Ternium Releases Sustainability Report 2021

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) today released its Sustainability Report 2021, an integral discussion of the company's progress towards achieving its objectives in a sustainable way. The company's Sustainability Report describes the actions taken to achieve Ternium's goals in six focus areas: Safety, Environment, People, Communities, Value chain and Business strategy. The report also reinforces the idea of integrity as key to Ternium's long-term sustainability.

Ternium's Sustainability Report has been prepared considering the guidelines established by GRI (Global Reporting Initiative, standards' Core option), SASB (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board), TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures), worldsteel, the UN Global Compact and the New York Stock Exchange, and is accessible at its website www.ternium.com in the Investors section.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to gross domestic product, related market demand, global production capacity, tariffs, cyclicality in the industries that purchase steel products and other factors beyond Ternium's control.

About Ternium

Ternium is Latin America's leading flat steel producer, with operating facilities in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the southern United States and Central America. The company offers a broad range of high value-added steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems. More information about Ternium is available at www.ternium.com.

