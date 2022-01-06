Terns Pharmaceuticals Appoints Jeffrey R. Jasper, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President, Head of Research and Promotes Diana Chung to Senior Vice President, Chief Development Officer

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates to address serious diseases such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced the appointment of Jeffrey R. Jasper, Ph.D., as senior vice president, head of research. Dr. Jasper joins Terns with more than 28 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. Terns also announced the promotion of Diana Chung to senior vice president, chief development officer. Both Dr. Jasper and Ms. Chung will report to Erin Quirk, M.D., president, head of research and development and chief medical officer.



“Attracting top talent and developing our management team is essential to our success,” said Senthil Sundaram, chief executive officer at Terns. “We are pleased to have Jeff join our team as his deep industry experience across a range of therapeutic areas will be valuable as we advance our current and future pipeline candidates. Diana is a thoughtful leader who is passionate about Terns’ commitment to patients. Her clinical and scientific expertise have been instrumental in our successes to date. Together, these new appointments further strengthen our team, and we are well positioned to advance our pipeline towards our first combination trial for NASH in the first half of 2022.”

Prior to joining Terns, Dr. Jasper served as vice president, drug discovery at Rubedo Life Sciences, overseeing drug discovery and nonclinical development efforts on small molecule therapeutics targeting diseases of aging. Before that, he served as executive director, research science at Merck Research Laboratories, with previous positions at Roche Bioscience, Theravance, Cytokinetics and Revolution Medicines. He also co-founded Altos Therapeutics (acquired by Takeda Pharmaceuticals) where he led the development of gastrointestinal therapies. His academic activities include more than 18 years as a member of the editorial board for the American Journal of Physiology: Cell Physiology and 12 years instructing the Molecular Pharmacology course at the University of California, Berkeley Extension. Dr. Jasper has published more than 50 peer-reviewed journal articles and received his Ph.D. in pharmacology from the University of California San Diego. He completed his postdoctoral training at Stanford University and received his B.S. in chemistry from California Polytechnic State University.

“The overall goal for anyone in the biopharmaceutical industry is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients impacted by debilitating diseases and I believe that Terns’ approach to treating NASH, which leverages differentiated approaches with well-validated, complementary mechanisms of action, has significant potential to address the multi-faceted processes involved in this disease. I am pleased to join this talented and experienced team to continue to build our pipeline of drug candidates to fulfill unmet needs for patients living with serious diseases such as NASH,” said Dr. Jasper.

Ms. Chung was previously senior vice president, clinical development and operations at Terns. She has more than 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry in drug discovery and clinical development including management of Phase I-IV studies and managed access programs.

“I am proud to be part of the Terns team and look forward to continuing to provide my support and expertise in this new role as we work towards our goal of bringing best-in-class therapies to NASH patients,” said Ms. Chung. “The combination of positive topline data readouts, ongoing and upcoming clinical trials and anticipation of new drug candidates makes this an exciting time to be at Terns.”

