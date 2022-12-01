Terns Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2022 JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Highlighting TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology, obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 Virtual JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit on Tuesday, December 6 at 2:40 p.m. ET.



“We are delighted to participate in this hematology focused summit as it provides us with a forum to highlight the potential of TERN-701, a third generation, allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor, to improve the lives of people with chronic myeloid leukemia,” said Sen Sundaram, chief executive officer of Terns Pharmaceuticals. “This allosteric mechanism of action has already shown significant efficacy and tolerability improvements over second generation active-site TKIs. We believe TERN-701 may address a significant unmet need for people with CML as one of two allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitors in this class of next generation of TKIs.”

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology, obesity and NASH. Terns’ pipeline includes four clinical stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor, a THR-β agonist, an FXR agonist, a VAP-1 inhibitor, and a preclinical small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist program. For more information, please visit: www.ternspharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including those related to the therapeutic potential of TERN-701; the potential for the mechanisms of action of TERN-701 to be therapeutic targets for CML; and the potential utility and market opportunity of TERN-701 in CML. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the Company’s strategy, future financial condition, future operations, future trial results, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “positioned,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results and the implementation of the Company’s plans to vary materially, including the risks associated with the initiation, cost, timing, progress, results and utility of the Company’s current and future research and development activities and preclinical studies and clinical trials. These risks are not exhaustive. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect the Company’s actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in the Company’s SEC reports, including but not limited to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

