TERRA BALCANICA ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND APPOINTS NEW DIRECTOR

Vancouver, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. (“Terra” or the “Company”) (CSE:TERA) announces that shareholders voted in favor of all resolutions presented in its management information circular at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on August 15th, 2022. A total of 20,252,760 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 27.55% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares with all resolutions passing with 100% approval.

Terra is pleased to welcome Mr. Steven Latimer, ICD.D, CFA, MBA, to the Board of Directors. Mr. Latimer is a global investment banking and capital markets professional with over 30 years of experience. A leader with an expansive history of leading financing transactions for mining companies via IPOs, equity, debt and royalty financings, private placements, and joint ventures for both junior and large multi-national mining companies. In addition, Steven has extensive experience in leading complex cross-border advisory transactions. He is currently Managing Director and Head of London-based Bacchus Capital’s North American Business. From 2012-2020, Steve was Head of Jefferies’ Canadian Investment Banking Business and President of Jefferies Securities Inc. and prior to that, he was Head of Credit Suisse’s Canadian Investment Banking Metals and Mining Group and in senior leadership roles at UBS (Bunting Warburg). Steven is a CFA Charterholder and holds the Institute of Corporate Directors Director designation (ICD.D). Mr. Latimer received his MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University and an HBA from the University of Western Ontario.

Terra Balcanica CEO, Dr. Aleksandar Mišković, comments: “Terra is truly fortunate to add Mr. Latimer to the echelons of its senior management team. Steve has been a supporter of the Company and shares the common vision of Terra as both an agile regional explorer and an early mover into Bosnia and Herzegovina. His capital markets expertise and knowledge of the resources sector from both sides of the Atlantic will serve us well during the next phase of the corporate development. I wholeheartedly welcome Mr. Latimer to Terra’s Board of Directors in anticipation of an exciting quarter and the year ahead.”

About the Company

Terra Balcanica is a polymetallic exploration company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the Balkans of southeastern Europe. The Company has 90% interest in the Viogor-Zanik Project in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina, 100% of the Kaludra mineral exploration licence in Serbia and has a pending exploration license at the Ceovishte property in Serbia. The Company emphasizes responsible engagement with local communities and stakeholders. It is committed to proactively implementing Good International Industry Practice (GIIP) and sustainable health, safety and environmental management.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

“Aleksandar Mišković”

Aleksandar Mišković,

CEO and Director

For further information, please contact Aleksandar Mišković at amiskovic@terrabresources.com , or visit our website at www.terrabresources.com .

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively “forward-looking statements”). The use of any of the words “will”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.



