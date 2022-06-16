TERRA BALCANICA TO COMMENCE TRADING ON CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE

Terra Balcanica Resources Corp.

The Company will commence trading on June 20th, 2022 under the symbol “TERA” on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval to list its common shares (the “Common Shares”) on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). The Common Shares will commence trading under the trading symbol “TERA” on June 20th, 2022.



The Company is a mineral exploration company principally engaged in the exploration and development of its advanced exploration property located in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Company also seeks to identify, investigate, evaluate and acquire other mineral property opportunities located in the Balkan region of southeastern Europe, and currently has one mineral property under option in Serbia as well as an additional application for a mineral exploration license in Serbia. It is the intention of the Company to build a portfolio of properties in the Balkans.

For further information concerning the Company and its business, please see the long form prospectus dated June 1, 2022 (the “Prospectus”) supporting its application for listing on the CSE. A copy of the Prospectus was filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

In connection with the CSE listing, the Company also announces that 3,900,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”) were granted to directors, officers and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan (the “Option Plan”), as described in the Prospectus. The Options have an exercise price of $0.20 per Common Share and are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of listing.

About the Company

Terra Balcanica is a polymetallic exploration company targeting large scale mineral systems in the Balkans of southeastern Europe. The Company has 90% interest in the Viogor-Zanik Project in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina, 100% of the Kaludra Project in Serbia, and has a pending license at the Ceovishte Project in Serbia. The Company emphasizes responsible engagement with local communities and stakeholders and is committed to proactively implementing Good International Industry Practice (GIIP) and sustainable health, safety and environmental management.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

Terra Balcanica Resources Corp.

“Aleksandar Mišković”

Aleksandar Mišković, PhD, P.Geo.

CEO and Director

For further information, please contact Aleksandar Mišković at amiskovic@terrabresources.com, or visit our website at www.terrabresources.com.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively “forward-looking statements”). The use of any of the words “will”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.



