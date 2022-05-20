U.S. markets close in 3 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,849.88
    -50.91 (-1.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,904.67
    -348.46 (-1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,179.92
    -208.58 (-1.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,749.77
    -26.45 (-1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.30
    +0.09 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.50
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.68
    -0.23 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    -0.0036 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8060
    -0.0490 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2479
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7980
    +0.0040 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,990.96
    -1,274.86 (-4.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    645.47
    -27.90 (-4.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,389.98
    +87.24 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

Terra creator Do Kwon faces prosecutions in South Korea

Kate Park and Rita Liao
·2 min read

Do Kwon, the creator of the stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) and its sister token Luna, is facing legal prosecutions in South Korea over the collapse of the two coins that have wiped billions of dollars off investors around the world earlier this month.

The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office said Friday that it has kicked off an investigation on Terraform Labs, the organization behind the stablecoin project Terra led by Do Kwon, and assigned the case to its Financial and Securities Crime Joint Investigation Team, a special financial crimes unit brought back recently by the newly appointed justice minister Dong-hoon Han, according to local media.

Luna Foundation Guard adviser says Do Kwon hasn’t reached out since UST crash

The announcement came a day after five Korea-based crypto investors with combined damages of 1.4 billion won (about $1.1 million) filed criminal complaints against Kwon and his Terraform co-founder Daniel Shin over charges of fraud and other violations of financial regulations.

South Korea's financial authorities estimated that about 280,000 users owned a combined amount of 70 billion Luna in Korea.

"The design and issuance of Luna and Terra to attract investors, but the failure to properly inform them about the flaws, and the unlimited expansion of Luna’s issuance amounted to defrauding investors," said a representative from LKB & Partners, the law firm hired by the five investors bringing charges against Terraform Labs.

Do Kwon is also reportedly facing a tax fine of 100 billion won ($78 million) for evading corporate and income tax payments.

UST, which was once one of the most promising stablecoins, depegged from its $1 value last week and has since dropped to $0.079. Rather than being backed by fiat money or real life assets like some other stablecoins, the value of UST is maintained by "burning" its sister token Luna. The price of Luna has plummeted over 99% since last week.

The Block first reported Terraform Labs' in-house legal team has resigned in the wake of the UST and Luna collapse.

Terraform Labs is incorporated in Singapore but was registered to operate its business as Terraform Labs Korea in South Korea

Terra’s UST crash will make life harder for crypto as regulation looms

Recommended Stories

  • Teacher arrested in India for bringing beef to lunch

    Assam has not banned beef consumption but a state law prohibits cattle slaughter

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Moscow to build new military bases on western front in 'response to Nato'

    US missiles could end Putin's food blockade Russia's assault on the Donbas has turned it into hell Russia takes 'SS division' of Ukraine soldiers to detention camp How Mariupol medic smuggled extraordinary video through Russian checkpoints Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Target-date funds are taking a beating along with everything else – ‘Take a step back,’ advisers say

    Market volatility hasn’t been kind to retirement accounts, even those invested in target-date funds retirement savers and retirees alike use to automatically adjust their exposure to risk. Target-date funds are mutual funds or exchange-traded funds geared to a certain maturity date, often an investor’s approximate retirement date.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded more than 16% lower as of 11:14 a.m. ET today after it received yet another downgrade from Wall Street. Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini maintained his underperform rating on Upstart but lowered his price target from $20 to $15 per share. The lower price target comes just a week after Chiaverini lowered his price target on Upstart from $35 to $20.

  • Deere tops earnings estimates, misses on revenue

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Deere.

  • Here’s Why Vulcan Value Partners Reduced its Upstart (UPST) Stake

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. All five of the fund’s strategies trailed their respective benchmarks during the quarter. According to the fund, they ‘place no weight on short-term results, good or bad, and neither should you’. Vulcan Value […]

  • Warren Buffett is Selling These 6 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 6 stocks that Warren Buffett is selling in 2022. If you want to see more stocks that the billionaire sold, click Warren Buffett is Selling These 3 Stocks in 2022. Warren Buffett, the chief of Berkshire Hathaway, is perhaps the most renowned financier in the investment world, with decades of […]

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Nasdaq Plunged

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells shares of a company, Wall Street and investors tend to pay close attention. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of more than $680 billion in shareholder value and delivered an average annual return of 20.1% for Berkshire's Class A (BRK.A) shareholders (himself included).

  • The technician who called the 2020 market bottom says a ‘shocking rally’ is in store

    It’s been a terrible week in an awful year for the stock market. Walmart (WMT) Target (TGT) and Tencent (HK:700) each reported disappointing results to add fuel to the worries about interest-rate hikes and quantitative tightening. Over the last six weeks, equity redemptions have totaled $46 billion, versus $91 billion when the COVID outbreak first became apparent, according to Sean Darby, chief equity strategist at Jefferies.

  • Here’s the real reason the stock market is coming unglued — and it isn’t because of weak earnings

    An earnings recession is not the biggest threat facing the stock market right now. To show that an earnings recession doesn’t necessarily doom the stock market, consider the S&P 500’s (SPX) quarterly return when its earnings-per-share (EPS) is falling. On average over the past century, according to an analysis conducted by Ned Davis Research, the S&P 500 has performed better when its EPS were lower than a year previously — not higher.

  • I’m 33 and earn $120K. I have $300K in company stock and $56K in debt. I’m partially supporting my partner, sadly due to his failing business. What should be my next move?

    ‘I realize I will have to pay some fairly large taxes due to the gains on the stock, so I need to factor that into the sale as well.’

  • Why Ross Stores Stock Plunged 25% at the Open Today

    The discount retailer provided its first-quarter earnings and an update for the year, and Wall Street didn't like what it saw.

  • Why Carnival Stock Was Underwater Today

    Investors weren't overjoyed about a fresh debt offering announced by Carnival, and a bearish new note from an analyst didn't help, either. After market hours on Wednesday, Carnival announced that it is floating a private offering of $1 billion worth of senior unsecured notes. Carnival says it plans to use the net proceeds of the issue to make scheduled principal payments on debt during fiscal 2023 and for general corporate purposes.

  • 1 Reason Nu Holdings Is Headed in the Right Direction

    Like many tech and fintech stocks this year, the Berkshire Hathaway-backed Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) has seen its stock price struggle and is down more than 61% this year. Nu is a major disruptor in the Latin American banking space, first offering a credit card with no annual fees and then building out a suite of banking products from there. Nu has amassed close to 60 million customers but in the past has gotten questions regarding its high valuation and path to sustainable profitability.

  • Is This the Time to Buy Costco?

    Costco Wholesale saw its share price plunge sharply in the past six weeks. Have prices reached a level or area where some farsighted investors see an opportunity? In this daily Japanese candlestick chart of COST, below, we can see a falling window (gap) and large red (bearish) candle before today's spinning top pattern where bulls and bears are in close balance.

  • Elon Musk is not happy with a meme mocking his new-found attention to Twitter

    Elon Musk got defensive over a meme suggesting he may be spending a little too much time on Twitter and not enough time on his electric vehicle company.

  • Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Stocks, Say Analysts

    Rising interest rates, supply chain constraints and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are all issues currently plaguing the macro climate. The problem with all three, says Tony Dwyer, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist, is that for each problem there’s “no easy exit strategy.” The tough conditions are likely to persist, then. However, on the plus side, while these issues have sent most corners of the stock market into a tailspin, now investors are presented with stocks for which the term “oversold” re

  • Michael Burry is Shorting Apple (AAPL) and Selling These 5 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Michael Burry’s short position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and the 5 stocks he is selling in 2022. If you want to skip our analysis of Burry’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Michael Burry Is Selling These 3 Stocks in 2022. Michael Burry was born on […]

  • Why Dollar General Stock Dropped 13.3% This Week

    Shares of Dollar General (NYSE: DG) are down 13.3% so far this week, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. There wasn't any news from the discount retailer, but poorly received earnings reports from other retailers like Target and Walmart made investors sell off the entire sector, and Dollar General was not immune. Earlier this week, both Target and Walmart reported their latest quarterly results.

  • How long does the average bear market last? Dow, S&P 500 slide toward threshold.

    The S&P 500 is a whisker away from the threshold that marks a bear market. In the past, entering bear territory has tended to be followed by more selling.