U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,866.04
    -69.14 (-1.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,276.56
    -557.55 (-1.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,159.32
    -204.92 (-1.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,708.04
    -10.11 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.40
    +0.69 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.90
    -31.80 (-1.72%)
     

  • Silver

    20.67
    -0.90 (-4.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0375
    -0.0144 (-1.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8250
    -0.0960 (-3.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2178
    -0.0072 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1500
    -1.7980 (-1.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,278.79
    -1,595.48 (-5.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    629.36
    -0.73 (-0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.34
    -114.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

Terra resumes blockchain production after halting to prevent hacks amid UST crash

Jacquelyn Melinek
·2 min read

Terraform Labs, the company behind the Terra USD (UST) and Terra (LUNA) cryptocurrencies, briefly halted the Terra blockchain for two hours on Thursday following the Terra ecosystem’s meltdown this week, which caused its stablecoin, UST, to crash, taking with it the rest of the cryptocurrency market.

The halt meant no new blocks were being generated on the blockchain network after its block height of 7603700, and holders couldn't move their Terra assets until the blockchain was unfrozen.

“Terra validators have decided to halt the Terra chain to prevent governance attacks following severe $LUNA inflation and a significantly reduced cost of attack,” the company tweeted.

The move comes after Terra’s not-so-stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) depegged from the $1 level it was supposed to stay at and plummeted over 99% earlier this week.

The company previously stated that delegations will be disabled once block production resumes, and the network should go live again once two-thirds of the voting power comes online.

Do Kwon, the founder behind both cryptocurrencies, unveiled a plan yesterday in hopes of fixing the situation. “Before anything else, the only path forward will be to absorb the stablecoin supply that wants to exit before $UST can start to repeg,” Kwon wrote in a thread of tweets. “There is no way around it.”

Kwon planned on endorsing a Terra community proposal that would increase the amount of LUNA that could be minted by four times so that holders can “absorb the UST more quickly” or sell because only a certain amount of UST can be sold daily.

But by increasing the minting capacity, LUNA’s price would be susceptible to dropping even more; indeed, it's plummeted significantly since yesterday.

As it stands, about 352,345,072 votes (based on the number of LUNA tokens, not per user) have been cast in favor of the proposal, and zero votes against it. The number of votes has increased 270% from 95,200,000 votes on Wednesday. It's unclear whether Kwon will continue to support the proposal after Terra halted the blockchain today.

“For the uninitiated, when a cryptocurrency collapses and becomes incredibly cheap and more is being minted, anyone can just scoop up majority control of the network,” Zack Guzmán, a former crypto reporter at Yahoo Finance, said in a tweet. “That would obviously not be good as a bad actor could do anything they want with it. Halting is a last option.”

In the past few days, LUNA has fallen over 99% to $0.01479, while UST fell 62.7% to $0.37 from its $1 peg, according to CoinMarketCap.

Recommended Stories

  • UST founder Do Kwon shares plan to save its stablecoin from mass destruction

    The past few days have been extremely volatile across the crypto economy, after one of the (what was supposed to be) largest stablecoins, TerraUSD (UST), depegged from its $1 value and fell as much as 70% to 29 cents earlier this morning. Do Kwon, the founder of Terraform Labs (TFL) — the organization behind UST, cryptocurrency Terra (LUNA) and Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) -- shared an update to the situation in a thread of tweets earlier this morning, in hopes of righting the ship. “I understand the last 72 hours have been extremely tough on all of you -- know that I am resolved to work with every one of you to weather this crisis, and we will build our way out of this,” Kwon said.

  • Mark Zuckerberg shows off Meta's next headset (kind of)

    Mark Zuckerberg took to his personal Facebook page today to show off a demo of the company's unreleased "high-end" VR headset. The physical product, which for now is codenamed Project Cambria, was blurred in the video, but Zuckerberg showed off a "mixed reality" experience where the new headset's color cameras displayed passthrough video of the outside world while overlaying a game-like experience on top of those visuals. Also aiding that will be a dedicated depth sensor onboard the device, which should help the headset more accurately place digital content in a user's physical space.

  • Citadel Securities, BlackRock, Gemini Slam Social Media Accusations of Involvement With UST Collapse

    A conspiracy theory that began on 4chan and was amplified by Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has been met with swift denials by all parties allegedly involved.

  • Crypto: LUNA plunges as UST stablecoin saga deepens

    In the last 24 hours, roughly $10 billion have been drained from LUNA.

  • '$DAI Will Die' Tweet Twisted Back on Terra's Kwon as UST Loses $1 Peg

    DAI briefly surpassed UST as the biggest DeFi stablecoin on Wednesday.

  • Meme stocks rallying today: Robinhood, AMC, GameStop

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung breaks down the latest stock moves among meme stocks.

  • Why is crypto crashing? Mark Cuban says ‘crypto is going through the lull that the internet went through’

    Mark Cuban, billionaire entrepreneur and owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, thinks that cryptocurrency is on the same downward trend that tech and internet companies hit in the early 2000s. Bitcoin hit a 10-month low on Monday, and sales of non-fungible tokens, aka NFTs, plummeted between January and March 2022. Cuban addressed the slump in a viral Twitter (TWTR) thread on Monday.

  • Why Upstart, Affirm, and MoneyLion Are Rising Today

    MoneyLion reported earnings results and Upstart and Affirm appear to be recovering after an intense sell-off this week.

  • High-Net-Worth vs. Ultra-High-Net-Worth

    Wealthy people often are divided into two categories, high-net-worth individuals (HNWIS) who have at least $1 million in liquid assets and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIS) with $30 million and up. The definitions matter to the financial services industry, which targets different … Continue reading → The post High-Net-Worth vs. Ultra-High-Net-Worth appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘What are the chances? I retire and the stock market crashes. All my plans are upside down.’ I want to draw on my 401(k) to renovate my new home. What options do I have?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I’m due to retire in two months and I have already moved to my new home in the sun. I have not sold my apartment in a major U.S. metropolitan area on the east coast, as I wanted to see how I settled into my new life.

  • Cathie Wood Doubled Her Stakes in These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Cathie Wood doubled her stakes in 2022. If you want to read about some more stocks that Wood is doubling down on, click Cathie Wood Doubled Her Stakes in These 5 Stocks in 2022. Cathie Wood of ARK Investment Management has seen her growth-heavy portfolio steadily […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Still Going Down

    Yesterday, shares of semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) got hit on a widespread sell-off of cryptocurrency tokens -- and fears the sell-off would impact demand for Nvidia's graphic processing chips. The sell-off isn't quite as bad as yesterday, but it's still apparently bad enough to be costing Nvidia shares a 3.8% loss in 1:25 p.m. ET trading. Stock investors worry that if the losses don't stop soon, it might drive crypto investors away from the market... which will depress demand for cryptocurrencies... which will depress mining of cryptocurrencies... which will in turn, finally depress demand for Nvidia's graphic processing units, which in recent years have been widely repurposed for use in crypto mining.

  • Bitcoin Is Finally Breaking. Why That’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    A cryptocurrency crash has already wiped out $600 billion in digital asset market value over the past week. With the declines in crypto outpacing those in stocks, Bitcoin may actually be a bellwether for capitulation among investors—that point when the market can really find a bottom, according to analyst Barry Bannister at Stifel. “We monitor several factors which we believe will mark the capitulatory low for stocks,” Bannister said in a Wednesday note.

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • The S&P 500 is on the brink of a bear market. Here’s the threshold.

    The latest bull market for U.S. stocks was on the brink of expiring Thursday afternoon, with the benchmark S&P 500 holding just shy of the threshold that marks bear territory. The S&P 500 (SPX) was down 73 points, or 1.9%, at 3,860.88 in afternoon trade, after finishing Wednesday around 18% below its record close from early January. A finish below 3,837.25 would mark a 20% fall, according to Dow Jones Market Data, meeting the widely used technical definition of a bear market.

  • Twitter CEO says two leaders to depart, hiring paused amid Musk takeover

    (Reuters) -Two senior Twitter leaders who oversee the consumer and revenue divisions will depart the social media company, chief executive Parag Agrawal told employees in a memo on Thursday, in one of the biggest shake-ups at the firm since billionaire Elon Musk announced he would buy Twitter for $44 billion. Agrawal also said in the memo, which was seen by Reuters, that Twitter would pause most hiring and would review all existing job offers to determine whether any "should be pulled back." Kayvon Beykpour, who led Twitter's consumer division, and Bruce Falck, who oversaw revenue, both tweeted on Thursday that the departures were not their decisions.

  • Apple Stock Has Broken Down. That’s Bad for the Market.

    Shares are trading below a price that investors couldn't resist before. And that is proving to be a drag on the S&P 500.

  • 10 Value Stocks with High Dividend Yields

    In this article, we discuss 10 value stocks with high dividend yields. If you want to check out more stocks in this list, see 5 Value Stocks with High Dividend Yields. According to Bank of America, high yielding stocks have outperformed so far in 2022. Savita Subramanian, head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at […]

  • Buying the dip or catching a falling knife? Cathie Wood scoops up bombed-out Coinbase shares

    Ever on the hunt for disruptive tech stocks in "deep value territory," the Bitcoin evangelist bought $29 million worth of stock in the leading U.S. crypto exchange.

  • When is it safe to start buying stocks again? We’re not there yet, but these are the six signs to look for

    Big stock market drawdowns like the current one often end with a selling frenzy, called capitulation. “It’s a basket of things, but when they start to pile up, it gives me more confidence,” says Larry McDonald of the Bear Traps Report. While several investor sentiment opinion polls suggest extreme negativity, you don’t see the same signal when you look at what they are actually doing with their money, says Michael Hartnett, Bank of America’s chief of investment strategy.