U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,979.43
    -19.52 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,010.64
    -26.26 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,914.63
    -144.98 (-1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,826.49
    -10.20 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.96
    +0.61 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.30
    +16.90 (+0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    18.79
    +0.07 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0222
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8000
    -0.1100 (-3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2026
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1320
    -1.2350 (-0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,438.38
    +866.11 (+3.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.62
    +10.37 (+2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,295.80
    +25.29 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,914.66
    +111.66 (+0.40%)
     

Terracon Names Lori Cathcart Director of Corporate Sustainability

Terracon
·1 min read

Lori Cathcart, Terracon

Lori Cathcart has been named Director of Sustainability for Terracon, a leading provider of environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services.
Lori Cathcart has been named Director of Sustainability for Terracon, a leading provider of environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services.

LAGUNA HILLS, California, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terracon, a leading provider of environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services, has named Lori Cathcart director of corporate sustainability. Cathcart is responsible for developing and implementing internal corporate sustainability strategies, policies, and procedures including stakeholder engagement, materiality assessments, risk analysis, and reporting.

“Over the past several years, Terracon has brought increased focus and intentionality to becoming a more sustainable organization, both internally and through the services we provide our clients,” Cathcart said. “I’m excited to be contributing to this important effort.”

Cathcart joined Terracon in 2017 as environmental assistant service line director for Terracon’s western operating group. She has more than 30 years of environmental and operational leadership experience, focused on program development and execution, employee stewardship, client advocacy, and service line growth.

 

About Terracon

Terracon is an employee-owned multidiscipline consulting firm comprised of more than 5,500 curious minds focused on solving engineering and technical challenges from more than 175 locations nationwide. Explore with us by visiting terracon.com.

 

 

Attachment

CONTACT: Brenda Kramer Terracon (913) 577-0476 brenda.kramer@terracon.com Deana Ruud Terracon (913) 202-7546 deana.ruud@terracon.com


Recommended Stories

  • What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)?

    If you want to know who really controls Berkshire Grey, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BGRY ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • Bonterra Energy Corp. Announces Retirement of George Fink as President & CEO

    Bonterra Energy Corp. (www.bonterraenergy.com) (TSX: BNE) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") today announced that Mr. George Fink will be retiring as President & CEO of the Company as of September 6, 2022. Mr. Fink will remain on the Company's Board of Directors.

  • Coca-Cola's top financial officer John Murphy to add president role after Brian Smith's retirement

    Chief Financial Officer John Murphy will receive a pay bump when he takes over the president role from retiring Brian Smith.

  • LAURA MANESS APPOINTED AS GREY GLOBAL CEO

    Grey today announces the appointment of Laura Maness as Global Chief Executive Officer, joining the agency on September 1. Laura will build on Grey's international capabilities and AKQA Group expertise while bringing people together from across the network to prioritize employee experience and breakthrough, high-performance work for clients. Laura will shape Grey's global strategy, playing a pivotal role in talent attraction and retention through a values-led culture, emphasizing diversity, equi

  • Funko adds former Nike brand president to board of directors

    The Everett-based pop culture toymaker is assembling a roster of high-profile sports and music executives for board and advisory roles as the company seeks to build up its licensing catalog.

  • Nordstrom Pumps Up Its Product, Marketing Ranks

    The new president of the Nordstrom Product Group has experience in product development at major retailers.

  • Roche diagnostics head to take helm of Swiss pharma giant

    (Reuters) -Roche's head of diagnostics, Thomas Schinecker, is to take over as group chief executive next year, replacing Severin Schwan, who will become chairman after rejuvenating the Swiss drugmaker's suite of treatments. Chairman Christoph Franz will not seek re-election after nine years as non-executive board chairman at the next annual shareholder meeting in March 2023, the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement on Thursday. Austrian-born Schwan, who became CEO in 2008, oversaw a strong share price performance as Roche diversified away from its traditional focus on cancer, offsetting revenue loss due to cheap biotech copies of established oncology medicines Herceptin, Avastin and Rituxan that once accounted for about half of drug sales.

  • Primark Owner ABF Hires Finance Head from Retail Rival Marks & Spencer

    Eoin Tonge of M&S will succeed John Bason, who will chair a new advisory board after more than 20 years as finance director.

  • Activist Bluebell Spells Out Richemont Demands

    “We think there is no better person on the planet than Francesco Trapani to contribute, and add value to, Richemont's board,” said Bluebell's Marco Taricco.

  • Snap-on Reports Q2 Results Above Analyst Expectations

    Snap-on Inc (NYSE: SNA) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.1% year-over-year to $1.14 billion, an increase of 8.4% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $1.10 billion. EPS improved to $4.27 compared to $3.76 in 2Q21, beating the consensus of $3.94. The gross margin contracted by 152 bps to 48.7%. The operating income before financial services increased by 13.6% Y/Y to $246.6 million, and the margin expanded by 162 bps to 21.7%. Financial services revenue was $86.4 million com

  • Snap Stock Faces $8 Billion Wipeout As Q2 Earnings Rattle Tech With Ad Spend Warning

    "We face a number of very large and very sophisticated competitors (and) we're seeing the overall advertising pie grow at a slower rate amid the macro headwinds," said CFO Derek Anderson.

  • Bull of the Day: Potbelly's (PBPB)

    Who knew a sandwich shop could become so profitable?

  • Synthetix's SNX Rises 14% on Liquidity Deal Renewal With Jump Crypto

    Synthetix has traded over $2.8 billion worth of on-chain assets following the launch of atomic swaps earlier this year.

  • Getlink's core profit soars as travellers return, while Eleclink shows promise

    Channel Tunnel operator Getlink said on Thursday its half-year core profit more than tripled from a year earlier, beating analyst expectations on the back of rises in cross-Channel traffic and its new Eleclink project. "People feel like travelling this summer," Getlink's Chief executive Yann Leriche told journalists in a call, adding that the lifting of restrictions is helping its volumes. Traffic across the firm's Channel Tunnel is picking up this year as pandemic-related travel curbs ease in Europe.

  • Europe’s Energy Crisis Could Get Worse. It’s an ‘Extremely Bad Spot,’ Top CEO Says.

    Toby Rice of EQT says the U.S. could triple exports without jolting domestic prices if infrastructure is expanded sensibly.

  • Powell Seen Slowing Fed’s Hikes After 75 Basis Points Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is likely to slow the pace of interest-rate increases after front-loading policy with a second straight 75 basis-point hike next week, economists surveyed by Bloomberg said.Most Read from BloombergTrump Insiders Recall How He Spurned Pleas to Act as Riot RagedThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing P

  • Bitcoin Rises. How Tech Earnings Could Threaten This Rally.

    Cryptos have shown themselves to be correlated with tech stocks, so a wave of earnings from Big Tech in coming days could drag around digital assets.

  • Italy Market Pain Builds as Political Turmoil Swirls, ECB Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Italian bonds and stocks stand on the cusp of even bigger losses as the nation’s political crisis deepened late Wednesday, with Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government appearing once again to be on the brink of collapsing.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV In

  • Can Avanos Medical (AVNS) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive?

    Avanos Medical (AVNS) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy Or Sell As Bitcoin Bounces Back A Bit?

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and Afterpay synergies but bears worry over Bitcoin and a possible recession.