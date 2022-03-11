U.S. markets close in 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,213.93
    -45.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,000.87
    -173.20 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,887.54
    -242.43 (-1.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,986.46
    -25.21 (-1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.21
    +3.19 (+3.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,988.70
    -11.70 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    26.17
    -0.08 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0912
    -0.0082 (-0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    -0.0070 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3030
    -0.0052 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.3120
    +1.1820 (+1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,689.13
    -729.80 (-1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    868.14
    +4.19 (+0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Terracon Receives 2021 EBJ Business Achievement Awards

·3 min read

Environmental Journal Recognizes Firms for New Practice: Sustainable Planning, Design & Green Infrastructure; and Business Achievement: Mergers & Acquisitions

SAN DIEGO , March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Business Journal®* (EBJ), a business research publication which provides high value strategic business intelligence to the environmental industry, has honored Terracon with awards for New Practice: Sustainable Planning, Design & Green Infrastructure, and Business Achievement: Mergers & Acquisitions in 2021.

Terracon logo (PRNewsfoto/Terracon)
Terracon logo (PRNewsfoto/Terracon)

"In a year of economic recovery in 2021 that still posed its own challenges, it is a testament to the resilience of the environmental industry and its leaders in business and innovation to have such a fine constellation of winners of the annual EBJ Awards," said Grant Ferrier, president of Environmental Business International Inc. (EBI, Inc.), publisher of Environmental Business Journal.

New Practice: Sustainable Planning, Design & Green Infrastructure
Environmental Planning Group, A Terracon Company, (EPG) was recognized for adding new services to Terracon, including landscape architecture and planning services, led by Dave Harris, PLA, ASLA, CLARB Certified, principal in landscape architecture and planning. EPG, which joined Terracon in 2021, offers services from its locations in Phoenix and Salt Lake City to local, national and international clients in the private and public sectors. Professionals specialize in: sustainable and environmentally sensitive planning, urban design, community place making, project management, detail design, construction documentation and construction administration, providing site inventory and analysis, master planning, site design, restoration/rehabilitation planning and design, project permitting, and public involvement and outreach services.

"Terracon is honored to be recognized by EBJ for the excellent work we're providing for our clients," said Lori Cathcart, a national director of environmental services in Terracon's Orange County office. "Our team of experienced environmental professionals is continually expanding our offerings to meet our clients' current challenges, while providing them with steady guidance in today's rapidly changing environment."

Business Achievement: Mergers & Acquisitions

Terracon was recognized for Business Achievement: Mergers & Acquisitions, led by Kristi Tahmasiyan, director, mergers and acquisitions. In 2021, amid pandemic and remote operations, Terracon made three strategic acquisitions:

  • GET Solutions, Inc. (Virginia Beach, Va.), a full-service geotechnical, environmental, and materials testing firm with 95 employees serving public- and private-sector clients throughout the mid-Atlantic region.

  • Sport Environmental Services, LLC (Midland, Texas), which serves clients in the energy production industry by providing solutions for the oil and gas industry and unique expertise in environmental risks and liabilities.

  • Pivvot (Kansas City, Mo.) Pivvot streamlines projects with geospatial location intelligence, including renewable energy siting and suitability, electric transmission and pipeline routing, environmental impact analysis, and custom data acquisition.

The 2021 EBJ awards will be presented live and in-person at the EBJ Business Achievement Awards banquet at Environmental Industry Summit 2022 on March 16-18, 2022, in San Diego. Environmental Industry Summit 2022 will be EBI's first in-person meeting of the environmental industry since 2019.

*Environmental Business Journal® provides strategic information and market forecasts for executives involved in 13 business segments, including environmental consulting & engineering, remediation, water & wastewater, air quality & pollution control, hazardous waste, instrumentation, pollution control equipment, waste management, resource recovery, solid waste management, renewable energy and environmental information systems.

About Terracon
Terracon is an employee-owned multidiscipline consulting firm comprised of more than 5,000 curious minds focused on solving engineering and technical challenges from more than 175 locations nationwide. Explore with us by visiting terracon.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/terracon-receives-2021-ebj-business-achievement-awards-301501176.html

SOURCE Terracon

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Russia's attack on Ukraine halts half of world's neon output for chips

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ukraine's two leading suppliers of neon, which produce about half the world's supply of the key ingredient for making chips, have halted their operations as Moscow has sharpened its attack on the country, threatening to raise prices and aggravate the semiconductor shortage. Some 45% to 54% of the world's semiconductor-grade neon, critical for the lasers used to make chips, comes from two Ukrainian companies, Ingas and Cryoin, according to Reuters calculations based on figures from the companies and market research firm Techcet. Both firms have shuttered their operations, according to company representatives contacted by Reuters, as Russian troops have escalated their attacks on cities throughout Ukraine, killing civilians and destroying key infrastructure.

  • Elon Musk Has Sold Seven Homes for Nearly $130 Million After Vowing to ‘Own No House’

    The Tesla CEO now rents in Texas after selling his California homes to Unlimint founder Kirill Evstratov, Chinese billionaire William Ding and others.

  • Here are the companies still doing business in Russia undeterred

    A corporate exodus from Russia in response to its military invasion of Ukraine has seen more than 300 U.S. and multinational companies sever business ties with the country – and the list seems to be growing by the minute. But even as many flee, a number of big-name firms have remained mum.

  • It’s the Beginning of the End for Russian Gas in Europe. These Stocks Should Benefit.

    The European Union is planning to cut Russian gas imports. Its target may be aspirational but the political sign looks serious.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7.9% in February, as compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • Cummins' Technology to Be Part of First of Its Kind Hydrogen Plant in Florida

    Global power leader Cummins Inc. will supply a 25-megawatt (MW) electrolyzer system for Florida’s first of its kind “green” hydrogen plant, which could lay the groundwork for a 100% carbon-free ene...

  • Exclusive-Russia's Surgut works with China to allow oil sales to go on

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Russian producer Surgutneftegaz has allowed Chinese buyers to receive oil without providing guarantees known as letters of credit (LC) in order to bypass Western sanctions, three people with knowledge of the matter said. The change in terms is allowing Surgutneftegaz to continue to sell ESPO Blend crude from the port of Kozmino in Russia's Far East to China, the world's top oil importer. Russian ESPO crude exports, at 754,000 barrels per day in April, provide China's biggest source of spot crude.

  • Shopify Makes a Key Move to Compete With Amazon, Walmart

    Amazon and Walmart are locked in a two-way race, but Shopify is making moves to insert itself into the e-retail discussion.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • Some companies are still doing business in Russia

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss how notable companies like Dunkin' Donuts and Subway are hesitant to stop doing business in Russia amid Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Democrats Target Oil Companies With Plan to Tax Windfall Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Senators Sheldon Whitehouse and Elizabeth Warren say they’re working on a proposed new tax targeting profits being reaped by oil companies as crude prices spike amid geopolitical tensions.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkr

  • Rivian Makes an Unexpected Gift to Tesla, Ford and GM

    The young electric vehicle manufacturer wants to meet demand, while rivals Tesla, Ford and GM are watching for any missteps.

  • Japan's Uniqlo makes U-turn to exit Russia as Britain hits oligarchs

    Japanese brands Uniqlo and Japan Tobacco made U-turns and said they were stopping business in Russia, joining the corporate crowd shunning Moscow on Thursday, and Britain escalated sanctions against oligarchs including Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich. Investment bank Goldman Sachs became the first U.S. bank to quit Russia, and global grain trader Bunge said it had suspended new export business from Russia, although it is still crushing oil seeds for the domestic market.. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his country would emerge stronger and more independent from Western sanctions, which he said were inevitable.

  • U.S. eliminates human controls requirement for fully automated vehicles

    U.S. regulators on Thursday issued final rules eliminating the need for automated vehicle manufacturers to equip fully autonomous vehicles with manual driving controls to meet crash standards. Automakers and tech companies have faced significant hurdles to deploying automated driving system (ADS) vehicles without human controls because of safety standards written decades ago that assume people are in control. Last month, General Motors Co and its self-driving technology unit Cruise petitioned the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for permission to build and deploy a self-driving vehicle without human controls like steering wheels or brake pedals.

  • Russian Oil Rigs in Venezuela Complicate U.S. Talks With Maduro

    (Bloomberg) -- Much has been written about the hurdles to a U.S.-Venezuela detente that would allow oil from the South American nation to start flowing more freely into international markets. One of them, though, has been overlooked: The presence of a Kremlin-owned company in oil fields all across Venezuela.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in

  • Goldman Sachs sees the risk of US entering a recession

    A recession may be taking form off in the distance, warns Goldman Sachs.

  • Russia Says It Has Enough Energy Buyers Even With Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has enough buyers for its oil and gas even as Western nations and their allies impose sanctions in response to the invasion of Ukraine, according to a top Kremlin official.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusRussian Prowess Questioned as Troops Bogged Down in UkraineUkraine and Russia Fai

  • Peabody Gets a $534 Million Margin Call on Coal, and Goldman Steps In With a 10% Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- Locking in a price to sell coal at $84 a metric ton must have seemed like a good bet a year ago for Peabody Energy Corp. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanRussian Prowess Questioned as Troops Bogged Down in UkraineUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarUkraine and Russia Fail to Make Progress in Talks to End WarBack then, many factories a

  • Europe's fuel crisis re-energizes debate over natural gas

    The war in Ukraine is reviving a debate on whether natural gas is a climate friend or foe, as Europe's energy crisis triggers urgent calls for U.S. and Middle East gas producers to rush new supplies to market. Once considered the cleaner-burning fuel compared with coal and oil, gas lost its luster over growing recognition of production and transportation leaks that contribute to global warming. Energy executives and government officials gathered at the CERAWeek conference in Houston this week said global security would be stronger if gas was more readily available, and used Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and Europe's dependence on Russia's gas to press their case.

  • Power generation faces challenge of both transition and climate change

    Utility executives said on Thursday that their industry is facing higher costs in years to come to deal with the twin challenges of the transition to clean energy and protecting grids against worsening climate events. A lower-carbon emissions world will mean further electrification and development of renewable fuels when more than 60% of global power is generated from fossil fuels. "The analysis is sobering," said Pedro Pizarro, chief executive officer of Edison International, the parent company of Southern California Edison, one of the largest U.S. utilities.