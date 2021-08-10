U.S. markets closed

TerraForm Power Operating 2021 Second Quarter Results Webcast and Conference Call

TerraForm Power Operating, LLC
·1 min read

Date: Friday, August 13, 2021
Time: 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in TerraForm Power Operating, LLC’s 2021 Second Quarter Results Webcast and Conference Call on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss results and current business initiatives with senior management.

These results will be made available on our website at www.terraformpower.com in the form of unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 under “Financials & Filings” prior to the webcast and conference call.

The conference call can be accessed via webcast on August 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yx52acdy. A replay of the webcast will be available for those unable to attend the live webcast. To participate via teleconference, please dial 1-844-464-3938 toll free in North America, or 1-765-507-2638 for overseas calls at approximately 8:20 a.m. Eastern Time; conference ID: 2463348.

About TerraForm Power Operating, LLC

TerraForm Power Operating, LLC owns and operates a renewable power portfolio of solar and wind assets located primarily in North America and Western Europe. The company is a controlled affiliate of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. For more information, please visit: www.terraformpower.com.

Contact for Investors / Media:

Sherif El-Azzazi
TerraForm Power Operating, LLC
enquiries@brookfieldrenewable.com


