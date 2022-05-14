TerraForm Power Operating First Quarter 2022 Results Webcast and Conference Call

TerraForm Power Operating, LLC

Date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in TerraForm Power Operating, LLC’s First Quarter 2022 Results Webcast and Conference Call on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss results and current business initiatives with senior management.

These results will be made available on our website at www.terraformpower.com in the form of unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 under “Financials & Filings” prior to the webcast and conference call.

The conference call can be accessed via webcast on May 18, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t2zbkcu6. A replay of the webcast will be available for those unable to attend the live webcast. To participate via teleconference, please dial 1-844-464-3938 toll free in North America, or 1-765-507-2638 for overseas calls at approximately 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time; conference ID: 5639836.

About TerraForm Power Operating, LLC

TerraForm Power Operating, LLC owns and operates a renewable power portfolio of solar and wind assets located primarily in North America and Western Europe. The company is a controlled affiliate of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. For more information, please visit: www.terraformpower.com.

Contact for Investors/Media:

Angela O’Donnell

TerraForm Power Operating, LLC

enquiries@brookfieldrenewable.com



