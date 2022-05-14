U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,023.89
    +93.81 (+2.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,196.66
    +466.36 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,805.00
    +434.04 (+3.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.67
    +53.28 (+3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.16
    +4.03 (+3.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.30
    -14.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    21.11
    +0.36 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0417
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    +0.1180 (+4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2262
    +0.0065 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1850
    +0.7920 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,683.08
    +207.09 (+0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.47
    -8.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.15
    +184.81 (+2.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.93 (+2.64%)
     

TerraForm Power Operating First Quarter 2022 Results Webcast and Conference Call

TerraForm Power Operating, LLC
·1 min read
TerraForm Power Operating, LLC
TerraForm Power Operating, LLC

Date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Time: 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in TerraForm Power Operating, LLC’s First Quarter 2022 Results Webcast and Conference Call on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss results and current business initiatives with senior management.

These results will be made available on our website at www.terraformpower.com in the form of unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 under “Financials & Filings” prior to the webcast and conference call.

The conference call can be accessed via webcast on May 18, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t2zbkcu6. A replay of the webcast will be available for those unable to attend the live webcast. To participate via teleconference, please dial 1-844-464-3938 toll free in North America, or 1-765-507-2638 for overseas calls at approximately 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time; conference ID: 5639836.

About TerraForm Power Operating, LLC

TerraForm Power Operating, LLC owns and operates a renewable power portfolio of solar and wind assets located primarily in North America and Western Europe. The company is a controlled affiliate of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. For more information, please visit: www.terraformpower.com.

Contact for Investors/Media:

Angela O’Donnell
TerraForm Power Operating, LLC
enquiries@brookfieldrenewable.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Ford Stock Stomped on the Gas Friday

    On a bright, promising day for the stock market, with the Dow up 1.5% and the S&P 500 closing 2.4% higher, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock raced higher than most, advancing an amazing 8.5% through the closing bell. You can thank Morgan Stanley for that. Investors were ebullient in general today, and no doubt that optimism -- after more than a week of nearly nonstop selling -- helped to jump-start Ford stock moving higher.

  • This idiot-proof portfolio has beaten traditional stocks and bonds over 50 years

    Do you have the right portfolio for your retirement savings? When it comes to long-term investing, the biggest issue — by far — is overall asset allocation: How much to stocks, sectors, assets and so on. Picking individual securities within those asset classes — individual stocks or bonds, for example — usually turns out to be much less important.

  • Are You Listening Elon? Walk Away From Twitter!

    In my April 28th Real Money column, I wrote a heartfelt letter to Elon Musk imploring him to walk away from Twitter . Musk followed that with a tweet two hours later stating that he "was still committed to the transaction." The threads of Elon's Twitter bid have been laid bare for the past two weeks.

  • Why Boeing Failed to Sustain Its Altitude Today

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) joined the rally on Friday morning, trading up more than 6% at one point, only to give up most of those gains as they day went on. Investors got a reminder of the challenges that face Boeing's commercial division, taking the wind out of the shares. It's been a tough run for Boeing, with shares down by more than 60% since the start of 2020.

  • Five Imploding $40 Billion Companies Are Shadows Of What They Were

    Feel poorer after the S&P 500's sell-off? Just know it could be worse. Much worse. Investors who piled in some $40 billion firms found out.

  • Elon Musk invited legal scrutiny by tweeting out his doubts about a $44 billion Twitter bid

    Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s early Friday morning tweet proclaiming his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter (TWTR) is on hold may violate laws meant to protect public markets from manipulation, experts say.

  • 12 Best Energy Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best energy stocks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector which highlights key trends and major players, you can go directly to 5 Best Energy Stocks for 2022. The energy sector has been the biggest contributor to skyrocketing inflation in […]

  • Here's why meme stocks are hinting at another flashy rally for `junk stocks`

    We've seen this movie before only to watch dip-buyers get fleeced — but money managers are now warming to the idea of a material bounce in stocks.

  • Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that his $44-billion cash deal for Twitter Inc was “temporarily on hold” while he waits for the social media company to provide data on the proportion of its fake accounts. Twitter shares initially fell more than 20% in premarket trading, but after Musk, the chief executive of electric car market Tesla Inc, sent a second tweet saying he remained committed to the deal, they regained some ground. The shares were down 9.6% to $40.71 in trading on Friday, a steep discount to the $54.20 per share acquisition price.

  • Apple Bounce Can’t Shake Off Chilling Signal for Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The week is ending on a higher note for Big Tech on hopes a relentless selloff may be nearing exhaustion. But Friday’s rally can’t completely wipe out a sobering signal from Apple Inc. shares. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderStocks Roar Back at End of

  • Analysts See an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 3 Stocks

    The stock market presents a somewhat confusing picture for now. The main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 16% on the S&P 500 and 25% on the NASDAQ. Drops of this magnitude come with a caveat, however: it’s inevitable that some fundamentally sound stocks are seeing drops in share price just due to the overall market’s downward trend. Indeed, Wall Street’s analysts are seeing plenty, in their words, attractive entry points -- beaten-down stocks that are primed for

  • This portfolio manager’s strategy uses just one ETF and his own ‘crash indicator’ to beat the market by 530%

    Our call of the day from Thomas Kee Jr. is pounding the table over the importance of volatility, but says investors need to not just fear the lows, but embrace the highs.

  • 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth

    These blue chip stocks can generate steady passive income in even the most challenging environments.

  • The beginning of the end of the stock market’s correction could be near

    The end of the U.S. stock market’s correction is looking a lot closer. It’s encouraging, from a contrarian perspective, that the market timer community in recent days has become extremely pessimistic — as pessimistic, in fact, as it has been at prior market bottoms.

  • Bitcoin Is Finally Breaking. Why That’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    A cryptocurrency crash has already wiped out $600 billion in digital asset market value over the past week. With the declines in crypto outpacing those in stocks, Bitcoin may actually be a bellwether for capitulation among investors—that point when the market can really find a bottom, according to analyst Barry Bannister at Stifel. “We monitor several factors which we believe will mark the capitulatory low for stocks,” Bannister said in a Wednesday note.

  • Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

    Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of...

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Piles Into Coinbase and a Videogame Platform

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has plunged 54% so far this year, as its young technology companies have slumped.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Underway, But Don't Go Until This Happens

    A rally attempt is underway. Get ready, get set, but don't go just yet. Chevron, Broadcom, Tesla and Twitter are among stocks to watch.

  • My Favorite Biotech

    Biotech is one of the fastest growing areas in healthcare, and one of the more exciting sectors in the stock market. Here's why three Fool.com contributors are bullish on 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG), Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), and Doximity (NYSE: DOCS). 10x Genomics sells the machines and associated consumables that allow scientists to look in and around a single cell, referred to as spatial biology.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Buy Amid High Inflation and Rising Interest Rates

    Investors are primarily concerned about inflationary pressures and how they might affect the economy. The most recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April put inflation at 8.3%. While this is below March's CPI of 8.5%, it's still well above the Federal Reserve's long-term inflation target of 2%.