Terraform's Legal Team Quits Amid Terra Stablecoin Fallout
Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.
Terraform Labs’ legal team has resigned.
Counsel team members Marc Goldich, Lawrence Florio and Noah Axler all stopped working at the company in May, their LinkedIn profiles showed Tuesday. The Block first reported their departure Tuesday.
Employees have fled Terraform Labs, the company behind the Terra blockchain, after last week’s collapse of the stablecoin terraUSD, the LUNA token and the entire Terra ecosystem.
A representative for Terraform labs did not immediately comment.