Terragen Holdings Insiders May Regret Not Buying More, Market Cap Hits AU$8.2m

Last week, Terragen Holdings Limited (ASX:TGH) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 36% last week, resulting in a AU$2.2m increase in the company's market worth. In other words, the original AU$120k purchase is now worth AU$170k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Terragen Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Scobie Ward for AU$120k worth of shares, at about AU$0.024 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.034. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Terragen Holdings insiders own 23% of the company, worth about AU$1.9m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Terragen Holdings Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Terragen Holdings insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Terragen Holdings. Case in point: We've spotted 6 warning signs for Terragen Holdings you should be aware of, and 4 of them can't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

