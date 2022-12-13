U.S. markets closed

All-terrain vehicle market to grow by 7.24% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Growing use of ATVs in recreational, sports, and military applications will drive growth - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global All-terrain Vehicle Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global All-terrain Vehicle Market 2023-2027

All-terrain vehicle market insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, Including BMS Motorsports Inc., Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., HISUN Motors Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Kayo USA, Kubota Corp., Massimo Motor Sports LLC, Nebula Automotive Pvt. Ltd., Polaris Inc., SHERP, Suzuki Motor Corp., Taiwan Golden Bee Co. Ltd., Tao Motor Inc., Textron Inc., TOMCAR, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Engine Capacity, Application, and Geography

To understand more about the all-terrain vehicle market, request a sample report

In 2017, the all-terrain vehicle market was valued at USD 3043.45 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 1,514.12 million. The all-terrain vehicle market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,660.92 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 7.59% according to Technavio.

All-terrain vehicle market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a report sample!

All-terrain vehicle market - Vendor Insights

The global all-terrain vehicle market is fragmented with the presence of several vendors. Some of the existing vendors have managed to achieve economies of scale, owing to their presence in the market for a fairly long period and the increasing demand for their offerings. As existing vendors have already achieved cost advantages, it is difficult for new vendors to compete with them. Also, the moderate product differentiation among the existing vendors is making it difficult for new vendors to gain a larger market share. Hence, the threat of new entrants is low in 2022 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

  • HISUN Motors Corp. - The company offers all terrain vehicles such as side by side, recreational ATVs

  • Honda Motor Co. Ltd - The company offers all terrain vehicles such as recreational ATVs

  • Massimo Motor Sports LLC - The company offers various products such as farm and ranch-tested utility UTVs, recreational ATVs, and Americana style mini-bikes.

All-terrain vehicle market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers:

  • Growing use of ATVs in recreational, sports, and military applications

  • Increasing demand for ATVs for recreational and adventurous sports activities

  • Rising demand for ATVs

Key Challenges:

  • Environmental concerns due to the increasing use of ATVs

  • Legal limitations associated with off-road vehicles

  • Lack of global acceptance as street-legal vehicles

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The all-terrain vehicle market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategies

  • Analyze competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio - Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this all-terrain vehicle market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the all-terrain vehicle market and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of all-terrain vehicle market vendors.

Related Reports:

  • The automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.85% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 2423.33 thousand units. The benefits associated with the electrification of four-wheel drive components are notably driving the automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market growth, although factors such as operational issues and high maintenance costs due to poor fuel efficiency may impede the market growth.

  • The utility vehicle market size is expected to increase to 9300 thousand units from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.77%. The increase in penetration of the AWD and 4WD vehicles is notably driving the utility vehicle market growth, although factors such as the decrease in production and sale of automobiles may impede the market growth.

All-terrain Vehicle Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

175

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.59%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1660.92 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

7.24

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 56%

Key countries

US, Canada, Australia, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

BMS Motorsports Inc., Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., HISUN Motors Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Kayo USA, Kubota Corp., Massimo Motor Sports LLC, Nebula Automotive Pvt. Ltd., Polaris Inc., SHERP, Suzuki Motor Corp., Taiwan Golden Bee Co. Ltd., Tao Motor Inc., Textron Inc., TOMCAR, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., and ZHEJIANG CFMOTO POWER Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global all-terrain vehicle market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Engine capacity Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Applicaton Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Engine Capacity

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Engine Capacity

  • 6.3 400cc-800cc - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Below 400cc - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Above 800cc - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Engine Capacity

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Recreational - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Sports - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Military and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.

  • 12.4 HISUN Motors Corp.

  • 12.5 Honda Motor Co. Ltd

  • 12.6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • 12.7 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

  • 12.8 Nebula Automotive Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.9 Polaris Inc.

  • 12.10 SHERP

  • 12.11 Suzuki Motor Corp.

  • 12.12 Taiwan Golden Bee Co. Ltd.

  • 12.13 Tao Motor Inc.

  • 12.14 Textron Inc.

  • 12.15 TOMCAR

  • 12.16 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

  • 12.17 ZHEJIANG CFMOTO POWER Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global All-terrain Vehicle Market 2023-2027
Global All-terrain Vehicle Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-terrain-vehicle-market-to-grow-by-7-24-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-growing-use-of-atvs-in-recreational-sports-and-military-applications-will-drive-growth---technavio-301699467.html

SOURCE Technavio

