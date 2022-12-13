All-terrain vehicle market to grow by 7.24% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Growing use of ATVs in recreational, sports, and military applications will drive growth - Technavio
All-terrain vehicle market insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including BMS Motorsports Inc., Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., HISUN Motors Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Kayo USA, Kubota Corp., Massimo Motor Sports LLC, Nebula Automotive Pvt. Ltd., Polaris Inc., SHERP, Suzuki Motor Corp., Taiwan Golden Bee Co. Ltd., Tao Motor Inc., Textron Inc., TOMCAR, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Engine Capacity, Application, and Geography
In 2017, the all-terrain vehicle market was valued at USD 3043.45 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 1,514.12 million. The all-terrain vehicle market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,660.92 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 7.59% according to Technavio.
All-terrain vehicle market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
All-terrain vehicle market - Vendor Insights
The global all-terrain vehicle market is fragmented with the presence of several vendors. Some of the existing vendors have managed to achieve economies of scale, owing to their presence in the market for a fairly long period and the increasing demand for their offerings. As existing vendors have already achieved cost advantages, it is difficult for new vendors to compete with them. Also, the moderate product differentiation among the existing vendors is making it difficult for new vendors to gain a larger market share. Hence, the threat of new entrants is low in 2022 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -
HISUN Motors Corp. - The company offers all terrain vehicles such as side by side, recreational ATVs
Honda Motor Co. Ltd - The company offers all terrain vehicles such as recreational ATVs
Massimo Motor Sports LLC - The company offers various products such as farm and ranch-tested utility UTVs, recreational ATVs, and Americana style mini-bikes.
All-terrain vehicle market - Market Dynamics
Major Drivers:
Growing use of ATVs in recreational, sports, and military applications
Increasing demand for ATVs for recreational and adventurous sports activities
Rising demand for ATVs
Key Challenges:
Environmental concerns due to the increasing use of ATVs
Legal limitations associated with off-road vehicles
Lack of global acceptance as street-legal vehicles
The all-terrain vehicle market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Why buy?
Add credibility to strategies
Analyze competitor's offerings
Get a holistic view of the market
What are the key data covered in this all-terrain vehicle market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the all-terrain vehicle market and its contribution to the parent market.
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
Growth of the market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America.
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of all-terrain vehicle market vendors.
All-terrain Vehicle Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
175
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.59%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 1660.92 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
7.24
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 56%
Key countries
US, Canada, Australia, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
BMS Motorsports Inc., Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., HISUN Motors Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Kayo USA, Kubota Corp., Massimo Motor Sports LLC, Nebula Automotive Pvt. Ltd., Polaris Inc., SHERP, Suzuki Motor Corp., Taiwan Golden Bee Co. Ltd., Tao Motor Inc., Textron Inc., TOMCAR, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., and ZHEJIANG CFMOTO POWER Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global all-terrain vehicle market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Engine capacity Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Applicaton Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Engine Capacity
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Engine Capacity
6.3 400cc-800cc - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Below 400cc - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Above 800cc - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Engine Capacity
7 Market Segmentation by Application
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Application
7.3 Recreational - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Sports - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Military and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Market opportunity by Application
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.
12.4 HISUN Motors Corp.
12.5 Honda Motor Co. Ltd
12.6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
12.7 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.
12.8 Nebula Automotive Pvt. Ltd.
12.9 Polaris Inc.
12.10 SHERP
12.11 Suzuki Motor Corp.
12.12 Taiwan Golden Bee Co. Ltd.
12.13 Tao Motor Inc.
12.14 Textron Inc.
12.15 TOMCAR
12.16 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
12.17 ZHEJIANG CFMOTO POWER Co. Ltd.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
