ReportLinker

Forecasts by Seating Capacity Type (One Seat Segment, Two Seat Segment), by Application Type (Sports, Entertainment, Agriculture, Military and Defence, Hunting and Forestry), by Vehicle Type (Utility All-Terrain Vehicle, Sport All-Terrain Vehicle), by Fuel Type (Gasoline, Electric), by Engine Type (<400 CC, 400 to 800 CC, >800 CC), by No of Wheels (Four Wheel, >Four Wheel), by Drive Type (2WD Drive, 4WD Drive, All Wheel Drive (AWD)) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios

New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "All-Terrain Vehicle Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288935/?utm_source=GNW



The All-Terrain Vehicle Market Report 2022-2032: This report will provide invaluable insights to leading manufacturers to build up strategies in terms of new revenue pockets, better understand the overall industry and its underlying dynamics. The report will be useful for manufacturers in terms of their market expansion strategies, across regional and domestic markets. The report would also help the manufacturers to gain a competitive edge in the global market.



Factors Such As Growing Popularity of Off-Road Recreational Activities, Increased Demand From Agriculture and Military and Defence sectors, Increasing Consumer Spend Capacity Are Driving the Market Growth



Some of the major forces propelling the global all terrain vehicle market include growing popularity of off-road recreational activities, increased demand from agriculture and military and defence sectors, increasing consumer spend capacity. Recreational off-roading envision a car speeding over desert sand or a vehicle climbing over rocks up a mountain. However, optimal off-road adventure activities are different and may vary as per the individuals. Furthermore, the military and defence sector in the global market is attempting to leverage robotics and other capabilities to enable “leader-follower” concept for vehicle convoys. The vehicle manufacturers are developing technology for delivering all-terrain vehicles specific to be used in army and military applications. One of the manufacturers in the global market is developing true solution for easy movement to military in tough off-road terrains like hills, forest, snow, water, marshy land, desert, rocky land and others. In addition, the consumer intent to explore utility vehicles and all-terrain vehicles over the next 12 months is almost back to pre-COVID-19 levels. This has seen a significant increase in purchase intent for electric vehicles, particularly in Europe and China, supported by government incentives and by increased consciousness about sustainability



Decreasing Production Volume Challenges



The declining production volume of the overall automotive industry is hindering the market growth. All the major automotive countries in the global market have seen a similar decline in the production growth as a result of the pandemic which has negatively affected the all-terrain vehicles market. Countries such as Indonesia, Brazil, Thailand and similar others have seen similar impact for the overall automotive vehicles production loss which restricts the growth of adventurous and sport activity vehicles as well.



Increased Fatality Rates Hinders Growth



The global markets specifically high GDP nations such as North America has seen increased accidents attributed to rash driving by juveniles. The increased ignorance of proper safety gear while driving the all-terrain vehicle hampers youth ATV & UTV market share in the global market. However, government agencies in the global market are actively promoting the certified training and safety programs and have imposed stringent regulations regarding the age limit and mandatory safety equipment for riders to drive thereby influencing the market share.



What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

• How is the all terrain vehicle market evolving?

• How will the global all-terrain vehicle market evolve throughout 2022-2032?

• What is driving and restraining the penetration of all-terrain vehicle modules in new vehicles?

• What are the market shares of the 4 Submarkets of the global market in 2032?

• What is the status of the all-terrain vehicle market in 2021 and what is the level of penetration?

• What is the current market status of all-terrain vehicle and which application type will dominate the submarket?

• How will regulatory factors and consumer demand influence the global submarkets?

• How will the market shares of the regional markets change by 2032 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2032?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• What are the new launches for these leading companies?

• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2020 and 2032? What are the implications of all terrain vehicle manufacturing projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the all terrain vehicle market?

• What are the best investment options for new products and vehicles?

• What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?



You need to discover how this will impact the all terrain vehicle market today, and over the next 10 years:

• Our 463-page report provides 414 tables and 377 charts/graphs exclusively to you.

• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – NOW.

• It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.

• It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.



This report tells you TODAY how the all terrain vehicle market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.



Forecasts to 2032 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2032, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), impact of recent strategies adopted by the leading automotive all terrain vehicle manufacturers, their pricing and recent development strategies.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.



Segments Covered in the Report



Seating Capacity Type

• One Seat Segment

• Two Seat Segment



Application Type

• Sports

• Entertainment

• Agriculture

• Military and Defence

• Hunting and Forestry



Vehicle Type

• Utility All Terrain Vehicle

• Sport All Terrain Vehicle



Fuel Type

• Gasoline

• Electric



Engine Type

• < 400 CC • 400 to 800 CC • > 800 CC



No of Wheels

• Four Wheel

• > Four Wheel



Drive Type

• 2WD Drive

• 4WD Drive

• All Wheel Drive (AWD)



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:



North America

• U.S.

• Canada



Europe

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• Russia

• France

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia Pacific



LAMEA

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• UAE

• Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the All Terrain Vehicle Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• Arctic Cat

• Bombardier Recreational products (BRP)

• Bennche Ltd.

• CFMOTO

• Deere & Company

• Eco Charger Quad Bikes

• Hisun Motors

• Honda Motor Company

• Kawasaki Motors Corp.

• Linhai Corp. Ltd.

• Nebula Automotive Pvt. Ltd.

• Polaris Inc.

• Suzuki Motor Corporation

• Taiwan Golden Bee

• Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.



Overall global revenue for All-Terrain Vehicle Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$1,616 million in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



How will the All-Terrain Vehicle Market, 2022 to 2032 report help you?



In summary, our 460+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for All-Terrain Vehicle Market, 2022 to 2032 Market, with forecasts for vehicle type, application, seating capacity, fuel type, drive type, engine type, each forecast at a global and regional level – discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for four regional and 16 key national markets – See forecasts for the All Terrain Vehicle Market, 2022 to 2032 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the All-Terrain Vehicles Market, 2022 to 2032.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288935/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



