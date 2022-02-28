U.S. markets open in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,312.25
    -67.75 (-1.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,555.00
    -439.00 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,987.25
    -193.25 (-1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,999.30
    -39.70 (-1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.65
    +5.06 (+5.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.40
    +14.80 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.37 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1188
    -0.0083 (-0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.82
    +2.50 (+8.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3386
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5820
    +0.0220 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,229.62
    -828.42 (-2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    869.41
    +1.30 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,400.86
    -88.60 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

All-Terrain Vehicle Market Size [2022-2028] worth USD 7.50 billion | With 4.90% CAGR

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Key Prominent Players Covered in the All-Terrain Vehicle Market are Polaris Industries. (Medina, Minnesota, U.S.), Textron (Providence, Rhode Island, U.S.), Honda Powersport (Tokyo, Japan), Kawasaki heavy industries (Tokyo, Japan), Suzuki Motor Corporation (Hamamatsu, Shizuoka, Japan), BRP (Valcourt, Quebec, Canada), Yamaha Motor Corporation (Iwata, Shizuoka, Japan), Cfmoto (Hangzhou, China), Hisun (Chongqing, China), KYMCO, Inc. (Kaohsiung City, Taiwan)

Pune, India, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global All-Terrain Vehicle Market size was valued at approximately USD 5.21 billion in 2020. The market is projected to rise from USD 5.37 billion in 2021 to USD 7.50 billion in 2028 at a 4.90% CAGR during the assessment period 2021-2028. Fortune Business Insights™ has delved into these insights in its latest research report, titled, “All-Terrain Vehicle Market, 2021-2028.”

Key Industry Developments

  • July 2021- Polaris rolled out its 2022 model year range such as rider-inspired innovations and advancements across the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, and Sportsman brands.

  • November 2020- American Honda launched the 2021 version of their smallest ATVs- TRX250X sport model and FourTrax Recon multipurpose model.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/all-terrain-vehicle-market-106392


Drivers and Restraints

Strong Demand from Agriculture and Military & Defense to Bolster Growth Potentials

The All-Terrain Vehicle Market growth will be noticeable in the wake of rising penetration of the light utility vehicles across applications, including animal handling, field plowing and weed removal, among others. Besides, the military sector will be one of the primary recipients of the off-road vehicles following the investments from governments and other stakeholders. For instance, Polaris Government & Defense donated MRZR and two ATVs and UTVs to Latvia. Growing military applications ATVs are likely to encourage companies to invest in the landscape.

Meanwhile, a spike in the number of accidents as well as high costs could impede the market growth.


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR

4.90%

2026 Value Projection

USD 7.50 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2021

USD 5.37 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

200

Segments covered

By Engine Size, By Application Type, By Geography

Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Recreational Activities and Rising Demand for ATVs in Agriculture and Military

The demand for ATVs from military organizations is propelling the market

High Cost, and Growing ATVs Related Accident may Hamper the Growth of the Market


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/all-terrain-vehicle-market-106392


COVID-19 Impact

Dip in Sports Events to Mar the Industry Forecast Amidst the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak had a notable influence on the industry forecast following the plunge in sports events and recreational activities. Supply chain disruptions, including surge in raw material costs could hamper the market. Prominently, escalating concerns of the U.S.-China trade war and the emergence of new players are likely to challenge ATV vehicle manufacturers.


Quick Buy – All-Terrain Vehicle Market

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106392


Regional Insights

Expanding penetration of key players, such as American Honda Motors, BRP, Textron, and Polaris, in the U.S. and Canada will support the leading companies, thereby bolstering the North America All-Terrain Vehicle Market share. Industry participants are likely to inject funds into the region owing to robust electric vehicle initiatives and demand from the military sector.

The market in Asia Pacific will be strong with soaring military spending and low-cost manufacturing across China, India, and Australia. Besides, advancements in the agriculture sector will bode well for regional growth. Not to mention, strategic approaches from Honda, Suzuki, and Yamaha Motor Corporation in Japan will remain instrumental over the next few years.


Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/all-terrain-vehicle-market-106392


Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies to Invest in Mergers & Acquisitions to Boost their Portfolio

Industry participants are expected to inject funds into organic and inorganic strategies such as product rollouts, mergers & acquisitions, technological advancements, and R&D activities. The competitiveness of the All-Terrain Vehicle Market will be propelled by geographical expansion and investments in product offerings.

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report

  • Polaris Industries. (Medina, Minnesota, U.S.)

  • Textron (Providence, Rhode Island, U.S.)

  • Honda Powersport (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Kawasaki heavy industries (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Suzuki Motor Corporation (Hamamatsu, Shizuoka, Japan)

  • BRP (Valcourt, Quebec, Canada)

  • Yamaha Motor Corporation (Iwata, Shizuoka, Japan)

  • Cfmoto (Hangzhou, China)

  • Hisun (Chongqing, China)

  • KYMCO, Inc. (Kaohsiung City, Taiwan)


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Chinese investors make Ukraine war bets on oil, payment firms

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Shares in energy firms and payment service companies rose sharply on Chinese markets on Monday as investors bet on stocks they saw potentially benefiting from the conflict in Ukraine, while a major fund house repeated a warning against speculation. In a statement on Monday, GF Fund Management said that the price of its fund for qualified domestic institutional investors tracking the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration and Production Index was "significantly higher" than net asset value. "Investors who blindly invest in funds at a high premium to net asset value may suffer large losses," the statement said, adding that the fund was operating normally.

  • Exxon’s Bank in Russia Among Those Hit by Sanctions Over Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- A bank used by Exxon Mobil Corp. to pay the salaries and pensions of its workforce in Russia was among those sanctioned by the White House, according to two people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Cou

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says SpaceX’s Starlink Now Active in Ukraine

    The Ukrainian government asked Tesla CEO Elon Musk for help with its internet amid its war with Russia. Musk answered. Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s vice prime minister and minister of digital transformation, asked the Tesla (ticker: TSLA) CEO for Starlink stations from SpaceX on Saturday.

  • Terra (LUNA) to Target $90 After Testing Resistance at $80

    LUNA bucked the broader crypto market trend on Saturday. Avoiding sub-$70 will be key to support a run at $90.

  • Who Will Benefit More From Upcoming Rate Hikes: Bank of America or Wells Fargo?

    As the Federal Reserve prepares to raise its benchmark interest rate, let's look at how it will benefit Bank of America versus Wells Fargo.

  • SLO County has the most expensive gas in the entire United States — again

    The Russia-Ukraine crisis has local impacts on your wallet.

  • BP to Exit From Stake in Russia’s Rosneft Following Pressure From U.K.

    The oil giant said it would unload its 19.75% stake in Rosneft days after its CEO spoke to a top British official, a divestment that could result in a substantial loss.

  • European Industry Faces Shrink or Shut Decisions on Energy Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s biggest industrial firms have been banking on spring to bring down soaring energy costs. Those hopes faded this week as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergEU Discusses Sanctions on Tycoons; Dollar Surges: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Germany to Boost Military Spending in Latest Histor

  • OPEC+ trims forecast for 2022 oil market surplus in latest data

    LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC+ revised down its forecast for the 2022 oil market surplus by about 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.1 million bpd, according to a base scenario in a technical committee report seen by Reuters on Sunday. The data - part of a report the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) prepares for OPEC+ ministers - also shows stocks in the developed world standing at 62 million barrels below the 2015 to 2019 average by the end of the year. In a previous forecast it had predicted the stocks would reach 20 million barrels above the same average by that point.

  • Oil & Gas Stocks: Bull vs. Bear

    Oil is aptly called black gold, considering the billions of dollars in profits it has generated for oil companies over the past several decades. With crude oil prices hovering above $95 per barrel, investors are wondering if oil and gas companies are ready to generate similar profits once again. The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT: XLE), an ETF of top oil and gas stocks, has already risen roughly 40% in a year.

  • Oil soars as sanctions and pressures on Russia mount

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices jumped on Monday as Western allies imposed more sanctions on Russia and blocked some Russian banks from a global payments system, which could cause severe disruption to its oil exports. Brent crude rose $4.16, or 4.3%, to $102.09, at 0915 after hitting a high of $105.07 a barrel in early trade. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up $4.19, or 4.6%, at $95.78 a barrel after hitting $99.10 in early trade.

  • China to Add 3,000 ‘Little Giants’ This Year to Spur Innovation

    (Bloomberg) -- China is accelerating its ambitious program that supports startups in industries such as chipmaking and biotech, part of its effort to challenge the U.S. in crucial technologies.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fe

  • US inflation is at a 40-year high. Russia’s war will only make it worse

    Biden’s green energy plan could be derailed since Russia mines and produces a significant amount of key metals Russia's invasion of Ukraine has threatened to push the high inflation squeezing the global economy even higher. Photograph: Courtney Crow/AP “I will not pretend this will be painless,” Joe Biden warned Americans before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And as the war disrupts already hard-hit international trade, US consumers are likely to soon see just how painful the consequences of the

  • How Russia's invasion of Ukraine will send already high gas prices higher

    The Russian invasion of Ukraine has already caused major spikes in gas prices in Delaware and nationwide, and this trend will only continue to rise.

  • The Big Reason Terra (LUNA) Is Absolutely Skyrocketing This Week

    Algorithmic stable coin network Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) and its LUNA token have seen what many would call a "face-ripping rally" over the past few days. Today alone, Terra has surged 12.3% higher over the past 24 hours at 11:30 a.m. ET, leading all top-10 cryptocurrencies in terms of gains. Most of Terra's gains came following Wednesday's announcement that Terra's stable coin, TerraUSD (CRYPTO: UST) will be backed by a $1 billion Bitcoin reserve.

  • Why Ethereum, Polkadot, and Harmony Are Soaring Higher This Weekend

    Geopolitical concerns are abating, and investors appear to be taking a risk-on view to cryptocurrencies this weekend.

  • Average US gas price spikes 10 cents over 2 weeks

    The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline spiked 10 cents over the past two weeks to $3.64 per gallon. The current average in California is $4.82 per gallon which spiked 10 cents in one week, according to AAA. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump came after a rise in crude oil costs amid global supply concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Lundberg said further increases are likely. The price at the pump is about a dollar higher than it was a year ago.

  • How will gas prices in Springfield be impacted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine?

    Following Russia's actions in Ukraine, gasoline prices may surge due to impacted supply chain.

  • Gas Prices: What the 9/10 Appendage Means and How It Impacts Your Wallet?

    With the national average price of gas hovering over $3.50 per week, according to AAA, filling up is no easy feat. You'll pay an average of $3.531 per gallon (as of Feb. 2, 2022). That number isn't...

  • Russian central bank lifts interest rates to 20% as ruble plunges over Western sanctions

    The Central Bank of Russia on Monday hiked interest rates to 20%, as the country faces increased global sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.