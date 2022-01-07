U.S. markets closed

All-Terrain Vehicle Transmission System Market to observe decremental growth | Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., and Gibbs Sports Amphibians Inc. emerge as dominant players | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Transmission System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Transmission System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

All-Terrain Vehicle Transmission System Market Facts at a Glance-

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Gibbs Sports Amphibians Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Ontario Drive and Gear Ltd., Polaris Inc., Suzuki Motor Corp., TEAM Industries, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Application (utility ATV and sport ATV)

  • Geographies: APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the All-Terrain Vehicle Transmission System Market Size is expected to have a decremental growth of USD 124.37 million from 2020 to 2025 and the growth momentum is expected to progress at a CAGR of (4.81)% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

MEA will register the highest growth rate, occupying 4% of the global market share. The market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in MEA

Vendor Insights-

The all-terrain vehicle transmission system market is concentrated. The market comprises some well-established vendors that design and manufacture transmission systems for ATVs. These vendors are competing in the market by adopting advanced manufacturing processes and technologies to offer high-quality products.

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.: The company offers All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Transmission Systems such as eAxle Offset Design (150kW), 1-motor hybrid transmission, and others.

Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.: The company offers All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Transmission System such as ROTAX 125 MICRO MAX EVO MY20, ROTAX 450, and others.

Gibbs Sports Amphibians Inc.: The company offers a range of high-speed sports amphibians with the Quadski & Quadski XL and next-generation sports such as Terraquad, TriSki, and Biski along with new and improved versions of Quadski and Quadski XL among others.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.: The company offers All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Transmission Systems such as FOURTRAX FOREMAN 4X4, FOURTRAX FOREMAN 4X4 EPS, and others.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.: The company offers All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Transmission Systems such as BruteForce300 (KVF300CEF) with 4-Stroke, Single-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, SOHC, and 4-Valve engine.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The all-terrain vehicle transmission system market growth in MEA will be significant during the forecast period. The growth in the regional tourism industry and the growing popularity of recreational activities such as desert traveling in countries such as the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia are driving the market for the all-terrain transmission system market in MEA. Also, the increasing consumer interest in recreational activities is contributing to the regional market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • All-Terrain Vehicle Transmission System Market Driver:

Automatic transmission systems are priced higher than manual transmission systems due to the increased use of electronics. Automatic transmission systems offer higher torque and speed ratios, which is increasing their demand. The growing demand for automatic transmission in ATVs is increasing the revenue generation in the market. To capitalize on the growing demand, prominent vendors in the market such as Polaris Industries, Yamaha Motor, and Honda Motor are starting to offer ATVs with automatic transmission systems. All these factors are driving the growth of the global all-terrain vehicle transmission system market.

  • All-Terrain Vehicle Transmission System Market Challenge:

Vendors in the market are focusing on developing a two-stage transaxle for ATVs. It helps enhance the overall performance of the transmission system by reducing rotating inertial mass. It also helps ATVs achieve superior acceleration by reducing the overall weight. Such developments among vendors are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Related Reports:

Off-road Vehicle Seats Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Tires Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

All-Terrain Vehicle Transmission System Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of (4.81)%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 124.37 million (decremental)

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

-6.33

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

MEA at 4%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Gibbs Sports Amphibians Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Ontario Drive and Gear Ltd., Polaris Inc., Suzuki Motor Corp., TEAM Industries, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-terrain-vehicle-transmission-system-market-to-observe-decremental-growth--aisin-seiki-co-ltd-bombardier-recreational-products-inc-and-gibbs-sports-amphibians-inc-emerge-as-dominant-players--technavio-301454637.html

SOURCE Technavio

