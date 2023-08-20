Terran Orbital Corporation's (NYSE:LLAP) top owners are retail investors with 26% stake, while 24% is held by institutions

Key Insights

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 26% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 24% of the company’s shareholders. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Terran Orbital.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Terran Orbital?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Terran Orbital already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Terran Orbital, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It looks like hedge funds own 15% of Terran Orbital shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Our data shows that Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder with 8.9% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 7.8% and 7.2%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Marc Bell, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board.

We did some more digging and found that 9 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Terran Orbital

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Terran Orbital Corporation. It has a market capitalization of just US$214m, and insiders have US$45m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 26% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 5.8%, of the Terran Orbital stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 7.8% of Terran Orbital stock. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Terran Orbital better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Terran Orbital you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

