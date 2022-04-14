U.S. markets close in 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,403.89
    -42.70 (-0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,544.89
    -19.70 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,385.19
    -258.39 (-1.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.44
    -15.67 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.10
    +1.85 (+1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,975.40
    -9.30 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    -0.28 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0828
    -0.0067 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3076
    -0.0041 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.9540
    +0.2660 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,779.15
    -1,397.05 (-3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    931.23
    -38.20 (-3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     

Terranueva: Results of the Shareholders Meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Terranueva Corporation
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TEQ.CN
Terranueva Corporation
Terranueva Corporation

L’ASSOMPTION, Quebec, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terranueva Corporation (CSE: TEQ) ("Terranueva" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 14, 2022. The shareholders approved, by a majority of votes, a resolution to elect the following directors: Sylvain Aird, Marc-André Aubé, Marianne Fortier-Landry, Gérard Landry, Jean-Luc Landry, Peter Polatos and Sylvain Tremblay. Also, the shareholders, by a majority of votes, proceeded with the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation, as well as approved the Corporation’s Fixed Stock Option Plan in order to increase at 4,596,996 the maximum of common shares to be issued upon exercise of options, which represents 10% of the number of common share in the capital stock of Terranueva as of the record date of March 14, 2022.

ABOUT TERRANUEVA

Terranueva relies on research and development, innovation and operational efficiency to become a major player in the emerging cannabis industry. Their goal is to provide the Canadian and international markets with premium quality medicinal and recreational cannabis. To achieve this goal, Terranueva is implementing a modular production approach that incorporates the latest advances and innovations in process automation. Terranueva Pharma Corporation, its wholly owned subsidiary, holds the necessary licenses from Health Canada to execute its mission.

For more on Terranueva, visit www.terranueva.ca

The CSE and its regulatory service providers (as this term is attributed in its policies) assume no responsibility for the relevance or accuracy of this press release.

For more information, please contact:

Jean-Luc Landry, Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, Phone : (450) 591-1011


Recommended Stories

  • Three reasons why Twitter will reject Elon Musk’s buyout offer, according to an analyst

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill joins Yahoo Finance Live to provide his three reasons for why Twitter will reject Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $41.3 billion buyout offer.

  • Peloton Stock Halted, Tumbles After Surprise U.S. Membership Price Hike

    Peloton will boost the price of its all-access membership for U.S. customers to $44 starting on June 1.

  • Why Snowflake Plunged Today

    Snowflake was maintained at a buy rating by an analyst on Thursday, but that analyst also lowered his price target. Additionally, Thursday marked a big stock market options expiration day, which are often volatile days that see traders trying to push stocks around. It's hard to pinpoint an exact reason; retail sales actually came in slightly lower than expected and jobless claims came in slightly higher than expected today (though still at historically low levels), which are signs of a slight cooling in the economy.

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Canadian cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) tanked today after the company released a new Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing yesterday. Sundial shares were down 7.9% at 10:47 a.m. ET on Thursday. Sundial was originally scheduled to release its fourth-quarter earnings and 2021 annual report on March 29.

  • Twitter responds to Elon Musk’s offer to buy entire company

    Twitter has responded to Elon Musk’s offer to buy the whole company. “Twitter, Inc today confirmed it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Elon Musk to acquire all of the Company’s outstanding common stock for $54.20 per share in cash,” it said in the release. “The Twitter Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter stockholders.”

  • TSMC stock slides despite chipmaker raising revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss first quarter earnings for chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor.

  • Bank earnings: Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley report quarterly results

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung and Jared Blikre discuss quarterly earnings for Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Crushes First-Quarter Targets, Guides Higher

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's top chip foundry, on Thursday smashed expectations for the first quarter. But TSM stock wavered.

  • Why Rite Aid Stock Is Rebounding Today

    Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) had plunged 49% as of the market close on Wednesday. Investors cheered Rite Aid's fourth-quarter update, which was announced before the market opened. Rite Aid reported fourth-quarter revenue of $6.07 billion, up 2.5% year over year.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Offer Massive Potential Gains

    Everyone is in the investing game to see strong returns - the bigger, the better. However, the prospect of pocketing huge gains usually comes with a caveat; the potential for higher returns is accompanied by added risk, that is just the natural order of things. For those wishing to venture onto risker paths, penny stocks are one route to go down. These are usually considered equities selling for less than $5, and as such, any small share gains can result in outsized returns. That said, there is

  • My Top Defense Stock to Buy Right Now

    A recovering commercial aviation industry and a robust defense business make this aviation and defense giant a buy.

  • The Curious Reason Nvidia Stock Slumped on Thursday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued the downturn that has weighed on the stock much of this week. Many stocks were down, which no doubt added fuel to Nvidia's decline. The curious thing about today's move is that it came despite some positive comments about the state of the semiconductor industry in general, while specifically mentioning Nvidia.

  • 10 Best Stocks Under $20 According to Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best stocks under $20 to invest in according to Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies. If you want to skip the details about Mr. Simons and his billion dollar hedge fund, then head on over to 5 Best Stocks Under $20 According to Jim Simons’ Renaissance […]

  • Why Are Nio Shares Dropping Today?

    Investors aren't putting much consideration into the end of a COVID-19-related production delay.

  • Home Depot Looks Like a Fat Pitch

    One example of such an opportunity is Home Depot (NYSE: HD). Shares of Home Depot are now down about 27% from their 52-week high amid investor concerns about rising mortgage rates cooling down the housing market and the company's lackluster guidance on its most recent earnings call. While the stock is down 27% in the short term, let's zoom out and focus on the long-term value that Home Depot has created for shareholders.

  • 3 Dividend Kings to Hold Until You're Blue in the Face

    There are Dividend Aristocrats -- those S&P 500 stocks that have increased their payouts for at least 25 straight years -- and then there are Dividend Kings, the real royalty among dividend stocks. Here are three Dividend Kings that have the strong fundamentals to keep rewarding their shareholders for years to come, making them good choices to buy now, or if you already have them, to just keep on holding on: American States Water (NYSE: AWR), Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), and Target (NYSE: TGT).

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2022

    As the second quarter gets underway, the Street’s analysts are reiterating their Top Picks of the year. These are the stocks that are likely to ensure the best returns going forward. Analysts have been analyzing each stock carefully, looking at its past and current performance, its trends on a variety of time frames, management’s plans – the analysts take everything into account. Their recommendations provide valuable direction for building a resilient portfolio. Against this backdrop, we’ve use

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Now That It Plans A 20-For-1 Split And Buyback?

    Is Amazon stock a buy now that it announced a 20-for-1 stock split, its first in more than 20 years, along with a $10 billion stock buyback plan?

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Stock splits don't change a corporation's prospects. In other words, a recent stock split does not constitute a particularly good reason to invest in a business. Here's why, stock split or not, both of these tech giants are worth holding for a very long time.

  • 4 Red Flags for PayPal's Future

    PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) was once considered a top long-term play on the growing digital payments market. But over the past 12 months, its stock price has tumbled 60% and erased all of its gains from the previous three years.