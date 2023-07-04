TerrAscend Corp.'s (TSE:TER) Share Price Matching Investor Opinion

When close to half the companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry in Canada have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 0.9x, you may consider TerrAscend Corp. (TSE:TER) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 1.9x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's as high as it is.

What Does TerrAscend's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

With revenue growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, TerrAscend has been relatively sluggish. It might be that many expect the uninspiring revenue performance to recover significantly, which has kept the P/S ratio from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For TerrAscend?

TerrAscend's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 42% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 256% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 14% as estimated by the eight analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 7.6% growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this in mind, it's not hard to understand why TerrAscend's P/S is high relative to its industry peers. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that TerrAscend maintains its high P/S on the strength of its forecasted revenue growth being higher than the the rest of the Pharmaceuticals industry, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenues aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for TerrAscend you should know about.

