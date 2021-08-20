U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,382.50
    -19.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,669.00
    -149.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,888.75
    -39.25 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,116.30
    -12.80 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.17
    -0.52 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.20
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1680
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.18
    +1.61 (+7.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6460
    -0.0950 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,063.79
    +2,709.68 (+6.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.13
    +85.08 (+7.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,041.35
    -17.51 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

TerrAscend Increases Ownership of New Jersey License Ahead of Adult-Use Rollout

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ownership of TerrAscend NJ, LLC expands to 87.5% from 75%

Secures an Option to Purchase an Additional 6.25%

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced it has completed the acquisition of an additional 12.5% of the issued and outstanding equity of TerrAscend NJ, LLC ("TerrAscend New Jersey") from BWH NJ, LLC and Blue Marble Ventures, LLC (collectively, the "Sellers"), for an initial cash payment of $25 million with an additional $25 million payment comprised of a combination of cash and TerrAscend common shares to be paid on or before December 31, 2021. As a result, the Company now owns 87.5% of the issued and outstanding equity of TerrAscend New Jersey.

TerrAscend Logo w Tickers (CNW Group/TerrAscend)
TerrAscend Logo w Tickers (CNW Group/TerrAscend)

In addition, the Company and the Sellers have agreed to terms whereby TerrAscend will have the option to purchase an additional 6.25% of TerrAscend New Jersey at a pre-determined valuation during the period commencing April 1, 2023 through June 15, 2023.

"I am thrilled to increase our stake in TerrAscend New Jersey ahead of the commencement of adult-use sales," said Jason Wild, Executive Chairman of TerrAscend. "We are focused on exceeding New Jersey customers' expectations and are well-positioned with our Cookies brand partnership and new Lodi dispensary set to open before year-end."

TerrAscend New Jersey currently operates a 140,000 sq. ft cultivation and processing facility located in Boonton. In addition, TerrAscend New Jersey operates two Alternative Treatment Centers ("ATCs"), or dispensaries, located in Maplewood and Philipsburg, and expects to open a third ATC in the high-traffic town of Lodi, right outside of New York City, before the end of the year.

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and California, licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada. TerrAscend operates an award-winning chain of The Apothecarium dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities on both the East and West coasts. TerrAscend's best-in-class cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use market. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc.

For more information, visit www.terrascend.com.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions, and include statements with respect to future revenue and profits. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States; and the risk factors set out in the Company's most recently filed MD&A, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend's operations and financial performance.

SOURCE TerrAscend

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/20/c1120.html

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Sank Today

    As of the market close, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock was down 8.8%. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 5.8% and 4.2%, respectively. CNBC reported that some scientists are criticizing the U.S. government's decision to move forward with third booster doses of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines as premature.

  • The S&P 500 hasn’t fallen by at least 5% in nearly 200 sessions — Here’s what history says happens next

    Absent a sharp sell off, Friday will mark the 200th session that the S&P 500 index hasn't produced a drawdown of at least 5% from its recent peak, making the current stretch of equity levitation the longest since 2016, when the market went 404 sessions without falling by at least 5% peak to trough.

  • 5 Popular Stocks Billionaires Couldn't Sell Fast Enough in the Second Quarter

    This was when institutional investment firms and hedge funds with at least $100 million in assets under management were required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Put simply, a 13F provides a snapshot of what institutional investors and hedge fund managers have been buying and selling over the previous quarter (in this instance, 4/1 through 6/30). Although anything having to do with alternative-power vehicles has seemingly been red-hot for years, billionaires headed for the exit in the second quarter when it came to hydrogen fuel-cell solutions provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG).

  • Why Nio Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Thursday, under pressure amid a sell-off of luxury goods makers on concerns that China may take new actions to limit personal income and redistribute wealth. As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 4.2% from Wednesday's closing price. Hermès International, LVMH Moët Hennessy, Gucci owner Kering, and Ferrari were among the big luxury names trading sharply lower on Thursday, after China's government signaled that a crackdown on income inequality is coming.

  • Is Alibaba Stock About To Rebound?

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: BABA) are extremely oversold. That means there’s a good chance they're about to stage some type of rebound. Oversold means the shares are trading at an extreme below what would be their usual or typical trading range. This attracts buyers into the market because they will be expecting a reversion or rally back up to the average. They could push the price higher. See Also: Alibaba Launches New NFT Marketplace: What You Need To Know The bottom part of t

  • Applied Materials seesaws after Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest earnings report from Applied Materials.&nbsp;

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Big Tech Is in a Perilous Moment. The Stocks Are Still a Buy.

    With regulators and lawmakers sharpening their aim, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon.com, and Facebook find themselves in a perilous moment. Don’t expect it to last.

  • Why Alcoa Stock Plunged Today

    Investors are getting jittery about falling metal prices.

  • Cardano Nears All-Time High as Investors Await Smart Contracts

    Expectations are rising for the blockchain to implement smart contract functionality by next month.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of the social media stock Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) were down on Thursday, marking a second consecutive day of the stock dropping. The recent fall in Pinterest stock comes after the company reported a disappointing second-quarter earnings result. Investors and analysts were speculating that Pinterest's slowdown could have been due to world economies reopening in the quarter.

  • Why AT&T's Spinoff Could Benefit Long-Term Investors

    AT&T (NYSE: T) is breaking up into three companies, which could unlock significant value for shareholders. How is AT&T splitting up? AT&T: A telecom company solely focused on 5G communications and broadband.

  • Is There Danger Ahead for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

    Will history repeat itself?

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $250 Right Now

    Believe it or not, one of the smartest ways you can put your cash to work right now is with banking giant Bank of America (NYSE: BAC). Although bank stocks aren't the fastest-growing industry, a confluence of factors are working in favor of BofA. To start with, bank stocks are inherently cyclical.

  • Why Josh Brown Just Compared Nvidia To Apple, Microsoft

    NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is trading higher Thursday after the company announced better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. What Happened: Nvidia reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.02 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $6.51 billion, which beat the estimate of $6.33 billion. Nvidia expects third-quarter revenue to be $6.8 billion, plus or minus 2%, versus the estimate of $6.53 billion. Related Link: NVIDIA:

  • This is now the average 401(k) balance

    If you want to see the benefits of saving early for your retirement and saving often, look no further than the latest report from 401(k) giant Fidelity Investments. The average 401(k) account now has a record balance of $129,300, the company says. Fidelity calculates that even millennials who’ve held their 401(k)s for at least 15 years now have an average balance of just under $280,000.

  • Why Robinhood Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) fell 10.3% on Thursday after the online brokerage released its second-quarter financial results and alerted shareholders to a slowdown in trading activity. The gains were driven by a surge in cryptocurrency-related transaction revenue to $233 million, up from only $5 million in the year-ago quarter. Traders have flocked to Robinhood's platform over the past year.

  • Why Is Romeo Power Stock Down Today?

    Shares of Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) were down sharply again on Thursday afternoon. As of 1:45 p.m. EDT, Romeo Power's stock was down about 8.4% from Wednesday's closing price, and down about 33.2% since the end of last week. There were two things in Romeo Power's Monday earnings report that might have together triggered the sell-off.

  • Why C3.ai Is a Buy Ahead of Earnings

    It's the only pure-play artificial intelligence company in the industry, and it's available at a steep discount.