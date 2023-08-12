TerrAscend Second Quarter 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

TerrAscend (TSE:TSND) Second Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$72.1m (up 11% from 2Q 2022).

Net loss: US$15.0m (down by 213% from US$13.2m profit in 2Q 2022).

US$0.055 loss per share (down from US$0.052 profit in 2Q 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

TerrAscend EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 100%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 12% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 11% growth forecast for the Pharmaceuticals industry in Canada.

Performance of the Canadian Pharmaceuticals industry.

The company's shares are up 21% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for TerrAscend that we have uncovered.

