TERRAVEST INDUSTRIES INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSX: TVK) (the "Corporation") held its annual meeting of shareholders on February 8, 2023 (the "Meeting"). A total of 10,057,010 common shares (representing 56.40% of the 17,831,318 outstanding voting shares) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

1. Election of Directors

Each of the nominees proposed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated as of January 6, 2023 (the "Circular") was elected.

Name of Nominee Vote For % Withhold Vote % Charles Pellerin 8,068,453 84.21 % 1,512,452 15.79 % Blair Cook 8,483,388 88.54 % 1,097,517 11.46 % Dale H. Laniuk 8,697,998 90.78 % 882,907 9.22 % Dustin Haw 8,306,548 86.70 % 1,274,357 13.30 % Rocco Rossi 8,449,375 88.19 % 1,131,530 11.81 % Mick MacBean 8,483,388 88.54 % 1,097,517 11.46 %

2. Appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as the Corporation's auditors

Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as the Corporation's auditors and the directors were authorized to determine their remuneration.



Number of Votes % Votes FOR 10,008,056 99.51 % Votes WITHHELD 48,954 0.49 % Total 10,057,010 100 %

