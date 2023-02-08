TERRAVEST INDUSTRIES INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSX: TVK) (the "Corporation") held its annual meeting of shareholders on February 8, 2023 (the "Meeting"). A total of 10,057,010 common shares (representing 56.40% of the 17,831,318 outstanding voting shares) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.
The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:
1. Election of Directors
Each of the nominees proposed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated as of January 6, 2023 (the "Circular") was elected.
Name of Nominee
Vote For
%
Withhold Vote
%
Charles Pellerin
8,068,453
84.21 %
1,512,452
15.79 %
Blair Cook
8,483,388
88.54 %
1,097,517
11.46 %
Dale H. Laniuk
8,697,998
90.78 %
882,907
9.22 %
Dustin Haw
8,306,548
86.70 %
1,274,357
13.30 %
Rocco Rossi
8,449,375
88.19 %
1,131,530
11.81 %
Mick MacBean
8,483,388
88.54 %
1,097,517
11.46 %
2. Appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as the Corporation's auditors
Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as the Corporation's auditors and the directors were authorized to determine their remuneration.
Number of Votes
%
Votes FOR
10,008,056
99.51 %
Votes WITHHELD
48,954
0.49 %
Total
10,057,010
100 %
SOURCE TerraVest Industries Inc.
