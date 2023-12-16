TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To CA$0.15

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 10th of January to CA$0.15. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.5%.

TerraVest Industries' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Before making this announcement, TerraVest Industries was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 19.3% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 19% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$0.32 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$0.60. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.5% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. TerraVest Industries might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. TerraVest Industries has impressed us by growing EPS at 19% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for TerraVest Industries' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

TerraVest Industries Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for TerraVest Industries that investors should take into consideration. Is TerraVest Industries not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

