U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,915.46
    -58.66 (-1.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,862.30
    -153.07 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,116.17
    -409.03 (-3.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.59
    -68.81 (-2.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.53
    -5.07 (-7.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.60
    +7.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    26.15
    +0.09 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1925
    -0.0061 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7300
    +0.0890 (+5.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3923
    -0.0035 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9300
    +0.0750 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,076.01
    +44.10 (+0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,154.65
    -19.56 (-1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,779.68
    +17.01 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,216.75
    +302.42 (+1.01%)
     

Terraria arrives on Stadia after weeks of uncertainty

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

After a tumultuous path to release, indie darling Terraria is now available to play on Google Stadia. You can pick the 2011 sandbox title for $10. The Stadia release includes the game's recent Journey's End update, as well as every bit of content developer Re-Logic released between versions 1.3.1 and 1.3.5.

News that Terraria was making its way to Stadia first came out in February when Re-Logic CEO Andrew Spinks took to Twitter to blast Google for allegedly suspending the studio's YouTube, Gmail, Drive and Play accounts. Terraria's Stadia release was announced and canceled that same day, with Spinks saying his company would no longer support Google or any of its platforms anymore. 

Mere weeks later, the studio published a development update in which it said the Stadia release was again on the table. "Due to the hard work the Stadia team has put in — as well as our partners at 505 Games — we have decided that we will allow the upcoming launch [of] Terraria on Google Stadia to proceed," Re-Logic said at the time. All of that brings us to today with the news that Stadia fans can finally play a port of a nearly 10-year-old game.

