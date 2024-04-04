Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) deliveries disappointed in the first quarter of 2024, but the problems go deeper than a single quarter. Tesla's sales haven't been boosted by lower prices, and that indicates a demand problem.

In this video, Travis Hoium covers the latest results and why they're so shocking for Tesla.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 2, 2024. The video was published on April 3, 2024.

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

This Is Terrible News for Tesla Stock Investors was originally published by The Motley Fool