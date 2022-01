Reuters

Leon Black accused a former top lieutenant at Apollo Global Management Inc of exploiting the billionaire's ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in an effort to launch a "coup" and oust him from the investment firm he co-founded. The accusation against Josh Harris was part of a late Tuesday night filing in a New York state court in Manhattan, where Black is defending against a lawsuit filed in June by Guzel Ganieva, with whom he had a 6-1/2-year relationship. In Tuesday's filing, Black sought Ganieva's phone records to support his claim that her lawsuit was an "off-shoot" of an "attempted Apollo coup and smear campaign" by Harris to undermine him starting in 2020 after allegations surfaced that Black had paid Epstein financial management fees.