Terry Blackwell, O.H. Dean Oskvig and Mark Takahashi Reelected to PJM Board of Managers

·3 min read

Sarah Rogers to Retire Following July Board Meeting

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PJM Interconnection announced today that its members have reelected Terry Blackwell, O.H. Dean Oskvig and Mark Takahashi to serve additional three-year terms on the PJM Board of Managers. They were reelected at the PJM Annual Meeting.

Terry Blackwell
Terry Blackwell

Takahashi joined the PJM Board in 2016 and currently serves as Board Chair. He previously served as chief financial officer of Ascendant Group Limited, parent company of Bermuda Electric Light Company Limited. Prior to that, he was group director and chief financial officer of CLP Holdings Limited, one of two vertically integrated electric utility companies in Hong Kong, from 2008 to 2014, having been with the organization since 2003. He earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Colorado and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Blackwell joined the PJM Board in 2015. He has 36 years of experience in power system planning and operation. Most recently, he held the position of senior vice president of Power Delivery at Santee Cooper, where he had overall responsibility for Santee Cooper's transmission system, including compliance with the North American Electric Reliability Corporation's Reliability Standards. Blackwell also served as chair of the SERC Board and served on other SERC Board committees. He has a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from North Carolina State University and is a licensed professional engineer in South Carolina.

Oskvig joined the PJM Board in 2016. He has more than 40 years of experience within the energy industry and served as president and chief executive officer of the Energy division of Black & Veatch from 2006 to 2015, as well as on its Board, having been with the organization since 1975. From 1972 to 1975, he served as a base civil engineering officer in the United States Air Force. He earned a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from the University of Iowa and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Utah.

Sarah Rogers To Retire From Board of Managers

Current PJM Board member Sarah Rogers also announced her intent to retire following the Board's July meeting. PJM's Operating Agreement stipulates that the Board shall appoint a replacement for any vacancy until the next Annual Meeting. The Board has requested that the 2022–2023 Nominating Committee, which is made up of PJM stakeholders and current Board members, identify a candidate for the Board to appoint until the 2023 Annual Meeting when the candidate will stand for election.

PJM Interconnection, founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 65 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region's transmission grid, which includes over 85,103 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. PJM's regional grid and market operations produce annual savings of $3.2 billion to $4 billion. For the latest news about PJM, visit PJM Inside Lines at insidelines.pjm.com.

