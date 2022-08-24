U.S. markets open in 4 hours 27 minutes

Terryberry partners with UK Government on Help for Households to tackle the Cost-of-Living Crisis

·2 min read

MACCLESFIELD, England, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail deals and discounts to help people in the UK have been announced as part of the government's Help for Households Campaign.

Ian Feaver, Managing Director of Terryberry UK, was part of a round table discussion with Business leaders from around the country and the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson at Number 10 Downing Street
Ian Feaver, Managing Director of Terryberry UK, was part of a round table discussion with Business leaders from around the country and the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson at Number 10 Downing Street

As part of Help for Households, Terryberry aims to help as many businesses support their people during the cost-of-living crisis. Their cost-effective benefits solution means you can give employees access to an easy-to-use discount platform for just £5 each for a whole year, giving potential savings of up to £3000.

Terryberry has signed up for the initiative, along with some of the UK's biggest businesses, including Asda, Morrisons, Amazon and Vodafone, these deals are designed to reduce costs at the checkout, help provide entertainment and ensure access to necessary services for families during the summer holidays and beyond.

Terryberry UK Managing Director, Ian Feaver, was part of a round table discussion at Downing Street, with a host of other business leaders from around the country, to discuss how to help people during the cost-of-living crisis. During the discussion, The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said:

"We're facing incredibly tough global economic headwinds and families across the country are feeling the pinch.

That's why this government is providing an unprecedented £37bn worth of support to help households through the storm.

Both the public and private sector have a role to play here – and that's why it's great to see so many leading UK businesses are now coming forward to offer new deals and discounts that will provide much needed respite at the checkout.

This won't solve the issue overnight but it's yet another weapon in our arsenal as we fight back against scourge of rising prices and inflation."

In response, Ian Feaver, Managing Director of Terryberry UK said:

"At a time when millions of people are experiencing the impact of rising living costs, our mission is to help as many employees as possible save money and look after all areas of their wellbeing, to reduce stress, improve wellness and create a much happier workplace.

Along with the backing of the UK Government, we are excited to offer our cost-effective benefits solution to businesses to allow their employees access to our exclusive offers and discounts platform.

Terryberry are extremely passionate about helping employers look after their employees and by partnering with the government, we can offer our services to all businesses in the UK in the hope that we can help them to support their employees at a time when they will need it most."

If you are interested in helping your employees during the cost-of-living crisis, you can sign up to the scheme here.

About Terryberry

Terryberry partners with organisations worldwide to develop and implement custom employee rewards, employee benefits, recognition programs, and engagement solutions. Terryberry's 360 Recognition Platform provides everything needed to recognise and engage employees from service and milestone achievements and discounts on their lifestyle spending to empowering teams through social recognition.  We are Terryberry, the recognition and engagement company that ignites employee success.

Contact: Ben Pritchard, bpritchard@terryberry.co.uk +44 (0) 344 826 2008

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883754/Terryberry_UK_Downing_Street.jpg

 

    The DeFi dream is shaken. The grand crypto project has declined in 2022: total user funds deposited in decentralized finance has shrunk to about $61 billion from over $170 billion at the start of the year, according to figures from data aggregator Defi Llama. In a fresh jolt, the U.S. Treasury has sanctioned one of the industry's biggest "mixers", tools that pool and scramble crypto from thousands of addresses to boost anonymity, saying it was used by hackers to launder their gains.