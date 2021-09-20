U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,382.25
    -39.50 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,075.00
    -387.00 (-1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,212.00
    -114.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,201.20
    -27.10 (-1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.32
    -0.65 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.40
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.12
    -0.22 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • Vix

    20.81
    +2.12 (+11.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3713
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9540
    +0.0590 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,552.91
    -2,414.15 (-5.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,138.18
    -87.35 (-7.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

Terumo celebrates 100-year anniversary in Asia with an eye to the future

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Terumo, a global leader in medical technology, celebrates its centenary in Asia. From humble beginnings as a thermometer manufacturer in 1921, and the first company in 1963 to create disposable syringes in Japan, the company has been providing medical solutions for the healthcare community and quality products to patients.

Terumo Asia Holdings Logo
Terumo Asia Holdings Logo

Terumo Asia Holdings was established as a subsidiary of Terumo Corporation in 2012. The subsidiary oversees 14 Asia entities across 9 countries.

Forged, tested and ready for the next 100 years

During the pandemic, Terumo Asia Holdings was instrumental in supporting scale-up initiatives that government medical systems and the healthcare community required by bringing in COVID-19 centric therapies, setting up plasma therapy centres, building project sites, protocols, supporting disinfection activities, and initiating dialogue between physicians across Asia.

Probir Das, Chairman and Managing Director, Terumo Asia Holdings said: "The pandemic was a test of our organisation's resilience that we passed with flying colours. We are honored to have talented employees globally, along with great channel and business partners, who work daily to serve our customers and advance our efforts in the healthcare industry. The Terumo mentality is to serve our customers and strengthen the community through innovating high-quality products."

As countries shift to an endemic strategy, Terumo will expand its impact through automation and digital integration with hospital information systems and enhance the delivery of healthcare.

Achieving forward momentum through our celebration in Asia

During its centennial year, Terumo Asia Holdings gave back to communities where Associates are based in. This included '100 hours of CSR', which encouraged Associates to give back through ways they are passionate about; and 'Plant A Tree', which helped beautify outdoor environments, and enhance green spaces.

With the theme of "Stride Ahead", Terumo Asia Holdings celebrated the 100th anniversary with 9 different activations over 7 months, which culminated in the achievement of a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Title.

In a first of its kind attempt, Terumo Asia Holdings achieved the title with over 500 people across Asia participating for 'the largest online video chain of people passing and using a thermometer'.

Mr Das said: "Achieving our first 100-year milestone is gratifying and proves that our mission is as true now as it was at the beginning. The Guinness World Records title achieved by our Associates and the thermometer is symbolic of our founding in 1921 while demonstrating social responsibility amidst the pandemic. With the celebrations, we reaffirm commitment to our mission and remain undaunted in support of the healthcare community."

Additional quotes:

Akaike Toshiyuki, President, Terumo Philippines Corporation:

"This is a fantastic milestone to achieve. Our core values coupled with our culture of togetherness will see us achieve more as we aim for the next 100 years!"

Florian Deichmann, General Director, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies Vietnam Co. Ltd:

"Terumo's success is tied to our ability to meet the demands of different cultures and countries. We are excited about our future, and what we will do in the next 100 years!"

Takumi Uchida, General Director, Terumo Vietnam Co. Ltd

"Our common mission of contributing to society through healthcare has served us well as a north star. Our forward momentum continues to build with the provision of ideas, innovation and quality to the healthcare community."

About Terumo

Terumo is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to "Contributing to Society through Healthcare" for 100 years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 25,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice such as transfusion systems, diabetes care, and peritoneal dialysis treatments. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large.

SOURCE Terumo Asia Holdings

Recommended Stories

  • Yellen warns U.S. would be "permanently weaker" if debt limit not raised

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned in a Wall Street Journal op-ed on Sunday that the U.S. could face a fresh financial crisis if Congress failed to raise or suspend the country's debt ceiling.Why it matters: The U.S. has never defaulted on its debt, but some Republican lawmakers have threatened to vote against raising the debt ceiling, arguing that it would only promote more government spending.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Yellen writes in the WS

  • Colorado Doctors React To FDA Decision On Vaccine Booster Shots For Only Targeted Group

    The Food and Drug Administration approved the boosters only for a targeted group.

  • Covid-19 booster shot overview

    Doctor Abi Olulade answers questions on the FDA vote for possible booster shoots.

  • Some Utahns may receive COVID-19 booster shot soon

    A third COVID-19 booster shot could be on the way to Utah after the FDA advisory panel endorsed emergency approval for Pfizer in certain demographics.

  • FDA panel endorses Pfizer booster shots for elderly, high-risk

    The FDA advisory panel voted to recommend Pfizer booster shots for people 65 and over and others at higher risk of serious illness. It was the first vaccine to be authorized for emergency use and was used in the earliest stages of America's vaccination program. But the FDA is saying the boosters are not for everybody. Michael George reports.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • These money and investing tips can help keep your portfolio safe from the bears

    The so-called Index Effect — a stock’s rise or fall when it’s added or deleted from an index — is no longer a free lunch on Wall Street. Ray Dalio disputed Cathie Wood’s view that bitcoin will rise tenfold in five years, saying that diversification is important.

  • Some frustrated parents left waiting for September child tax credit payments

    The Internal Revenue Service did not detail what went wrong or state how many people still did not receive their September payment as expected.

  • ETF Weekender: Millions Face Tax Threat. Invesco and State Street Mull Merger

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to the ETF Weekender, your round-up of the biggest and most interesting stories from one of hottest corners of global markets.In this week’s edition: A new proposal threatens the tax advantage that helped fuel the U.S. ETF industry, two asset managers mull a mega-merger, and passive vehicles lose ground in the stock market. These are the stories you need to read.Tax Threat to MillionsWhat happened: The chair of the Senate Finance Committee has put forward a plan that would

  • Natural-Gas Prices Surge, and Winter Is Still Months Away

    The jump in prices is prompting worries about winter shortages and forecasts for the most expensive fuel since frackers flooded the market.

  • BA-owner IAG not planning to tap investors for funds - Sunday Times

    "We do not see the necessity to do a rights issue and are not considering it," Gallego told the newspaper https://bit.ly/3Cphn3L adding that the company was talking through "different options" with banks. Gallego noted that the group had high debts but also had strong liquidity of 10.2 billion euros, Times reported. Earlier this month, British airline easyJet Plc opted to raise $1.7 billion from shareholders to recover from the pandemic and declined a takeover approach from Wizz Air.

  • A Daunting Promotion Gave This Finance Executive Confidence to Launch His Own Company

    After a ‘huge stretch opportunity,’ Rick McVey went on to start the dominant online marketplace for corporate bonds

  • Russia And China Are Looking To Tap Afghanistan’s $1 Trillion Resource Reserves

    The end of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan has opened up an opportunity for China and Russia to tap the country’s vast mineral wealth

  • China Evergrande shares plummet on default risks

    Shares of Evergrande plunged over 15% on Monday, extending losses as investors take a dim view of its business prospects with a fast approaching deadline for payment obligations this week. Movie streaming company Hengten Net, majority-owned by Evergrande, plummeted 10%. Evergrande has been scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders, suppliers and investors, with regulators warning that its $305 billion of liabilities could spark broader risks to the country's financial system if not stabilised.

  • Short-Sellers Are Beating Day Traders in Korea’s Tech Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Short-sellers have driven big losses in the favorite stocks of South Korean retail investors this month, piggybacking on a campaign by local regulators to rein in the power of Kakao Corp. and other internet giants.Kakao, the operator of Korea’s most-used messenger app, is the most-shorted stock in September as lawmakers voiced concerns over its market dominance -- a move that has drawn comparisons with China’s crackdowns. It has plunged more than 20%, losing $14 billion in market

  • U.K. Energy Firms Seek Bailout as Government Talks Run On

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. energy companies are seeking a massive government bailout as a surge in gas and electricity prices threatens to push suppliers out of business.The U.K. government is set for a third day of emergency talks with the industry on Monday after Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said small suppliers were under “pressure.” Now large suppliers are seeking a rescue plan to help them handle the cost of taking on the customers of smaller suppliers that may fail, according to two people f

  • Moving Average Strategies for Forex Trading

    Learn a simple forex trading strategy that uses multiple moving averages (MAs) and is designed to create low-risk, high-reward trading opportunities.

  • Adobe Rock-Solid Ahead of Tuesday’s Confessional

    The Silicon Valley blue chip has been an outstanding performer in the last decade, rising more than twenty-fold.

  • Analysts Upgraded Bank Of America, MGM, DoorDash And Cisco This Week

    Analyst ratings measure the expected performance of a stock during a given time period. Traders and investors should know analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. In general, analysts arrive at stock ratings after they research companies’ public financial statements, communicate with executives and customers and interact with companies in other ways. Amid another busy week of trading, here’s the latest analyst ratings and updates for