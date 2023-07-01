Tesco appoints Burberry chairman to replace scandal-hit John Allan

A Tesco Extra store with Every Little Helps signage on windows

Tesco has hired Gerry Murphy, the chairman of Burberry, to replace John Allan, who was forced to step down from the helm of the supermarket’s board following allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Mr Allan brought forward his resignation as chairman of Britain’s biggest supermarket in May in the wake of allegations at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), the business lobby group.

The 72-year-old “vigorously denied” three of the allegations and “unreservedly apologised” for the fourth after making a comment about a woman’s dress at an event in 2019. Mr Allan was president of the CBI from 2018 to 2020.

One of the allegations related to Tesco’s annual meeting in 2022. Following an investigation, the supermarket said it had found no evidence or complaints following the meeting.

Mr Murphy, who is also chairman of ingredients maker Tate & Lyle, will join Tesco’s board at the start of September. He will resign from his role at Tate & Lyle “to ensure he has sufficient capacity” to act as Tesco chairman.

Mr Allan also quit as chairman of Barratt Developments after Britain’s biggest housebuilder said the claims risked becoming “disruptive to the company”.

John Allan insisted he is “completely innocent” of accusations - Jeff Overs/BBC/PA

Following the string of resignations, Mr Allan said in June: “A lot of men say to me they’re getting increasingly nervous about working with women, mentoring women, something I’ve done a lot of right through my career.

“What quite a few people are saying to me, and saying to others that I know, is that they’re going to be very cautious in future about how they interact with women in the business world.”

Allan insisted in an interview with Sky News, which first reported Mr Murphy’s appointment, in June that he was “completely innocent” of accusations that he behaved inappropriately toward women. He said there was “absolutely no substance” to the allegations and that his “conscience is completely clear.”

Mr Murphy said he wanted to “pay tribute” to Mr Allan, adding: “John has left Tesco with its business, management and Board in great shape and fit for the future.”

The Irish businessman was previously chief executive of Carlton Communications, sandwich and ready meal maker Greencore, and chairman of the European arm of private equity giant Blackstone.

