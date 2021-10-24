U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,544.90
    -4.88 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,677.02
    +73.94 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,090.20
    -125.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.27
    -4.92 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +1.48 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    +11.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.22 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0210 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4800
    -0.5080 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,275.02
    -772.48 (-1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.69 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

Grocery chain Tesco suffers two-day outage following hack

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

British grocery shoppers have had more than a few headaches this weekend. According to The Guardian, the grocery chain Tesco has grappled with a roughly two-day outage (as of this writing) preventing customers from placing or modifying orders through either the company's website or its mobile app. The company pinned the incident on hacks affecting searches, although it didn't say much beyond noting the intruders tried to "interfere with our systems."

The company didn't have an estimated time frame for a fix, and didn't identify the potential culprits. However, it said there was "no reason to believe" the cyberattack affected customer data.

This isn't the first time Tesco has suffered hacks. A 2014 breach led it to disable accounts after intruders shared more than 2,000 users' login details. In 2016, an attack on Tesco's banking lost about £2.5 million (worth $3.4 million today).

Whoever was responsible, the incident further highlights the vulnerability of food supply chains to cyberattacks. Meat supplier JBS was one of the most prominent victims after it fell prey to ransomware, but grocery stores themselves are also at risk of disruptions that could limit deliveries and otherwise stop meals from reaching your table.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesco say website and app down after hack attempt

    Britain's biggest supermarket investigates a possible hack as shoppers are locked out for more than a day.

  • Husband of detained Iranian-British woman on hunger strike

    The husband of U.K. charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been detained for more than five years in Iran, has gone on a hunger strike again after a court decided she has to spend another year in prison. Richard Ratcliffe started his fast on Sunday outside the British government's Foreign Office in central London. Zaghari-Ratcliffe served five years in prison after being taken into custody at Tehran's airport in April 2016 and convicted of plotting the overthrow of Iran’s government, a charge that she, her supporters and rights groups deny.

  • US urges North Korea to stop missile tests and return to talks

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A senior U.S. diplomat on Sunday urged North Korea to refrain from additional missile tests and resume nuclear diplomacy, days after the North fired off its first underwater-launched ballistic missile in two years.

  • Pelosi Declines to Say Whether She’ll Run for Reelection in 2022

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) on Sunday declined to say whether she plans to run for reelection in 2022 and said she would have to discuss the decision with her family first.

  • Facebook sues programmer who allegedly scraped data for 178 million users

    Facebook has sued a man in Ukraine for allegedly swiping info for 178 million users.

  • Garmin smartwatches are up to 52 percent off at Amazon for today only

    Garmin smartwatches are up to 52 percent off at Amazon as part of a one day sale, with most 40 percent off.

  • Quick Take Technical Analysis: Chewy, Inc

    Chewy, Inc (NYSE: CHWY) reached a high of $97.74 on Aug. 13 before entering into a steep downtrend, which was exacerbated by a bearish reaction to its second-quarter earnings print on Sept. 2. The stock then hit a bottom on Oct. 12 and bounced up, which indicated a trend change may be in the works. Chewy is now trading in a confirmed uptrend after printing an Oct. 20 high of $67, which was above the previous lower high of $66.52 made on Oct. 7. The stock may be settling into a bull flag pattern

  • Goldman Sachs Awards One-Time Bonuses to Executives David Solomon, John Waldron

    The bank is giving CEO David Solomon and president John Waldron one-time stock bonuses designed to keep the executives at the helm of Wall Street’s biggest bank.

  • With Coercion and Black Boxes, Russia Installs a Digital Iron Curtain

    Russia’s boldest moves to censor the internet began in the most mundane of ways — with a series of bureaucratic emails and forms. The messages, sent by Russia’s powerful internet regulator, demanded technical details — like traffic numbers, equipment specifications and connection speeds — from companies that provide internet and telecommunications services across the country. Then the black boxes arrived. The telecom companies had no choice but to step aside as government-approved technicians in

  • Why Does Salt Make Everything Taste So Much Better?

    Table salt: Cubic, granular, and fine enough to slip through your fingers, this is typical salt shaker stuff. Many people think iodized salt has a metallic aftertaste, but even when table salt is not iodized, we don’t recommend it—it’s so fine that it’s easy to oversalt. Kosher salt: BA’s workhorse, it’s not necessarily kosher itself—it got its name from its use in the koshering process.

  • Why Edward Snowden Called GovCoins 'Cryptofascist' Currencies

    The well-known whistleblower is concerned about putting the state at the center of crypto transactions.

  • Statement by Quebecor and Videotron on the Federal Court decision to dismiss Telus's legal challenge to the purchase of 5G spectrum in Western Canada

    Quebecor and Videotron welcome the Federal Court's refusal to grant Telus's motion for an interlocutory injunction to halt the award of 3500 MHz spectrum licences in Western Canada.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Honeywell Earnings Beat Expectations. It’s a Shame About the Guidance.

    The industrial giant's third-quarter profit was fine, but higher costs forced the company to lower its full-year forecast.

  • Is Coinbase Stock A Buy Right Now As Bitcoin Hits Record Highs?

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase debuted on April 14, but is sharply off its post-IPO highs. Is Coinbase stock a buy or sell in the current stock market rally?

  • Stock Investors Remain Unfazed by Supply-Chain Snarls

    (Bloomberg) -- This was the week when supply-chain angst finally landed on media stocks while inflation sirens blared in commodities even as the pace of economic growth showed signs of cooling.Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.One of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growi

  • Millennials embrace the American Express card: CEO

    American Express sees a pickup among millennials and Gen Z users, chairman and CEO Stephen Squeri tells Yahoo Finance.

  • Big Pension Sold GameStop Stock. It Bought Moderna and Ford Shares.

    The Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold a more than a third of its investment in GameStop stock in the third quarter. It bought Moderna, Ford, and Devon Energy shares.

  • Phunware stock was up 1,000% on Friday. What the heck is Phunware?

    This tiny, money-losing Trump-linked software company has a stock that is surging, but what's behind all this PHUN?

  • Boom times for Shell amid record gas prices

    Major oil companies are expected to reveal booming profits after global gas prices soared. Shell is forecast to post quarterly revenue of $2.1bn (£1.5bn) for its natural gas division when it reports on Thursday, an almost three-fold increase on the same quarter last year.