Tesco referred to competition watchdog over ‘misleading’ food prices - live updates

Tesco has been reported to the CMA over its pricing of Clubcard deals - PA

Tesco has been reported to Britain’s competition regulator over claims it could be “breaking the law” over “unclear Clubcard pricing”.

The UK’s largest supermarket has been accused of not including clear prices on the “vast majority” of deals being offered under its Clubcard scheme.

Consumer rights group Which? said it had reported Tesco to the Competition & Markets Authority over the way it priced products which were on offer.

It said a bottle of Heinz ketchup, for example, was priced at £3.90, or 55.7p per 100g for standard customers, but Tesco did not include the same pricing labels for its Clubcard deal, meaning shoppers might not be getting the best deal. Which? said a larger bottle of Heinz ketchup, at 910g, was actually the cheapest option per 100g.

Sue Davies, the head of food policy at Which?, said: “Tesco’s unclear Clubcard pricing is at best confusing for shoppers struggling with soaring food inflation and at worst could be breaking the law.

“This is simply not good enough from the UK’s biggest supermarket. Tesco should think of its customers and act now to introduce clear unit pricing on all offers, including Clubcard promotions, so shoppers can easily find the best value items.

“We expect the regulator to look at unit pricing on the growing number of supermarket member price schemes as part of its review.”

Tesco responded to the criticism by saying: “Providing great value and clear pricing is really important to us. We always take care to ensure we are compliant which is why we asked Trading Standards to review our approach on Clubcard Prices.

“They formally endorsed our labelling, confirming it meets the current legal requirements and guidelines.

“We are supportive of calls for greater clarity on the regulations in this area, in the interests of both businesses and consumers, and are actively looking at how we can make the way we display pricing even clearer for our customers.

“However, given that we are complying with all the current rules, we are disappointed that Which? has chosen to make these ill-founded claims against our Clubcard Prices scheme, which helps millions of households get great value week-in, week-out, and could save shoppers up to £351 per year.”

Supermarkets are under pressure over pricing, after the Sunday Telegraph revealed last month that the Government was considering introducing a cap on essential foods to try curb inflation.

Grocery chiefs have blasted the plans as an “idiotic idea” and argued that they are “very efficient” at keeping prices lower.

Read the latest updates below.

08:19 AM

Network International agrees to £2.2bn private equity takeover

Middle Eastern payments group Network International is poised to quit the London markets, after its board backed a takeover offer from Canadian private equity firm Brookfield Asset Management.

Brookfield has agreed to buy FTSE 250 company Network International in a £2.2bn deal. Card processor Network International only listed in London in 2019. It said the takeover offer was “fair and reasnable”.

If the deal goes ahead, Network International would become the latest in a series of companies leaving the London market, coming amid wider concerns about the health of the London stock exchange.

Earlier this month, Swedish private equity firm EQT agreed the takeover of Dechra Pharmaceuticals, a British cat and dog drug maker.

Meanwhile, building material giant CRH earlier this year announced it was moving its listing from London to New York, while Paddy Power owner Flutter has said it is weighing a similar step. Microchip designer Arm, meanwhile, has said it is snubbing London for its stock market debut, despite repeated efforts by Rishi Sunak to lobby it to pick the LSE.

08:04 AM

Britain to ease windfall tax to boost investment in the North Sea

Jeremy Hunt has unveiled plans to soften the Government’s windfall tax on oil and gas companies after warnings of a jobs bloodbath in the North Sea.

Confirming a report in the Telegraph, the Chancellor this morning announced new plans to reduce the windfall tax on oil and gas firms if prices fall to normal levels for a sustained period of time.

It comes after warnings from the industry that companies are starting to cut back on investment in the UK in the wake of the tax.

Gareth Davies, Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, said: “While we stepped into help, never again can our energy supplies be at the whim of petrostate despots like Putin. That’s why it’s so important that we secure investment in our own domestic supply, protecting the tens of thousands of British jobs that come with it.

“It would be beyond irresponsible to turn off the North Sea taps overnight. Without oil and gas from British waters, we would be forced to import even more from overseas, putting our security of supply at risk.”

07:54 AM

Mothercare chief executive leaves after less than five months

Mothercare - PA

The chief executive of Mothercare is stepping down with immediate effect, as the retailer said a change of leadership was “in the best interests of the company and its shareholders”.

Daniel De Vesconte, who only took over as chief executive of the company in January this year, had been brought in to “drive the Mothercare brand globally over the next five years”. It followed a lengthy period where Mothercare had not had a chief executive.

Announcing his appointment last November, Clive Whiley, chairman of Mothercare, had pointed to Mr Le Vesconte’s experience in selling direct to consumers. He had previously held senior roles at Dr Martens and Abercrombie & Fitch.

On Friday, Mothercare said Mr Whiley and Andrew Cook, Mothercare’s chief financial officer, would “revert to leading the operating board, as was the case for the previous three years”, until a replacment chief executive is found.

Mr Whiley said: “The board is fully committed to the group’s successful long-term strategy and, further to last month’s pre-close trading update, the company continues to perform in line with expectations. In addition we are progressing a number of options to refinance the group’s debt facilities.

“Working together with Mothercare’s senior management team I am confident that thegGroup’s successful, consistent strategy and culture will continue the group’s profitable growth.”

07:38 AM

Good morning

Good morning

Britain’s biggest supermarket has been reported to the Competition & Markets Authority over claims its Clubcard prices could be misleading to shoppers.

Which? said it was “simply not good enough” that Tesco was not offering the same method of pricing for products under its loyalty scheme, which meant shoppers may not realise which is the best deal.

It said the pricing method was “at best confusing for shoppers struggling with soaring food inflation and at worst could be breaking the law”.

Tesco hit back at the claims saying its labelling “meets the current legal requirements and guidelines” and that it was “disappointed that Which? has chosen to make these ill-founded claims against our Clubcard Prices scheme”.

5 things to start your day

1) HSBC pulls all new mortgage deals after flood of demand | Bank withdraws mortgages amid scramble to secure deals with rates expected to rise

2) Jeremy Hunt poised to ease windfall tax in boost for North Sea | Change expected to put distance between Government and Labour ahead of election

3) City turns its back on Crispin Odey after sexual misconduct allegations | Morgan Stanley moves to cut ties with hedge fund magnate as new allegations emerge

4) Housing approvals plunge to 14-year low as Gove reforms dent demand | Developers are being hamstrung by tighter environmental regulations

5) Eurozone sinks into recession | The eurozone entered into a technical recession at the start of the year, according to revised data, as rising inflation hit consumer spending.



What happened overnight

Wall Street stocks finished higher Thursday, reflecting better sentiment on the US economy and a consensus view that the Federal Reserve will not hike interest rates next week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.5pc at 33,833.61. The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.6pc to 4,293.93, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1pc to 13,238.52.

Treasury yields retreated after the spike in new US unemployment benefits fuelled concerns of a looming recession.

The policy sensitive two-year Treasury yield edged down to 4.5085pc, while the yield on benchmark 10-year bond slid to 3.712pc.

Asia-Pacific equities rose to their highest level since mid-February on Friday, taking cues from the overnight Wall Street rally.

Japanese and Australian bond yields followed those on US Treasuries lower, and the dollar remained on the defensive early in the Asian session.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares added 0.6pc, and at one point touched its strongest level since February 16.

Much of that was driven by a 1.66pc jump in Japan’s Nikkei, which rebounded strongly following its plunge from a 33-year high in the previous session.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.21pc, while mainland Chinese blue chips edged 0.1pc higher.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.