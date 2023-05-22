Tesco shrinks size of Hellmann’s mayonnaise jars

A jar of Hellmann's mayonnaise - Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Hellmann’s mayonnaise has become the latest victim of shrinkflation.

Tesco has pulled 800g jars of the brand from its shelves and replaced them with 600g versions.

The 600g products cost £3.75, compared to £4.30 for the bigger jars that have been axed.

While the headline price is lower, the change means Tesco is now charging an extra 9p per 100g for the mayonnaise.

The practice of shrinking products, known as “shrinkflation”, has become increasingly common as companies battle soaring costs of everything from ingredients to energy and labour.

Recent examples include Mini Cheddars, which made some of its biscuits smaller and less cheesy last year, and Magnum Ice Cream, which shrunk some of its packs by a quarter in March.

Many brands have used shrinkflation as a way to keep prices the same even as costs rise.

The combination of both shrinking size and rising price for Hellmann’s comes as the ingredients for mayonnaise suffer particularly sharp price rises. The price of olive oil has jumped by 50pc over the last year, according to the Office for National Statistics, while eggs have risen by 32pc.

The price of goods on shelf is ultimately set by the seller, although food suppliers can recommend a price.

While Tesco has pulled 800g jars of Hellmann’s, they are still available in that size at other retailers.

News of the mayonnaise price squeeze, which was first reported by The Grocer, comes as both supermarkets and food manufacturers face fierce criticism around the sky-high cost of groceries.

Food and drink prices rose by 19.2pc in March, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey has called for an investigation into whether supermarkets are profiteering, amid claims of “greedflation” by campaigners. Critics argue that retailers and food manufacturers are unfairly pushing up prices to inflate their profits, something the sector denies.

Alan Jope, the chief executive of Unilever, which owns Hellmann’s, has denied the practice.

He said in April: “I know it's an inconvenient truth, but we have not been profiteering in any way, shape, or form.”

Unilever has said its costs are on track to rise by €1.5bn alone in the first half of this year.

A Unilever spokesman said: “Our Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise jars are available in four sizes to suit varying shopper preferences and needs. This includes our 600g jar, which is available alongside our 800g, 400g, and 200g jars.

“Although we are currently experiencing significant increases in input costs, including the costs of the quality ingredients used to make Hellmann’s mayonnaise, we will always try to absorb as much of the cost pressure ourselves and look for savings within our own business before passing on pricing to customers.”

Tesco declined to comment.

