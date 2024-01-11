Tesco ups profit guidance after strong Christmas

(Tesco)

More colleagues on the shop floor and a full Christmas dinner for just £2.09 each helped Tesco to a strong festive trading period according to chief executive Ken Murphy.

Sales in the third quarter rose 7.3% while Christmas sales rose 6.4% --a bit lower than arch rival Sainsbury reported yesterday.

Murphy said: "The Tesco team has worked harder than ever to help customers celebrate this Christmas, with our strongest ever range of great value, fantastic quality food. I want to say a huge thank you to all of our colleagues for their relentless dedication and energy. We stepped up our investment in service over the key festive period, with more colleagues on the shop floor, helping to deliver market-leading availability."

The traditional big grocers have been fighting off a growing threat from German discount giants Aldi and Lidl for years now.

Overall retail sales in the third quarter rose 6.6%. Tesco, like Sainsbury, claims it is outperforming the market with price cuts on 2700 products and an Aldi Price Match deal.

It says it has the strongest market share since 2015 with especially strong performance in fresh food.

Tesco now expects to make profit for the year of £2.75 billion, above previous guidance of £2.6 billion to £2.7 billion.

That should give a bounce to the shares today.