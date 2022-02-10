U.S. markets open in 1 hour 18 minutes

COMING UP:

January CPI preview: Inflation likely to reach fresh 39-year high

Check back for results 8:30 a.m. ET

TESISQUARE named as a 2021 Technology Leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix for Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBN), 2021

·5 min read

MIDDLETON, Mass., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named TESISQUARE as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBN) market.

Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo
Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ for the global Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBN) market includes a detailed analysis of global MESCBN market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading MESCBN vendors in the form of the SPARK Matrix™, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

A multi-enterprise supply chain business networks (MESCBN) platform provides users with a single, unified network to manage, exchange commodities, and collaborate with all trading partners and logistics providers across multiple tiers of the supply chain in real-time. The SaaS-based MESCBN platform offers unified visibility across product creation, organizational risk, and product transaction status. It also assists organizations in securely managing data, optimizing supplier relationships, accelerating onboarding, managing high-volume transactions, and providing AI-powered insights for identifying disruptions and making informed decisions. MESCBN platforms leverage advanced technologies such as AI, ML, NLP, Blockchain, and advanced analytics to optimize and automate end-to-end digital supply chain networks and foster collaboration.

Organizations continue to strive for industry-leading supply chain planning in order to respond quickly to disruptions in the environment. They often lack the combination of agility and flexibility across their supply chain network. It is crucial for organizations to not only gain comprehensive visibility of their internal enterprise but also about the external events that are occurring. As supply chain planning has become an important part of organizations' fulfillment strategies, understanding supply logistics, multi-tier channel and globe trade scenarios through real-time internal and external enterprise visibility is now more critical than ever. Considering the requirement for effective end-to-end planning of supply chains, collaborating with trading partners and logistics providers, understanding overall organizational risk, securely exchanging transactional and operational data, organizations are looking at platforms such as multi-enterprise supply chain business networks to streamline and optimize end-to-end supply chain operations under a single business network. Users expect MESCBN platforms to automate day-to-day decisions, minimize inventory waste, maximize turnaround time, intelligently partner with their network to be flexible and adaptive, and streamline an array of business needs.

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the supply chain and the retail industry. Organizations are finding planning, collaborating, and gaining visibility difficult in this dynamically changing environment. Organizations are facing difficulties in managing multi-tier operations, inventory, transactions, and operational risk because of the pandemic and subsequent changes in various guidelines. Therefore, many users are looking for a single network platform that can help them seamlessly communicate, collaborate, design unified plans, manage & monitor the process and operational workflows, exchange data with a single source of truth, multi-system integration, and offer end-to-end transparency to mitigate operational risk.

TESISQUARE is a provider of solutions consisting of broad & unified architecture. The company's portfolio includes TESI Integration Brokerage, TESI SRM, TESI MAKE, TESI TMS, TESI SALES, and TESI Control Tower. The company also offers various value-added services, including advisory, cloud services and support, third-party onboarding, government risk and compliance, and supply chain finance. TESISQUARE assists organizations in developing real-time, end-to-end digital supply chain ecosystems that enable organizations to connect, view data, and seamlessly enhance integration and interoperability on a single unified platform.

The TESISQUARE platform is a multi-enterprise, collaborative platform that assists businesses in gaining a unified supply chain visibility across complex business environments. The platform also provides scalable and modular approaches, central processing to govern events and data, real-time and user-specific data access, and an embedded workflow system. TESISQUARE provides open ecosystems that help an organization quickly deploy its platform in complex and large business architecture. The TESISQUARE platform is based on SCOR systems as a process reference model, which allows organizations to choose between SaaS and on-prem deployment models. The company, with its cloud-native, mobile-native approach and scalable platform, is capable of accommodating evolving requirements of SMB to large enterprises.

According to Akshaysingh Chandel, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, TESISQUARE's sophisticated MESCBN platform helps organizations develop and optimize a robust, end-to-end digital supply chain ecosystem by providing unified and actionable supply chain visibility across complex business environments. The company provides a strong technology value proposition with its key technology differentiators, including an AI/ML-powered platform, external ecosystems integration and collaboration capabilities, seamless external data source access, customer-oriented collaboration, and real-time data acquisition & sharing." Akshaysingh adds, "TESISQUARE's ability to serve the evolving requirements of SMB to large enterprises, providing a flexible & configurable platform architecture, cloud & mobile-native approach, and comprehensive functional capabilities, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact, and the company has been positioned as the technology leader."

Quote by TESISQUARE: "We are proud to receive this recognition from Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. Now more than ever, organizations strive for a higher level of flexibility and responsiveness in managing network complexity. Leveraging over 26 years' experience in supply chain execution, clients can benefit from a broad range of solutions to maximize end-to-end visibility and achieve operational excellence across diverse industries" says Gianluca Giaccardi, Chief Product Officer at TESISQUARE.

About TESISQUARE®.

TESISQUARE® is the leading partner to build your digital supply chain ecosystem. It streamlines the interactions across multiple touchpoints and players in the extended value chain – manufacturers, suppliers, consumers, and all stakeholders. Founded in 1995 in Bra (Italy), the company operates both nationally and internationally in the Netherlands, France, Spain, and Germany, with partnerships in the USA and Russia. As a result of global growth, TESISQUARE®'s customer base reached 40 countries worldwide in 2020, keeping at 99% customer retention rate.

For more product information, please visit our website. https://tesisquare.com/en.

Complimentary Knowledge Brief Download, "SPARK Matrix: Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks, 2021"

Follow TESISQUARE® on LinkedIn.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions:

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Media Contacts

TESISQUARE
Giovanna Pascale
giovanna.pascale@tesisquare.com

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
Riya Mehar
rmehar@quadrant-solutions.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tesisquare-named-as-a-2021-technology-leader-in-quadrant-knowledge-solutions-spark-matrix-for-multi-enterprise-supply-chain-business-networks-mescbn-2021-301479761.html

SOURCE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

