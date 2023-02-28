U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,994.00
    +6.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,941.00
    +32.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,116.75
    +33.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,900.80
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.91
    +0.23 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.80
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    20.73
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0592
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9220
    -0.0270 (-0.68%)
     

  • Vix

    20.95
    -0.72 (-3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2048
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2990
    +0.1180 (+0.09%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,443.27
    -69.04 (-0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    532.77
    -1.63 (-0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,935.11
    +56.45 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.90
    +52.94 (+0.19%)
     

Tesla $2.9 Billion Battery Materials Order Sends L&F Surging

Heesu Lee and Shinhye Kang
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s L&F Co. jumped as much as 19% after winning a $2.9 billion order from Tesla Inc. and its affiliates to provide cathode materials, a key component in electric vehicle batteries.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The supplier will provide high-nickel cathode materials to be used in the automotive, energy generation and storage sectors under a contract from next January to December 2025, L&F said Tuesday in a filing. Materials will be supplied to the US and other regions.

L&F, which also supplies battery makers including LG Energy Solution Ltd., traded 11.2% higher as of 11:30 am in Seoul. The company’s shares are up about 56% this year.

Read more: Tesla Trounced by Obscure EV Suppliers With 200% Returns (1)

The deal comes amid rising demand for key ingredients in batteries such as lithium, nickel and cobalt as sales of electric cars boom. Competition among global automakers and battery producers to secure reliable partners has also been intensifying, including as a result of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which seeks to limit US reliance on Chinese companies.

(Updates to add details, share price move from first paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • South Korea’s L&F signs $2.9 billion supply deal with Tesla

    L&F said in a regulatory filing Tuesday that it would provide high-nickel cathode materials worth 3.835 trillion won to the U.S. electric-vehicle giant.

  • Elon Musk Climbs Back to the Top of the World

    Elon Musk has recovered his title of richest man in the world that he had taken away in mid-December by the French businessman Bernard Arnault. Arnault, 73, is chief executive of the French luxury-goods giant LVMH , owner of prestigious brands like Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany, and Veuve Clicquot Champagne. The French tycoon took first place from Musk on Dec. 13.

  • China Uses TikTok to Expand Its Influence Globally, US Lawmaker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China is using TikTok to expand its influence around the world, a top Republican lawmaker said Monday in arguing that the popular video-sharing app that’s owned by a Beijing-based company should be banned in the US or sold off.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11

  • Tesla Investor Day: Three things to watch

    It’s all eyes on Tesla this week as the EV-maker will hold its Investor Day on Wednesday from its Gigafactory in Austin. The event will be livestreamed (and this being Tesla, timing has not been announced), and will allow some institutional and retail investors to attend the event in person. Here are three big things to watch as the event unfolds.

  • $715 Million Morgan Stanley Team Exits to Join Breakaway RIA Americana Partners

    Americana was founded by ex-Morgan advisor Jason Fertitta and is backed by Dynasty Financial Partners.

  • Tesla seeks $330 million-plus in additional Nevada tax breaks

    Tesla may receive over $300 million in tax abatements over the next two decades for a massive new expansion of its northern Nevada facility, the product of a 2014 deal for when the company first came to the area on the promise of new jobs and major investments in the area.

  • China Considers Ways to Curb Youths’ ‘Excessive’ Video Use

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese media regulators are studying measures to curb addiction among youths to short videos, the format popularized by tech giants from ByteDance Ltd. to Tencent Holdings Ltd.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solom

  • Elon Musk back in No. 1 spot on Bloomberg's billionaires list

    The title of the wealthiest person in the world belongs to Tesla CEO Elon Musk again, according to a Monday report from Bloomberg.

  • Hong Kong to lift COVID mask mandate on Wednesday

    Hong Kong will lift its mask mandate Wednesday, ending the city’s last major restriction imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city's Chief Executive John Lee said the requirement will end outdoors and indoors, including public transit, but some high-risk premises including hospitals and elderly homes can still require people to wear masks. Lee’s announcement at a news briefing Tuesday came a day after the neighboring city Macao eased its mask rule and will bring the financial hub closer to the life in pre-pandemic days.

  • Elon Musk Wants Warren Buffett as a Tesla Shareholder

    Berkshire Hathaway, the legendary investor's holding company, has a war chest of almost $129 billion.

  • Meta to Form AI Product Team to Keep Up With Chatbot Competition

    (Bloomberg) -- The chatbot battle is heating up, and Mark Zuckerberg is making it clear that Meta Platforms Inc. is focusing on artificial intelligence-powered tools, too.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Put to Test“We’re

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: 3 Top-Rated Stocks That Tick All the Right Boxes

    This year started off gangbusters, with strong across-the-board gains for stocks in January – and it’s been followed in February by moderate losses, as stocks first leveled off and now are trending down. The market shifts have investors worried that last year’s volatility is still with us, making for an unpredictable market environment. And it has those same investors looking for a way to cut through the data ‘noise’ and find the right stocks for an unsettled time. TipRanks’ Smart Score is just

  • Reata Stock Plummets As Official's Exit Shakes Up FDA's Neuroscience Unit

    The FDA will decide whether to approve a neurological disease drug from Reata Pharmaceuticals this week, but RETA stock plummeted Monday.

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • Time to buy these energy stocks with over 40% upside potential, analysts say

    Energy stocks outperformed last year, with the sector generally gaining 59% in a year when the S&P 500 dropped 19%. That’s serious performance, the kind that will always delight investors, and it has traders and analysts alike watching the energy sector closely in this first quarter of 2023. So far, the energy sector is holding back from the action. Inflation appears to be cooling and the Federal Reserve has indicated that it may take a slower pace for future interest rate hikes, both developmen

  • JPMorgan Says Quants to Sell $50 Billion of Stocks If Chart Test Fails

    (Bloomberg) -- After fueling the big Wall Street rebound, trend-following quants now look poised to offload stocks if the S&P 500 falls below a key technical threshold, warns JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s trading desk. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-

  • How 16 Cents And A Shift To Real Estate Allowed The Richest Man In The World To Build An Empire Worth Over $200 Billion

    While he’s not as popular as Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk in the U.S., Bernard Arnault doesn’t need to be — he’s the richest person in the world and may have the most unique story amongst his billionaire peers. Arnault, 73, born in France, may be most well-known today for his founding and current leadership of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest luxury goods company, but how he got there involved one French Franc ($0.16 USD), real estate in the French Riviera, and condominiums in Pa

  • ‘We are going to be living with inflation,’ warns BlackRock, offering this advice to investors

    Here's how BlackRock Inc., the world's largest asset manager, is bracing for the economic damage it expects to result from high interest rates.

  • Why Warren Buffett’s Letter Was Such a Big Disappointment

    Every year, investors await Warren Buffett’s annual shareholder letter with excitement, hoping for the insights and flair that make it a must-read. The eagerly anticipated missive released Saturday didn’t address some key issues, including the slowdown in stock buybacks at Berkshire Hathaway the troubles at Geico, and succession. The stake is now worth $24 billion, well above Berkshire’s cost of $1.3 billion.

  • Nio Losses Could Widen After Deliveries Missed Initial Guidance

    Nio reports Q4 FY 2022 earnings on March 1. Analysts predict COVID lockdowns, supply chain issues, and a challenging economy could widen losses.