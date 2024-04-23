Tesla’s $939 Billion Valuation Lead Over Toyota Is Almost Gone

Craig Trudell and Esha Dey
2 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- Two and a half years ago, Tesla Inc. was worth almost $1 trillion more than Toyota Motor Corp., the world’s second-most valuable automaker.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Lately, that lead has been shrinking fast.

Tesla’s edge over Toyota narrowed to about $83 billion before the start of regular US trading Tuesday. After the close, the electric-vehicle maker is expected to report its first decline in quarterly revenue in four years and a 40% plunge in operating earnings.

Read More: Tesla Stock Is in ‘No Man’s Land’ Ahead of Earnings

Tesla’s market value lead over Toyota peaked at $939 billion in early November 2021, just after a massive order from Hertz Global Holdings Inc. sent the EV manufacturer’s valuation soaring past $1 trillion for the first time. Hertz went on to buy fewer Teslas than planned and still got burned by Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s price cuts before starting to unwind its bet late last year.

Toyota has drawn criticism for biding its time on cars entirely powered by batteries and wagering that consumers will be more open to its gas-electric hybrids. Its strategy has paid off in recent months as EV sales growth has slowed.

“Tesla has been a master of understanding that the market favors narratives over the short term,” said David Wagner, a portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors. “But more recently, as the tide retreated, the company has started to show that the overall growth profile may not be as robust as originally thought.”

Toyota has been the world’s top-selling automaker for four years running, delivering 11.2 million cars and trucks in 2023. That’s more than six times the 1.81 million vehicles Tesla sold last year.

The Japanese company’s shares are up 36% this year, lifting its market capitalization to ¥57.28 trillion ($370 billion).

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Cyberattacks are on the rise, and that includes small businesses. Here's what to know

    Cyberattacks on businesses are rising, including small businesses. According to the Verizon 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report, the median cost per ransomware attack — which features a type of malicious software designed to block access to a computer system until a sum of money is paid — more than doubled over the past two years to $26,000. Small businesses should first have a plan in place to prevent cyberattacks.

  • Elon Musk accuses Australia of censorship after court bans violent video

    Tech billionaire Elon Musk accused Australia of censorship after an Australian judge ruled that his social media platform X must block users worldwide from accessing video of a bishop being stabbed in a Sydney church. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese responded Tuesday by describing Musk as an “arrogant billionaire” who considered himself above the law and was out of touch with the public. X Corp., the tech company rebranded in 2023 by Musk after he bought Twitter, announced last week it would fight in court Australian orders to take down posts relating to a knife attack on Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel in an Assyrian Orthodox church as a service was being streamed online on April 15.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: General Motors, GE Aerospace, UPS, Lockheed, Spotify, JetBlue, Xerox, Tesla, and More

    General Motors raises full-year guidance and GE Aerospace posts better-than-expected profit. Tesla reports first-quarter earnings after the stock market closes Tuesday.

  • 2 Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks With More Than 20% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Find out why analysts are fired up about these stocks to see if they could be right for you.

  • Gold Falls Again After Biggest Daily Slump in Almost Two Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold extended losses after its biggest daily decline in almost two years, as investors focused on easing Middle East tensions and signs the Federal Reserve will keep rates higher for longer.Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingApple’s China iPhone Sales Dive 19% in Worst Quarter Since 2020Trump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayZimbabwe’s ZiG Wipes Out 330% Stocks RallyElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into C

  • Coca-Cola signs $1.1 billion deal to use Microsoft cloud, AI services

    Microsoft said on Tuesday that Coca-Cola had signed a $1.1 billion five-year deal to use its cloud computing and artificial intelligence services. Coca-Cola had in 2020 signed a five-year deal worth $250 million to use Microsoft's cloud and business software. The two companies said Coca-Cola would test Microsoft's Copilot offerings to see how the tools improve productivity for the beverage maker.

  • Why the Magnificent 7's 'momentum is collapsing'

    Six of the largest tech companies are expected to see earnings growth slow over the next year, leaving room for other companies to lead the next leg of the stock market rally, UBS analysts say.

  • Is Elon Musk About To Force Everyone To View Tesla As An AI Company After Earnings?

    Tesla is hitting fresh 52-week lows ahead of Q1 earnings Tuesday as Elon Musk keeps hinting at refocus.

  • Automakers hope for a cut as two-way EV charging becomes real

    Automakers from General Motors to Volvo Cars, alongside utilities and charging app operators are calculating their financial cut as EVs that allow their owners to sell power back to grids become a more realistic prospect. Bidirectional, or vehicle-to-grid (V2G), charging lets EV owners charge at overnight off-peak rates then sell power back to grids at a profit during peak hours. For short periods, a million EVs could provide as much power as a large nuclear power plant, says Nick Woolley, CEO of UK software firm ev.energy, which is working on V2G technology with Siemens, Nissan, Volkswagen and others.

  • Dow Jones Rises As GM Surges On Earnings Beat; Tesla Rallies Ahead Of Earnings

    Stock Market Today: The Dow Jones rose Tuesday, as GM stock surged on a big earnings beat. Tesla stock rallied ahead of earnings.