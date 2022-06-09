U.S. markets open in 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,112.75
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,888.00
    -1.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,604.25
    -11.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,889.40
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.93
    -0.18 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.90
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.02
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0768
    +0.0050 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0590
    +0.0300 (+0.99%)
     

  • Vix

    24.38
    +0.36 (+1.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2545
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7890
    -0.4430 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,136.83
    -81.18 (-0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    653.18
    +1.55 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,534.22
    -58.78 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,246.53
    +12.24 (+0.04%)
     

Tesla advertises for 24 new roles in China and presses ahead with recruitment event, despite Musk urging company to cut 10% of its workforce

Beatrice Nolan
·2 min read
Elon Musk
Elon Musk told Tesla executives to pause all worldwide hiring on Friday.Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • Tesla added 24 jobs and plans to go ahead with an online hiring event in China, Reuters reports.

  • This is despite Elon Musk's saying that Tesla was "overstaffed."

  • Musk announced in an email to executives on June 3 that he planned to axe 10% of staff.

Tesla posted adverts for 24 new roles in China on Thursday, despite Elon Musk telling Tesla executives to pause all worldwide hiring last week.

Reuters reported the news.

Tesla also plans to go ahead with an online event recruiting for "smart manufacturing" roles in China on Thursday at 7 p.m. local time, the news agency reported. These events are semi-regular in China, the last one was held in May for summer interns, it added.

Tesla has 224 job openings in China for managers and engineers, 24 of which were posted on June 9, according to a company WeChat account seen by Reuters.

China plays an important role in Tesla's global operations. The company's Shanghai gigafactory was responsible for half of Tesla's global production last year.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment made outside of normal working hours.

The recruitment adverts come days after Musk told Tesla executives via email that he wanted to cut 10% of Tesla's workforce. The subject of the email was "pause all hiring worldwide."

Another email sent by Musk on Friday said the company was "overstaffed in some areas," adding that "hourly headcount will increase," even though he planned to cut salaried employees.

Insider reported that Tesla employed almost 100,000 people at the end of last year, according to the company's SEC filing. Cutting 10% of the total headcount would leave thousands of Tesla employees out of work.

Musk's announcement comes amid wider concerns about an impending recession. Musk said in the email he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy, which prompted his decision to slow hiring and cut down on staff.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • DAVID MURDOCK COLUMN: On the ultimate vacation souvenir — postcards

    Postcard collecting is a nice, low-key, inexpensive hobby that ultimately doesn’t take up a lot of space to display.

  • The Morning After: Nothing prepares to show off its first phone

    Let's be honest, you just want to hear about the video game in which you play as a cat, don't you.

  • Fifth Third, feds court battle heats up over customer survey, unauthorized accounts

    The back and forth is becoming increasingly heated between Fifth Third Bank and the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in a federal court case.

  • Better Buy Right Now: Tesla or Li Auto

    The market is projected to eclipse $1.3 trillion by 2030, translating to a 19.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2020. The controversial leader is also making headlines nonstop about his potential takeover of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR), which has now weighed down shares of the EV giant for several weeks.

  • LIV Golf Invitational Series: Players involved, prize money and how to watch

    Phil Mickelson will compete in the opening event of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series this week, the six-time major winner has confirmed.

  • California Primaries: Chesa Boudin Recalled in San Francisco

    In California’s primary elections on Tuesday, San Francisco voted to recall progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin, Gov. Gavin Newsom will face Republican Brian Dahle in November elections, and billionaire Rick Caruso advanced to a runoff election to be the next mayor of Los Angeles. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

  • U.S. sets high bar to settle Facebook antitrust suit -FTC chair

    U.S. Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, who promised tougher antitrust enforcement, said she would not rule out a settlement with Meta's Facebook, which the agency sued in 2020, but indicated there was a high bar for any agreement. Under former President Donald Trump, the FTC sued Facebook in December 2020 alleging that the company acted illegally to maintain its social network monopoly.

  • Sri Lanka president's brother, Basil Rajapaksa, resigns from parliament

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -The brother of Sri Lanka's president and the country's former finance minister, Basil Rajapaksa, said on Thursday he had resigned from parliament, the second from the influential family to step away from government amid a severe economic crisis. "From today I will not be involved in any government activities but I cannot and will not step away from politics," Rajapaksa said. "The aim is to allow someone else to be appointed to parliament in my place from the party," he told reporters in Colombo, Sri Lanka's commercial capital.

  • Iran expands advanced centrifuge work underground, IAEA report shows

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Iran has begun installing advanced IR-6 centrifuges in a cluster at an underground enrichment plant in line with a longstanding plan and now intends to add two more such clusters, or cascades, the U.N. nuclear watchdog told its member states on Wednesday. The moves are described in a confidential International Atomic Energy Agency report sent to member states shortly before the IAEA's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution criticising Iran for failing to explain uranium traces found at undeclared sites. Iran had warned of retaliation.

  • Seinfeld Case Settled Over Classic Car Disputes

    Underlining the importance of vetting your classic cars…

  • Joel Embiid adding on his game in order to fit better with James Harden

    Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is already beginning to add to other parts of his game to fit better with James Harden.

  • Fire at Key US Gas Export Terminal a Blow for Fuel-Starved World

    (Bloomberg) -- An explosion at a Texas liquefied natural gas plant that promises to reduce exports for weeks, lowering prices for the fuel in the US while boosting them in Europe. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleMusk’s Twitter Bid Includes Financier Linked to Russian TycoonHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All Retailers

  • 1 Monster Opportunity in the Global Chip Shortage

    With secular growth in various sectors, supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and a burst of demand because of changing consumer habits, there was a perfect storm to cause a shortage of semiconductors over the past few years. The industry sold a record 1.15 trillion units in 2021, driving total revenue to $556 billion. This makes the semiconductor market one of the largest and fastest-growing worldwide.

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’: I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    A lot of people wish they had enjoyed life more when they were younger, and want to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Also, ask yourself what your own plan is for this money – are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • Gas prices: 'Demand destruction' has already started, says strategist

    Gasoline prices at all-time highs may be starting to put a dent in demand at the pump. Yahoo Finance spoke to several strategists to get their take on when consumers start buying less gas amid rising energy costs.

  • 4 reasons high gas prices aren’t Joe Biden’s fault—and one critical way he’s adding to the problem

    “Biden didn’t help the problem, but he didn’t create it either,” says Jay Hatfield, CIO of Infrastructure Capital Management. Here’s how he’s not helping with high gas prices.

  • Novavax’s New Covid-19 Vaccine Might Be Late to the Party

    The company will struggle to capture a sizable share of the Covid-19 vaccine market in the U.S.

  • How Oatly Lost Its Hold on the Oat-Milk Market

    Oat-milk took the dairy aisle by storm after Swedish brand Oatly overhauled its marketing. But Oatly has struggled to keep up with production as demand grows – leaving room for rivals to take market share. Illustration: Reshad Malekzai

  • Meta Platforms formally announces expansion of $1B Gallatin data center development

    Meta's first building is still months away from being operational, yet the Fortune 40 company already is calling the data center site "a success."

  • Intel joins a rush of tech companies putting a freeze on hiring, as the chip industry faces a reset

    Intel's CFO said that a weaker economy is “clearly going to impact” the company as the whole sector prepares for a more difficult 2022.