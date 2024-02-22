Tesla appears to be using Austin suburbs of Kyle, Hutto to expand battery efforts

Tesla appears to be expanding its operations in the Austin area beyond its $1.1 billion Giga Texas manufacturing facility. It looks like the company is planning battery-related efforts in Kyle and Hutto.

The Austin-based electric vehicle company has been growing its presence in Central Texas since it first announced it would build Giga Texas, its massive manufacturing facility in southeastern Travis County in July 2020. The company has been manufacturing Model Y SUVs, Cybertrucks and batteries at the facility, which also became Tesla's headquarters in fall 2021.

But it has been less clear what the company's operations will look like as it has quietly expanded into Austin's suburbs. While both Kyle and Hutto have announced that Tesla has signed leases there, details about the electric vehicle makers' activities in the spaces have remained sparse outside of state and city filings and job postings.

In August, Kyle Mayor Travis Mitchell first announced Tesla signed a lease on three warehouses, totaling nearly 1 million square feet of space, in the Hays County suburb. The lease accounts for most of a 1.4-million-square-foot space at the Kyle 35/Logistics Park. At the time, city officials told the American-Statesman they had not been given details on the company’s plans or operations at the location.

Recent job postings on Tesla’s career page for Kyle-based positions might give a hint into the company's operations. The page currently lists three positions for Kyle related to cell manufacturing as well as supply quality engineering.

The posts mention a production area and manufacturing area and note that workers will scale up the production of battery metals. A posting for a supervisor position also mentions the role will include developing one of Tesla's newest manufacturing teams.

A filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation under the name "Project Tiger" also shows plans to build out an office and warehouse space with "light manufacturing" at a warehouse at the business park in an existing 347,180-square-foot building. The Austin Business Journal has reported that the Project Tiger codename is for Tesla's Kyle project.

Kyle's director of economic development, Victoria Vargas, said the code name was not assigned by the city to any project so the city was unable to confirm the project was Tesla's. She added that no tenant from the business park is seeking incentives from the city, and the city has little information on the project.

"I look forward to the tenant(s) moving forward with their operations and reaching out in time and setting up a good working relationship," Vargas said.

What is Tesla up to in Hutto?

The Williamson County suburb of Hutto first announced Tesla's expansion into the city in January. In the announcement, the city said the company had plans to occupy an industrial building on County Road 1999 in Hutto, but it shared few details about Tesla's plans for the space. The building has no markings indicating Tesla is the tenant.

Certificate of occupancy applications with the city of Hutto show that the company plans to modify a 35,000-square-foot space with $1.5 million in improvements. The filing said the company plans to do research and development and have office space at the building.

The filing also says the company plans to use the space for "light manufacturing." A Tesla employee listed on the certificate of occupancy works on battery materials and metals for Tesla, according to both LinkedIn and emails between the employee and the city of Hutto.

Tesla's career page also lists two jobs for Hutto, a chemical operator focused on battery minerals and metals, and a recycling development lead for battery minerals and metals. The postings mention, in similar wording to the listings for Kyle, that a "Battery Metals and Materials" group will focus on production of battery metals at the location.

The chemical operator's job posting notes the job will include operating equipment, quality control testing, product packaging and loading and unloading finished goods and raw material. The recycling development lead also mentions that the role will include laboratory, research and development operations.

The potential battery work at the Hutto and Kyle locations could complement an existing battery manufacturing facility Tesla has been building at Giga Texas, its Del Valle manufacturing facility, under the name "Project Cathode" (a cathode is a key battery component). Filings for that project show the company planned on building out a 321,186-square-foot space at an estimated cost of $260 million.

The company also is building a lithium refining plant near Corpus Christi. Tesla broke ground on the facility, which is expected to provide lithium for vehicle batteries, last year.

Tesla, Musk could continue to take to Austin's suburbs

Dan Ives, an analyst with Wedbush Securities, said the expansions are likely to continue.

“We believe Tesla plans to further build out in the Austin area around its battery and EV ecosystem,” Ives said. “This is just the start to a massive expansion for Tesla in the 512.”

Musk, who announced in 2021 that he had moved to Texas to be closer to Giga Texas and SpaceX’s South Texas site, has increasingly been expanding his operations throughout Central Texas in recent years.

Most recently, this includes plans for a content moderation center for X, formerly Twitter. The Boring Co., Musk’s tunneling and infrastructure company, now headquartered in Central Texas; his aerospace company SpaceX; and neurotechnology company Neuralink all have offices in the region. Musk also moved his private foundation, the Musk Foundation, to Texas.

Recent filings have shown that Musk could also be trying to add a school to his Austin-area empire. Tax filings showed the billionaire is aiming to open a STEM-focused primary and secondary school and eventually a university in Austin.

