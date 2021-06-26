U.S. markets closed

Tesla Autopilot issue leads to 'recall' of nearly 300,000 cars in China

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Tesla will recall nearly 300,000 Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles delivered in China. According to Bloomberg and Nikkei Asia, the country's State Administration for Market Regulation has announced the automaker's decision on its website. While the move is being called a "recall," owners aren't required to bring in their cars. Since it's meant to address risks associated with the vehicles' assisted driving feature, Tesla will be able to rectify the problem by rolling out an online software update to upgrade the company's Autopilot system.

Bloomberg says the recall is the result of an investigation the regulator conducted to look into product defects. Apparently, the affected vehicles' Autopilot feature is too easily activated while driving, which means it could lead to accidents. 

The recall includes 211,256 Model 3 vehicles made in China between December 19th, 2019 and June 7th 2021, as well as 35,665 imported Model 3s manufactured in 2019. A total of 38,599 Model Ys are also included, all made in China from the beginning of this year until June 7th. As the publication notes, Tesla delivered 275,000 imported and locally made Model 3s and Model Ys in China since 2019, so the recall covers almost all the cars it officially shipped in the country. 

Tesla delivered its first vehicles made at Shanghai's Gigafactory 3 plant in December 2019. Shortly after that, the automaker was reportedly forced to equip its Model 3 vehicles with its old Hardware 2.5 instead of its newer Hardware 3.0 silicon due to the global chip shortage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. More recently, China banned Tesla vehicles from military facilities over fears that their cameras can pose a security risk. The company also announced that it will store data from cars sold in China at data centers located inside the country.

  • Microsoft’s fast game-loading tech won’t come to Windows 10

    One of Windows 11's most exciting gaming-related features won't make its way to Windows 10.

  • Samsung’s $1,299 Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum detects small objects and cables

    Samsung has launched the Jet Bot AI+, a robot vacuum with active stereo-type 3D sensor and an Intel AI solution.

  • The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can still get today

    Here are the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals you can still get today, including sales on robot vacuums, streaming devices, Apple products and more.

  • Motor racing-Mick Schumacher is sitting crooked in his car

    The German was seen showing his seat to compatriot and four- times world champion Sebastian Vettel, who races for Aston Martin, after last weekend's French Grand Prix. Former Ferrari driver Vettel is close to Schumacher and a trusted friend of the family, offering advice as an old hand in the paddock. "We’ve actually been talking about it (the seat) before and I took the opportunity to show it to him," said Schumacher, whose team have yet to score a point this season and are last overall.

  • Biden's EV charging push could boost automakers taking on Tesla

    (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's plan to spend billions on U.S. charging networks could encourage more Americans to buy electric vehicles, giving General Motors and Ford Motor much-needed fuel in the battle against Tesla Inc. Biden's administration on Thursday embraced a bipartisan Senate deal to spend $1.2 trillion on infrastructure projects, including $7.5 billion on EV infrastructure, including charging stations.

  • Tesla ‘Recall’ in China to Impact Nearly 300,000 Vehicles. What to Know.

    (TSLA) will have to “recall” nearly 300,000 vehicles made in China or imported there due to a problem with an assisted driving function, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said late on Friday. “We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this recall to all car owners,” the company said, according to The Wall Street Journal. “Tesla will continue to improve safety in strict accordance with national requirements.”

  • Rolls-Royce Landspeed Collection honors record-breaking pioneer

    The Rolls-Royce Wraith coupe and Dawn convertible might not be long for our market, but that doesn't mean they're being wholly ignored by their maker. In fact, Rolls-Royce just announced a new limited edition of the stylish pair: the Landspeed Collection. The Landspeed Collection cars honor 1930s speed record-holder Captain George Eyston, who achieved three land speed records, culminating in a run at 357.497 mph in 1938 at the Bonneville Salt Flats.

  • Driving a Brand-New 1929 Blower Bentley

    Bentley's Mulliner division went to painstaking lengths to recreate the car that launched its legend. We compare the continuation to the original.

  • Luminar’s Lidar to Become Standard in Volvo’s Flagship Electric Vehicle; Shares up 7%

    Luminar Technologies’ (LAZR) Iris lidar system will become standardized in Volvo’s (VLVLY) upcoming flagship electric vehicle. Luminar stock rose 6.82% on Thursday to $23.95. The Volvo vehicle with Luminar's lidar system will be a successor to the XC90 model. The vehicle will be launched in 2022. The technology will help Volvo save more lives and set a new automotive safety benchmark. “This is a watershed moment for the industry, and Luminar’s most significant win towards establishing the next e

  • California Bans Porsche 911 GT3 With Manual Transmission

    While a solution has been found, this problem is far from over…

  • Sir Richard Branson gains licence for commercial spaceflights

    The US Federal Aviation Administration says Sir Richard's rocket plane can carry paying customers.

  • Lexus UC Could Be a More Luxurious Hybrid Version of Toyota GR86

    The Japanese luxury brand is rumored to have its own take on the new Toyobaru rear-drive sports cars. If it happens, this is what it might look like.

  • London has rolled out its first hydrogen double-decker bus

    The 20 new buses join the 500 electric and 3800 hybrid buses already in service as part of efforts to improve the city's air quality, as well as to make all of London buses zero emission by 2030.

  • IVECO Trucks Support Snow Removal in Argentina

    The winter season in Argentina is about to start and roads are already impacted by low temperatures, ice, and snow.

  • GoFundMe Created by Coworker of Woman Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in SF

    A 50-year-old woman was struck by an unidentified hit-and-run driver as she was returning home from work in San Francisco. The incident: Tracy Qingwen Ma was crossing the street to a parking garage when she was struck by a vehicle, landing more than 20 feet away around 5 p.m. on June 20, according to CBS San Francisco. Ma worked at the Argonaut Hotel for 15 years and had only returned to work in the last few weeks.

  • Jeep’s Wrangler Rubicon Xtreme Recon Package Goes Sasquatch Hunting

    As Ford Bronco production ramps up, Jeep calls their bluff.

  • Attempt to Put Boat into Chattanooga Water Leads to Submerged Truck

    A boat owner’s attempt to put their vessel into water off Amnicola Highway in Chattanooga, Tennessee, came unstuck, footage posted by the city’s fire department on June 25 showed, after the person’s truck slipped and ended up in the water.Chattanooga Fire Department posted this footage showing the recovery of the truck and said that after the vehicle had slid a little, “[the owner] could not correct.”The fire department said all parties were out of the vehicle by the time its officers arrived and that there were no injuries. Credit: Chattanooga Fire Department via Storyful

  • Supply constraints to slow U.S. auto sales growth in June - J.D. Power, LMC Automotive

    Retail sales for new vehicles in June are estimated to reach 1.1 million units, up 12.4% from last year, the companies said in a statement, lower than their expectations for 34% and 110% growth in May and April, respectively. Total new-vehicle sales for June, including retail and non-retail, are projected to reach 1.3 million units, a 19.5% increase compared with the same period in 2020. "The effect of fewer vehicles in inventory at dealerships is finally starting to have a material effect on aggregate industry sales volumes, as eager buyers struggle to find their desired new vehicle," said Thomas King, president of data and analytics division at J.D. Power.

  • UK car output hit as semiconductor shortage continues to plague auto sector

    Car production in the UK increased in May from last year, however, it continues to be held back by a global supply shortage of semiconductors.

  • This Week in Cars: Civic Hatchback, 911 GTS, and Is It Actually Infrastructure Week?

    Our trip through the week's stories including new variants of two of our favorite cars, progress on infrastructure funding, and some corporate intrigue.