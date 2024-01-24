Tesla’s Battery-Business Growth Set to Outpace EVs This Year
(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc., the company best known for its production of electric vehicles, said its energy-storage division — the unit that makes utility and home batteries — will likely be its growth engine for rate of deployments and revenue in 2024.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Russia Says Ukraine Downed Plane Carrying Prisoners for Swap
Trump Races Toward 2024 Biden Rematch After New Hampshire Win
Apple Dials Back Car’s Self-Driving Features and Delays Launch to 2028
Ackman Ramps Up Israel Support With Stake in Tel Aviv Bourse
While the company’s energy-storage deployments dipped in the fourth quarter compared with the previous one, total installations for 2023 were more than double 2022. And the unit’s profits nearly quadrupled. Tesla said it installed 14.7 gigawatt hours of battery storage last year.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Goldman, Lazard Look to Ex-Spies to Gain an Edge in Volatile World
Hong Kong’s High Rents Create a New Type of Cross-Border Commuter
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.