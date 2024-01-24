Advertisement
Tesla’s Battery-Business Growth Set to Outpace EVs This Year

Mark Chediak
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc., the company best known for its production of electric vehicles, said its energy-storage division — the unit that makes utility and home batteries — will likely be its growth engine for rate of deployments and revenue in 2024.

While the company’s energy-storage deployments dipped in the fourth quarter compared with the previous one, total installations for 2023 were more than double 2022. And the unit’s profits nearly quadrupled. Tesla said it installed 14.7 gigawatt hours of battery storage last year.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

