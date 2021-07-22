U.S. markets close in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,366.51
    +7.82 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,857.45
    +59.45 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,684.15
    +52.19 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,206.63
    -27.41 (-1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.75
    +1.45 (+2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.60
    +4.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    +0.18 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1776
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2630
    -0.0170 (-1.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3778
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1600
    -0.1170 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,329.77
    -162.06 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    784.33
    +11.29 (+1.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,968.30
    -29.98 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,548.00
    +159.80 (+0.58%)
     

Tesla, BHP ink supply deal for nickel ahead of demand surge

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aria Alamalhodaei
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tesla will secure nickel from the commodity production giant BHP, the automaker’s latest move to secure direct sources of raw materials that are projected to surge in demand before the decade is out.

BHP’s Nickel West division will supply an undisclosed amount of the mineral from its mines in Western Australia. The two companies also agreed to work together to increase battery supply chain sustainability and to identify ways to decrease carbon emissions from their respective operations using energy storage paired with renewable energy.

Nickel is a key mineral in lithium-ion batteries, and a cornerstone of Tesla’s next-gen battery chemistry. While many lithium-ion batteries have cathodes made from nickel, manganese and cobalt, Tesla is taking a different tack. At Tesla's Battery Day 2020, Musk said the automaker would invest in a nickel-rich, cobalt-free cathode for some models, citing greater energy density.

Tesla also hasn't been shy about its own intention to increase battery cell production in the coming decade, aiming to produce 100 gigawatt hours of batteries by 2022, to a staggering 3 terawatt hours per year by 2030.

Tesla claims it can drive battery costs down even lower with new material science innovations

To that end, the company is moving fast to secure purchase agreements with leading nickel producers. Earlier this year, the automaker announced a partnership with a nickel producer in the French Pacific territory New Caledonia. Just a few months later, Tesla chairperson Robyn Denhlm confirmed that the company was looking to purchase around $1 billion per year in battery minerals from Australia alone.

Musk has repeatedly urged miners to produce more nickel. On an investment call last July, he told producers, “Tesla will give you a giant contract for a long period of time if you mine nickel efficiently and in an environmentally sensitive way.” At Battery Day, he reiterated his position: “In order to scale, we really need to make sure that we’re not constrained by total nickel availability,” he said. “I actually spoke with the CEOs of the biggest mining company in the world and said, ‘Please make more nickel, it’s very important.’”

But finding an environmentally friendly nickel source is a challenge. Some of that has to do with issues endemic to present-day recovery and smelting techniques; others are more directly manageable by mining companies. For example, nickel mining operations in Indonesia, the world’s largest producer of the metal, have come under fire for their reliance on coal and their waste disposal techniques.

BHP claims its operation is one of the most sustainable in the world, and Tesla’s decision to partner with it could be seen as something of a confirmation of that fact. The commodity producer in February said up to 50% of the electricity to power one of its nickel refineries would come from solar energy resources.

The vast majority of the world’s nickel supply is currently consumed by the steel industry. While nickel demand in the EV and energy storage sectors is currently relatively small, the International Energy Agency estimates that will increase more than 4,000% over the next 20 years – from 81 metric tons in 2020 to 3,352 metric tons by 2040.

Nickel West has historically been a tiny fraction of BHP’s overall business, dwarfed by its iron ore, copper and petroleum businesses. The commodity producer tried to sell Nickel West a number of times since around 2015, but it appears to have changed its tune with the forecasted groundswell of demand from the EV and energy storage sectors.

Industry analysts Benchmark Minerals estimated the deal with Tesla could be worth up to 18,000 tons of nickel annually.

Giving EV batteries a second life for sustainability and profit

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla to open charging network to other EVs

    Tesla is set to let other brands' electric cars use its charging stations. That's according to a Tweet by boss Elon Musk. He says the move will come later this year, and over time be extended around the world. Tesla has about 25,000 of its so-called 'superchargers' globally, giving it a competitive edge. Other carmakers have scrambled to form alliances or invest in startups to develop charging infrastructure. Companies including Volkswagen's Electrify America are building networks across the U.S.President Joe Biden last month unveiled a massive investment package that includes $7.5 billion for EV infrastructure. Meanwhile, Germany has been pressing Tesla to open its system to other firms. Governments around the world think that better charging options will encourage consumers to make the switch to electric driving.

  • Tesla Strikes Deal With Top Miner BHP Over Nickel Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has struck a nickel-supply deal with BHP Group, as the electric-car maker seeks to protect itself from a future supply crunch.BHP will provide the automaker with the metal from its Nickel West operation in Western Australia, the world’s biggest miner said in a statement. BHP gave few further details, but said the companies would work together to make the battery supply chain more sustainable.Telsa’s billionaire boss, Elon Musk, has repeatedly expressed concern about fut

  • Tokyo COVID Case Numbers Surge as Clock Ticks Down to Olympic Opening Ceremony

    @KONO_MI0624 via REUTERSCOVID-19 cases continue to surge in Japan as foreign dignitaries, including first lady Jill Biden, touch down ahead of the delayed 2020 Summer Olympics. On Thursday, Tokyo logged 1,970 new infections—the highest number since mid-January as the city swelters under a state of emergency over the worsening wave of the pandemic.With just 24 hours to go before Japan opens these doomed Games, at least 18 athletes have already been sidelined after contracting the virus, including

  • Mercedes plans to go fully electric by the end of the decade

    Mercedes has announced plans to expand its EV lineup by 2022 and go EV-only by the end of the decade.

  • Intel, Airtel Collaborate To Drive 5G

    Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and India's premier communications solutions provider Bharti Airtel collaborated to drive network development of 4G and 5G virtualized radio access network (vRAN) and open radio access network (RAN) technology. The partnership aims to transform Airtel's networks to reap the full possibilities of 5G for its customers. The work by Intel and Airtel will evolve communications networks from fixed-function equipment to virtualized cloud-native deployments and enable edge-to-c

  • Investors Were Ravenous for These 2 Stocks Wednesday

    The stock market continued to rise on Wednesday, giving gains of almost 1% to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) heated things up considerably, but newer concepts like Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ: KRUS) also made waves. Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill finished higher by nearly 12% on Wednesday.

  • Biden says Fox News anchors like Sean Hannity had an ‘altar call’ on vaccines

    The president alluded to conservatives like Hannity and Steve Doocy urging viewers to get vaccinated this week

  • Polish justice minister says Warsaw cannot comply with EU's court ruling

    Poland's justice minister said on Wednesday it was not possible to comply with a ruling by the top European Union court that the country's new system for disciplining judges broke EU law and should be suspended. The minister, Zbigniew Ziobro, said the EU court's ruling that Poland should suspend its Supreme Court disciplinary chamber was "illegal in the light of Polish and European law". Poland is embroiled in a long-running row with the EU over judicial reforms which critics say undermine the independence of the judiciary.

  • Hong Kong police arrest 5 trade union members for sedition

    Hong Kong police on Thursday arrested five trade union members over children's books they described as seditious, and a court denied bail for four editors and journalists held on charges of endangering national security, as part of a widening crackdown on dissent in the city. The five who were arrested are members of the General Association of Hong Kong Speech Therapists, according to local media reports. The association published three children’s books that Li Kwai-wah, a senior superintendent of the national security department, said have seditious intent.

  • Why Uranium Stocks Were Heading for the Sky Today

    Shares of junior uranium miners shot through the roof today. As of the market's close on Wednesday, Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC), Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT: UUUU), and Ur-Energy (NYSEMKT: URG) were up 6.1%, 9.5%, and 8.2%, respectively. As if the emergence of the world's first exchange-traded fund (ETF) that invests in physical uranium wasn't enough to stir up frenzied buying in uranium stocks, big nuclear energy news from Japan this morning added fuel to the enthusiasm.

  • Natural Gas Prices Are Soaring, but the Stocks Aren’t. Here’s Why.

    Natural gas prices are soaring to multiyear highs as extreme heat has caused power demand to spike. Natural gas futures were trading 1.4% higher on Wednesday, at $3.93 per million British thermal units, on track for their fourth straight day of gains. Natural gas has jumped more than 53% from the start of the year and 130% from a year ago.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy After Announcing A New Partnership?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Venezuela Snubs U.S. Sanctions With First Oil Import This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s state-owned oil company imported a key component needed to achieve its goal of almost tripling crude production, defying U.S. efforts to isolate the Maduro regime’s grip on power.The supertanker Rene is discharging a hydrocarbon known as condensate at the Venezuelan port of Jose, according to a document seen by Bloomberg. It’s the first such import since September, when Petroleos de Venezuela SA took delivery of a cargo of Iranian condensate, which is needed to thin th

  • 3 Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Now is a good time to consider investing in energy stocks. Here are three top energy stocks to consider buying right now. If you are looking to invest in the energy sector, it is important to remember that oil and gas stocks could be volatile, moving in tandem with the prices of these commodities.

  • Global EV battery industry will be 'sold out' by 2025: BofA

    According to a Bank of America Global Research report, there is a looming threat of the global battery supply for electric vehicles (EVs) running dry by as early as 2025. BofA expects global battery shortages to intensify even further between 2026 to 2030.

  • Warren Buffett Has Gained Over $181 Billion on These 5 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is arguably in a class of his own when it comes to investing legends. Since taking the helm of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has led his stock to an average annual return of 20%. Taking into account the 20% year-to-date gain for Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A), shareholders have seen Buffett generate aggregate returns of almost 3,400,000% in 56 years.

  • Learn To Grow Cannabis At Scale At The New, Hands-On Agrify University

    Agrify Corp (NASDAQ: AGFY), a developer of advanced precision hardware and software cultivation solutions for the indoor agricultural marketplace, announced the opening of Agrify University. Agrify University will be a brand new 3,500 square foot state-of-the-art indoor vertical farming facility that will feature Agrify’s latest technology and advanced cultivation methods. Led by David Kessler, Agrify’s chief science officer and a team of industry experts, horticulturists and scientists all agre

  • Exclusive: Mercuria bulks up energy transition team with BP, Shell hires - sources

    Global commodity trader Mercuria is aggressively expanding its energy transition business, snapping up employees from oil majors BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell, according to three people familiar with the matter and employee LinkedIn profiles. The hires illustrate the rush in the energy industry to recruit staff with knowledge of carbon trading and renewable fuels markets as the world transitions to cleaner energy sources in a bid to fight climate change. Geneva-based Mercuria has hired at least five former BP employees, and two from Shell.

  • Why Enphase Energy, JinkoSolar, and Daqo New Energy Stocks All Popped

    Shares of solar power inverter-maker Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), solar module manufacturer JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS), and polysilicon producer Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) all popped today -- to varying degrees and on various news items affecting the solar industry. In 2:10 p.m. EDT trading, Enphase shares are up 4%, Jinko is up 6.8%, and Daqo is doing best of all, enjoying a 16.6% bump in stock price. Enphase Energy, for example, is responding to a pre-earnings hike in the price target from stock analysts at J.P. Morgan.

  • Argo Blockchain begins building 'green' crypto mine in Texas

    The company, which listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018 as a vehicle to allow investors to tap into crypto mining, revealed that the 200-megawatt facility in Dickens County will be powered predominantly by renewable energy.