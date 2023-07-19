Tesla Builds First Cybertruck, Ford Cuts F-150 Lightning Price

The race for electric truck supremacy continues to evolve. Most recently, there has been major news regarding Tesla Inc.'s Cybertruck and Ford Motor Co.'s F-150 Lightning.

While the F-150 Lightning is available for purchase, the much anticipated Cybertruck continues to lag behind — but not for long.

Don’t Miss:

Until 2016 it was illegal for retail investors to invest in high-growth startups. Thanks to changes in federal law, this Kevin O’Leary-Backed Startup Lets You Become a Venture Capitalist With $100

Billionaires are making their money in the private markets, and This Startup Is Revolutionizing Healthcare Investment so anyone can get involved.

Tesla Finally Makes Progress

Tesla has finally constructed its inaugural Cybertruck at the Texas Gigafactory — four years after the initial announcement. The vehicle is a preverification build, and it will not be made available for sale. The company aims to initiate Cybertruck's limited production and host its customer delivery event in the third quarter.

Ford Announces Major Price Change

Ford announced a significant price reduction for its electric F-150 Lightning pickup. The price cut, nearly $10,000 for the least expensive models and at least $6,000 for all others, is a result of successful efforts to enhance production and decrease battery mineral costs.

Since its 2021 introduction, Lightning's prices have been raised multiple times because of supply constraints and escalating mineral prices. But recent factory enhancements aimed at tripling production output are set to rectify this by fall. These upgrades will necessitate a temporary shutdown of the Michigan-based Lightning factory.

To stay updated with top startup news & investments, sign up for Benzinga's Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter

Despite challenges such as a five-week production halt following a fire in a newly completed truck, increasing production remains a key goal for Ford CEO Jim Farley. After the latest reductions, the entry-level Pro trim Lightning now costs around $50,000, down from $60,000. The premium extended-range Platinum model has dropped from over $98,000 to approximately $92,000.

Ford only sold 4,466 Lightnings in the second quarter but hopes for a better showing in quarters three and four.

With both Tesla and Ford making big moves with their respective electric pickup trucks, expect plenty of fireworks in the months to come. The F-150 Lightning was first to market, but the Cybertruck is sure to disrupt the space soon enough.

See more on startup investing from Benzinga:

Send To MSN: Send to MSN

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Tesla Builds First Cybertruck, Ford Cuts F-150 Lightning Price originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.