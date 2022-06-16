U.S. markets open in 1 hour 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,709.00
    -80.25 (-2.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,140.00
    -521.00 (-1.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,292.25
    -301.50 (-2.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,693.40
    -39.00 (-2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.77
    -1.54 (-1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.50
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.41
    -0.01 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0401
    -0.0046 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.85
    -0.84 (-2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2149
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8140
    -1.0050 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,176.18
    +52.98 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    448.03
    -0.21 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,106.89
    -166.52 (-2.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

Tesla bumps prices across its lineup by between $2,500 and $6,000

Darrell Etherington
·1 min read

Tesla vehicles just got a bit more expensive to get into, with price increases ranging from $2,500 for the Model 3 Long Range, to $6,000 for the Dual Motor AWD Model X, as first reported by Electrek. Some of the already more expensive trim levels remained the same price as before, but ever vehicle in Tesla's lineup was affected.

The Model Y got a $3,000 bump on its Dual Motor AWD version, and a $2,000 increase on the Performance model, while the Model S saw a $5,000 increase on the Dual Motor AWD variant. Both the Model S and the Model X already saw their pricing jump earlier this year, so new buyers could be facing significant potential sticker shock.

Tesla has called out supply chain issues in its most recent earnings call, noting they could result in factories running at under max output capacity. That, combined with rising inflation, could be a key contributor to the price hikes, which will help control demand and compensate for rising costs.

Recommended Stories

  • Audi files lawsuit against Chinese EV maker Nio over trademark rights - Handelsblatt

    Volkswagen's Audi has filed a lawsuit in a Munich court against Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio over an alleged infringement of Audi's trademark rights, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday. According to Audi, Nio's decision to name two of its models ES6 and infringes Audi's trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8, Handelsblatt reported.

  • Tesla Just Raised Car Prices. Why It Had Little Choice.

    Tesla is revving up U.S. prices, with some models rising by up to $6,000, as the electric-vehicle maker contends with rising commodity costs and the global supply-chain crisis. The price of Tesla Model X, has increased to $126,490 from $120,490 on May 18, according to a digital snapshot of Tesla’s website on Wayback Machine. Tesla (ticker: TSLA) stock has declined by almost 34% so far this year amid concerns that recent Covid-19 lockdowns in Shanghai–where the company operates its Gigafactory–will push deliveries lower.

  • Tesla hikes U.S. prices

    Tesla is hiking its U.S. prices, as the electric vehicle maker battles rising aluminum costs and the global supply chain crisis.

  • Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

    Ford doesn't want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla . Ford, aware of this sharp competitive approach, has so far managed to execute its plans well. It aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026 while strengthening the company's gasoline-car lines.

  • Tesla hikes U.S. prices across car models

    The price hike comes as costs of raw materials have surged, including aluminium that is used in cars. Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has warned about the risk of a recession in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Musk said he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and said Tesla needed to cut 10% of jobs at the company.

  • Scrapping of electric car grants sparks backlash

    Motoring and car industry groups criticise the government's decision to end the plug-in subsidy scheme.

  • GreenPower Hosting Display and Demonstration of All-Electric School and Transit Buses Today at U.S. Capitol

    GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, in conjunction with Zero Emission Transportation Association (ZETA), a federal coalition focused on advocating for 100% EV sales by 2030, will be hosting an educational display and demonstration of zero-emission, all-electric school buses and transit vehicles today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT at the U.S. Capitol —West Curb

  • Toyota to halt more Japan production in June, July

    Thursday's announcement is the third time the world's largest automaker by sales has adjusted its June production plans, which are down about 12% from its original plan. This time, it cited staffing disruptions at a supplier due to an outbreak of COVID-19 and a production equipment defect at another supplier.

  • Amid recalls, Ford says costs to build Mustang Mach-E are skyrocketing

    Ford Motor is preparing for an economic downturn, despite steady consumer demand for new vehicles, according to the automaker's chief financial officer. Lawler said increasing the price of the vehicle was enough to preserve Ford's profit margins, but not enough to impact the increased costs of commodities. While the CFO didn't share how much money Ford is losing on each Mach-E purchase, he said costs for the EV have increased $25,000.

  • Ford recalls 2.9 million cars and SUVs which could roll when parked

    The issue has brought about six reports of property damage and four reports of injuries.

  • GM, Ford CFOs Say They Are Preparing for Economic Slowdown

    Inflation hasn’t affected consumer demand, the executives say, but they are modeling different downturn scenarios.

  • Caught on camera: Pickup driver unplugs Tesla while owner naps

    A video recorded a pickup truck-driving man unplug a Tesla electric car while it was charging.

  • Ferrari promises electric means 'even more unique' cars

    MARANELLO, Italy (Reuters) -Electric and hybrid models should make up 80% of Ferrari's sales by 2030, the luxury carmaker told investors on Thursday, vowing to produce "even more unique" cars as it makes the expensive shift to zero-emission driving. "We believe we can use the electric engine to enhance the performance of our cars," Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna said on Thursday as he unveiled the company's long-awaited new business plan. Like other sports carmakers, Ferrari's challenge goes beyond just the huge capital investments needed to develop electric models that can match the high performance of their fossil-fuel forebears - today's electric vehicle (EV) batteries cannot deliver the sustained power of a combustion engine sports car.

  • Faraday Future says it doesn't need more funds to launch FF91 electric luxury car

    Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will be able to launch its FF91 luxury vehicle without the need for additional funding, Chief Executive Officer Carsten Breitfeld said on Wednesday in an interview with Reuters. Breitfeld added that the company would need to raise capital in the second half of the year. At a Deutsche Bank conference earlier on Wednesday he said the company was confident of securing additional funds despite tough macroeconomic conditions.

  • Tesla tops list of crashes linked to driver-assist technology, feds say

    Automakers reported nearly 400 crashes of vehicles with partially automated driver-assist systems, including 273 involving Teslas, according to statistics released by U.S. safety regulators on Wednesday.

  • GM invests $81 million to build Cadillac Celestiq EV flagship in Michigan

    General Motors will invest $81 million to build its future Cadillac Celestiq electric flagship sedan at GM's Warren Technical Center, the company said on Wednesday. The Celestiq, which will share battery cells, motors and other components with the Cadillac Lyriq, is slated to begin production in the Detroit suburb in late 2023, according to AutoForecast Solutions. GM declined to confirm production volumes or the start of production.

  • DFW Airport passenger traffic exceeds pre-pandemic levels for first time in April

    More than 6 million passengers traveled through DFW International Airport in April, a 28% increase from the same month a year ago.

  • GM to invest $81M in hand-building Cadillac Celestiq EV

    General Motors is investing more than $81 million to build the Cadillac Celestiq, the luxury electric hatchback, at the company's Global Technical Center, the heart of the automaker's engineering and design efforts. The funds will be used to purchase and install related equipment to hand-build the Celestiq at the Warren, Michigan location, the automaker said on Wednesday. “As Cadillac’s future flagship sedan, Celestiq signifies a new, resurgent era for the brand,” said Mark Reuss, GM's president, in a statement.

  • Ford Halts Mustang Mach-E Deliveries for Battery Recall

    According to a NHTSA filing, an issue with the battery contactors could potentially cause the Mach-E to suddenly lose drive.

  • The C8 Corvette Lineup Just Got More Expensive

    The 2023 model year will see prices increase by $2300 across the board.