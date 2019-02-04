Tesla to Buy Energy Storage Firm Maxwell Tech at $4.75 a Share

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. agreed to acquire battery-technology company Maxwell Technologies Inc. for about $218 million in stock, as Elon Musk adds expertise in capacitors that could speed up electric-car charging.

The purchase price of $4.75 a share, announced by Maxwell in a statement on Monday, amounts to about a 55 percent premium to the target’s closing price on Feb. 1. Tesla is always looking for potential acquisitions that support its mission, a spokesman said.

For Tesla, the small acquisition gives the electric-car maker a short-term energy storage technology that its Chief Executive Officer Musk has called a key to the future of electric cars. Maxwell’s lithium-ion capacitors may assist with faster charging capability, said Theo O’Neill, an analyst at Ascendiant Capital Markets.

Maxwell “has struggled for decades to find a way into the automotive market,” O’Neill said in an email. Noting the company’s stock traded above $40 in 1999 and closed a little over $3 on Friday, he called it “a great deal for long-suffering Maxwell shareholders.”

Tesla shares dropped as much as 3.3 percent and were down 1 percent to $309.09 as of 9:58 a.m. in New York. Maxwell surged as much as 52 percent -- a record jump -- to the highest since Aug. 1.

This is Tesla’s fifth acquisition since 2015. In addition to buying SolarCity Corp., the solar panel installer that was partly owned by Musk and run by his cousins Lyndon and Peter Rive, Tesla has bought small technology and engineering firms to improve its electric cars and manufacturing capabilities.

(Updates with analyst’s comment in third paragraph.)

--With assistance from Joe Ryan, Dana Hull and Christopher Martin.

To contact the reporters on this story: Anthony Palazzo in London at apalazzo@bloomberg.net;David Welch in Southfield at dwelch12@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Palazzo at apalazzo@bloomberg.net, ;Crayton Harrison at tharrison5@bloomberg.net, Craig Trudell

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.