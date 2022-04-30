Tesla CEO Elon Musk should be given a chance to fix Twitter, noted tech investor says

Give Elon Musk a chance on Twitter, says noted tech investor Ann Winblad.

"Let's hope that an extraordinary company is built," Winblad said at the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, where she is in attendance.

Winblad is a managing director of Hummer Winblad Venture Partners, a venture capital firm she co-founded back in 1989.

Musk acquired a 9.2% stake in Twitter earlier this month before striking a deal to buy the social media platform for $54.20 a share a few weeks later. Musk has said that the platform should be less reliant on advertising sales and better police content, among other initial ideas from the unpredictable visionary.

After rebuffing Musk's overture by adopting a poison pill, Twitter's embrace of Musk's bid comes after the billionaire locked in some $46.5 billion in financing led by Morgan Stanley — showing the social media company that Musk was serious.

"Don't underestimate Elon Musk," Winblad said. "He has built two extraordinary companies, SpaceX and Tesla. So let's think positive here that maybe he has some extraordinary plan for Twitter."

