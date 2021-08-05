U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,403.25
    +8.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,750.00
    +60.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,094.50
    +21.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,197.60
    +5.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.12
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.60
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    25.40
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1848
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.74
    -0.30 (-1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3919
    +0.0034 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6460
    +0.1780 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,827.34
    +1,001.73 (+2.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    961.45
    +34.68 (+3.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,115.60
    -8.26 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

Tesla chair Denholm sells shares worth more than $22 million

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The Tesla logo is seen on a car in Los Angeles
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc chair Robyn Denholm sold more than $22 million worth of shares in the electric-car maker after exercising stock options, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Denholm sold 31,250 shares at weighted average prices ranging from $703 to $726.200 in transactions that took place on Aug. 2, according to the filing from Wednesday.

Denholm, who joined Tesla's board as an independent director in 2014, replaced Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk as the chair in 2018, fulfilling a demand by the SEC to strip the job from Musk.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Recommended Stories

  • Uber revenue doubles, but adjusted loss weighs on stock

    Uber Technologies Inc. on Tuesday reported that it swung to a profit in the second quarter, and that gross bookings and revenue doubled year over year, but investors still drove its stock down in extended trading.

  • 8x8, inc (EGHT) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the 8x8, Inc. Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today's agenda will include a review of our first quarter results with Dave Sipes, Chief Executive Officer; and Samuel Wilson, Chief Financial Officer. Before we get started, just a reminder that our discussion today includes forward-looking statements about 8x8's future financial performance as well as its business, product and growth strategies, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Varda founders on building the first ‘space factory’

    Delian Asparouhov & Will Bruey, Varda Space Industries Founders, join Yahoo Finance to discuss the company’s mission to build the first space factories and outlook on the business of Space.

  • Uber down after reporting earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Uber's earnings report.

  • Rolls-Royce sticks to 2021 forecasts, says slow travel recovery to hurt 2022

    LONDON (Reuters) -British engine-maker Rolls-Royce said it was on track to meet its forecasts for 2021 as its cost-cutting and disposal plans helped it weather the slow return of long-haul travel, although it warned 2022 targets could be hurt. At the height of the pandemic last year, revenues at Rolls's civil aviation business, its biggest unit, tumbled as airlines stopped flying, resulting in a perilous few months for the company before it raised new cash and secured loans. For 2021, Rolls-Royce stuck to guidance for free cash outflow to improve to 2 billion pounds, and for cash flow to turn positive in the second half of this year, but it warned that the slow aviation recovery would affect its 2022 target.

  • Why Shares of Zoom Video Spiked Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) were rising today on seemingly no company-related news. The maker of the popular video-calling app, Zoom, saw its share price jump today, likely because some investors are concerned that rising COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant are bringing more restrictions. Zoom's app became the go-to service for communicating with friends, family, and colleagues during strict lockdowns and social distancing last year, and that helped drive up Zoom's share price in 2020.

  • Tesla Chairman Robyn Denholm Sells Shares Worth Over $22 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chairman Robyn Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the electric-vehicle maker for more than $22 million, according to a regulatory filing late Wednesday.Denholm, who recently testified in a Delaware court as part of a shareholder lawsuit over Tesla’s controversial 2016 acquisition of SolarCity, has served on Tesla’s board since August 2014.She became chair in November 2018 after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk was forced to relinquish the role as part of his settlement agre

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. Dividend stocks are among the more versatile investment options available to investors […]

  • What’s Bitcoin? A beginner’s guide to the world’s first cryptocurrency

    A beginner's guide to Bitcoin.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Lost 32% in July

    Shares of the movie theater stock fell after shareholders rejected a dilution plan and as Disney's "Black Widow" played well with the streaming audience.

  • Etsy Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Etsy's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • What the Heck Just Happened to Avis Budget Shares?

    After a heady rally in the first half of 2021, Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) stock suffered one of its worst declines so far this year on Wednesday, finishing the session down 16.6%. Avis Budget reported its best quarter in history on the evening of Aug. 3. From one of its worst-ever quarters this time last year to its best-ever quarter today, Avis Budget's turnaround is nothing short of remarkable.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- are posting a tidy 2.3% gain as of 2:25 p.m. EDT Wednesday. In a note out this morning, Rosenblatt raised its price target on Nvidia stock 25% to $250 -- that's incidentally about 25% above where the stock trades today. Rosenblatt cites Nvidia's earnings power on "best-in-class AI" and its opportunities in next generation networking and data processing as well as autonomous driving software, and apparently believes even the company's 94-times-earnings valuation currently is not too much to pay for Nvidia stock.

  • Here's Why FuelCell Energy Stock Plunged More Than Its Peers in July

    Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) plunged 28.9% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The fall was much higher than stocks of peers Bloom Energy or Plug Power, which fell roughly 19% and 20%, respectively. On July 12, FuelCell Energy announced it had received a court case win versus Posco Energy.

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks With Big FDA Decisions in August

    The biotech sector is famously volatile. Medical and pharmaceutical research involved both high overheads and years-long lead times, a combination that requires investors to be patient and to count on time frames that can sometimes reach a decade or more. But once a biotech gets a new medication onto the market, meeting a need for a substantial patient base, it’s all win – a combination of finding the Holy Grail and hitting the Powerball. It doesn’t always happen that way, however – so investors

  • AMD Stock Is Rallying Again. Here’s Why This Time.

    Shares of the chip maker have advanced for six consecutive days, after strong earnings. But a threat to a rival may have pushed Wednesday's gains.

  • Why AMC, GameStop, and Sundial Growers Shares Are All Lower Today

    Shares of meme stocks AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were all heading lower in morning trading Wednesday, with the theater operator down 4%, the video game retailer off over 1%, and the marijuana company falling 3.5%. The three companies have failed to maintain any sort of momentum from their earlier bull runs, and calls for retail investors to stand strong are not resonating as much as they did previously during the share-buying frenzy of January.