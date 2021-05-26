U.S. markets close in 7 minutes

Tesla capitulates to China's localized car data storage demands

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Moving forward, Tesla will store all data from cars it sells in China at a local data center within the country. The announcement comes after the Chinese government banned Tesla vehicles from military facilities over spying fears, and the company took to social media to address those concerns. At the time, Tesla said it planned to open a local data center by the end of June.

“We have established a data center in China to localize data storage, and will continue to add more local data centers,” the company said on Chinese social media website Weibo. “All data generated from the sales of vehicles in the Chinese mainland market will be stored in China.” In the same statement, the company announced it’s also working on a platform that will give Tesla owners in China a way to access their own data.

As The Wall Street Journal notes, the country will soon legally require all foreign car companies to store vehicle data in China. Following draft legislation previewed earlier in the month, the country also plans to only allow automakers that have passed a security assessment to send any data overseas. 

Recommended Stories

  • Google-backed autonomous flight company Merlin will power a fleet of 55 aircraft

    Google-backed Merlin Labs is partnering with Dynamic Aviation to retrofit 55 utility aircraft with its self-driving software.

  • Xbox and Bethesda's big E3 show is on June 13th at 1PM ET

    Let's see what $7.5 billion looks like.

  • The Polestar 2 offers Volvo quality in a performance EV

    Roberto Baldwin takes Polestar's $60,000 performance EV out for a spin. It impressed us with spirited driving, an eye-catching design and an Android Automotive infotainment system that won us over.

  • Epic's next-gen Unreal Engine 5 is now available in early access

    Epic Games has made Unreal Engine 5 available in Early Access, giving developers a chance to build next-gen games for consoles and PCs.

  • Satya Nadella says Microsoft is working on the 'next generation' of Windows

    Microsoft is working on a version of Windows it plans to detail sometime in the near future.

  • Microsoft says Edge is now the 'best performing' Windows 10 browser

    The next release of Edge will be the "best-performing" browser available on Windows 10 when it arrives later this week, Microsoft claimed at its Build 2021 event.

  • CureVac’s Covid-19 Vaccine Has Important Role to Play in Fighting Variants, CEO Says

    The European regulator started a rolling review of the shot in February based on preliminary results from laboratory studies and early clinical studies in adults.

  • Bitcoin no longer ‘fringe asset’ — stock-market volatility rises after crypto’s ‘extreme’ moves, study says

    Big moves by bitcoin bleed over to the stock market, making the asset difficult for equity investors to ignore, according to a study by Singapore-based bank DBS.

  • Star forward Drew Timme will return to Gonzaga next season

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, who led the West Coast Conference in scoring last season, announced Wednesday that he will return for his junior season with the Bulldogs and won't pursue professional options. Timme will improve a roster that includes the nation's second-ranked recruiting class. ''After reviewing options with my family, I've decided to return to Gonzaga,'' Timme said in a news release.

  • More than half of Republicans still think Trump is actual president according to poll

    Two-thirds want former commander-in-chief to run in 2024, but he declined to commit in Dan Bongino interview

  • The ‘Eternals’ Trailer Finally Reveals How Chloé Zhao’s Vision Will Fit in the MCU

    Of all the movies on Marvel Studios’ upcoming slate, “Eternals” has been the most mysterious, between its sprawling and multicultural ensemble, its Oscar-winning auteur director in Chloé Zhao and its story of a race of immortal beings who have secretly been on Earth for millennia. With the teaser trailer finally released to the world, we […]

  • Amazon is buying Hollywood studio MGM for $8.45 billion

    Amazon is acquiring Hollywood studio MGM for $8.45 billion.

  • Tesla Model 3, Model Y Dropping Radar Sensors

    Starting this month, Tesla's Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features on its entry-level sedan and crossover will rely almost exclusively on cameras to operate.

  • 'Star Wars: Squadrons' is one of June's PlayStation Plus games

    Newcomers 'Operation: Tango' and 'Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown' complete the lineup.

  • Exclusive: China bars banks from selling commodities-linked products to retail buyers - sources

    China's banking regulator has asked lenders to stop selling investment products linked to commodities futures to mom-and-pop buyers, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, to curb investment losses amid volatile commodity prices. It has also asked lenders to completely unwind their existing books for these products, which they manufacture and sell to individual investors, said the sources, who are involved in and have been briefed on the decision. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission's (CBIRC's) order to exit these products has not been reported before.

  • Bitcoin ETF Backers See Canada Fund’s Slump as Reason to Believe

    (Bloomberg) -- This month’s cryptocurrency meltdown has at least one bright spot for advocates of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the U.S.As the price of the largest digital asset cratered, the $660 million Purpose Bitcoin ETF (ticker BTCC) in Canada -- North America’s first such fund -- moved in lockstep.That may not sound like a good thing, but it kept the ETF’s price stable relative to the value of assets it holds.The ability to keep trading without huge premiums or discounts appearing in a fund’s price is a key argument in the case for an exchange-traded crypto vehicle. In contrast to BTCC, for example, the $23.9 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) at one point traded about 21% below its net-asset value during the turmoil.Regulators have yet to approve a U.S. ETF, in part because of concerns on how a fund would be able to handle the token’s infamous volatility. But if Canada’s ETF is anything to go by, the concern might be misplaced.The reason why BTCC was able to keep its price discount to a minimum during the selloff boils down to the fact that it is an ETF. To keep its price in line with its holdings, specialized traders either create or redeem shares of the ETF to adjust the outstanding supply as demand shifts. That process doesn’t exist for trusts like GBTC, which doesn’t allow for share redemptions -- which can create dramatic dislocations.“While the recent nasty selloff in Bitcoin will likely spook the SEC, it should do the exact opposite and give them maximum confidence to approve, as it showed once again how well the ETF can handle pressure thanks to their fungibility,” said Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst. Investors “deserve to get something that tracks the price well -- and ETFs have shown they are the best structure to do that.”Bitcoin has plunged over 33% so far this month, dragged down by renewed regulatory concerns from China and criticism from Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk about its energy usage. The world’s largest cryptocurrency is hovering near $37,900 per coin, down roughly 40% from a mid-April peak.At least 11 companies are looking to launch a Bitcoin ETF in the U.S., and nine of them have filed since the end of 2020, according to a tally kept by Bloomberg Intelligence. VanEck renewed that push with a filing in late December, but the SEC has delayed a decision on its application until at least June. VanEck also filed for an ETF tracking the second-largest cryptocurrency Ether.Hopes for a Bitcoin ETF approval in 2021 have faded somewhat in the past few weeks. New SEC chairman Gary Gensler told Congress that the crypto market “could benefit from greater investor protection,” and later a letter from the Securities and Exchange Commission staff warned that Bitcoin is “highly speculative” and volatile.But Bitcoin’s turbulence shouldn’t prevent the SEC from giving the green light, according to CFRA Research’s Todd Rosenbluth.“The regulatory approval process for a U.S. Bitcoin ETF appears more focused on whether they have comfort in the risks related to Bitcoin in a fund and whether the fund could become too large to handle the lack of liquidity in the market,” said Rosenbluth, the firm’s head of ETF and mutual fund research. “I don’t think the volatility for Bitcoin impacts the decision-making process, but the fact that demand remains high could add data to support their concerns about the impact of the fund’s potential size and inability to close to new investors.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin edges back from $40,000 as volatility lingers

    Bitcoin climbed back above $40,000 on Wednesday for the first time this week, before edging off its highs, as recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market showed few signs of dampening down. Bitcoin jumped as much as 6.5% to $40,904, before easing back to around $38,797 at 11:45 a.m. Eastern time. Smaller coins, which tend to rise and fall with the largest cryptocurrency, also gained, with ether climbing more than 7.5% to above $2,915 earlier in the day.

  • BMO Tops Estimates as Provisions Drop, Loan Income Recovers

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Montreal’s fiscal second-quarter earnings beat estimates as the waning Covid-19 crisis allowed the lender to set aside less for souring loans and gave a lift to the company’s personal and commercial banking businesses.Profit more than doubled in Bank of Montreal’s Canadian personal and commercial banking unit and rose 60% in its U.S. division in the three months through April, the Toronto-based lender said Wednesday. Total provisions for credit losses fell 95% from a year earlier.Given vaccination progress in the U.S. and Canada, the pandemic is likely to conclude without the once-expected deluge of souring loans. That’s giving individuals and businesses confidence to ramp up borrowing, boosting Bank of Montreal’s personal and commercial loan balances in the U.S. from the first quarter and lifting its company and consumer installment loans in Canada. The firm also kept expenses in check, a key focus for investors.“These results are really good,” James Shanahan, an analyst at Edward Jones in St. Louis, said in an interview, while noting that expectations for the bank were high. “On the things that they can control, they’re doing a really good job.”Bank of Montreal shares rose 1.1% to C$124.98 at 1:56 p.m. in Toronto. They’ve risen 29% this year, compared with a 22% gain for the S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.With the risk of widespread defaults fading, Bank of Montreal set aside just C$60 million ($50 million) in provisions for credit losses last quarter. That compares with C$1.12 billion in provisions a year earlier and is less than analysts’ C$219 million average estimate for set-asides. The lender even recorded a C$13 million recovery of provisions for performing loans in its Canadian banking business and a C$29 million recovery in the U.S. unit.Net income rose 89% to C$1.3 billion, or C$1.91 a share. Excluding some items, profit was C$3.13 a share. Analysts estimated C$2.75, on average.While most banks are benefiting from strong performance in their capital-markets divisions, Bank of Montreal is getting an extra boost because the unit stumbled with trading losses in the year-earlier period. The firm posted capital-markets net income of C$563 million last quarter, compared with a C$74 million net loss in the year-earlier period.Canada’s hot housing market continued to fuel Bank of Montreal’s domestic mortgage business, with residential mortgage balances rising from both the first quarter and a year earlier. Bank of Montreal’s Canadian credit-card portfolio shrank as the country’s continued lockdowns restrained spending.Canada’s fourth-largest lender by assets has kept a focus on costs throughout the pandemic. The company’s adjusted net efficiency ratio improved to 56.6% from 63.8% a year earlier.Chief Financial Officer Tayfun Tuzun said the bank has had success keeping its technology costs in check while still investing in its digital operations. It has also restrained expense growth in the capital-markets business, despite gains in performance-based compensation, he said. The bank also is reviewing its real estate footprint and may trim some office space as a portion of its workforce continues to work remotely even after pandemic restrictions are relaxed, Tuzun said in an interview.“We are taking a close look at the post-Covid environment and how we are going to work in that environment,” he said. “That will also help us keep expense growth in control.”(Updates with CFO’s comments in last two paragraphs.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • US STOCKS-Futures firm as tech stocks rise on lower bond yields

    U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in mega-cap technology-related stocks as inflation worries ebbed and U.S. bond yields eased for the fourth straight day. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended about 1% higher on Monday after Federal Reserve officials maintained that the U.S. central bank's ultra-easy monetary policy will remain in place, pushing the longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields lower. Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc added between 0.4% and 1% in premarket trading as the yield on 10-year bond slipped to a fresh two-week low on Tuesday.