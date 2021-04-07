U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,081.62
    +7.68 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,463.64
    +33.40 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,725.73
    +27.35 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,246.00
    -13.15 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.02
    -0.31 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.30
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1908
    +0.0033 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6540
    -0.0020 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3776
    -0.0048 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7160
    -0.0500 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,000.98
    -1,723.52 (-2.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,197.05
    -29.72 (-2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,889.95
    +66.40 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,730.79
    +34.16 (+0.12%)
     

Tesla takes to Chinese social media to ease local spying fears

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Reeling from a ban on its EVs from China's military facilities, Tesla is trying to clear the air over the country's spying fears lest they spill over into a broader, nationalism-fueled boycott. According to Reuters, the US automaker took to its Chinese social media page to confirm that cameras in its cars are not activated outside of North America. 

“Even in the United States, car owners can freely choose whether to turn on its [the camera's] use. Tesla is equipped with a network security system with world-leading security levels to ensure user privacy protection,” Tesla wrote on Weibo, China’s take on Twitter.

Reports surfaced last month that China was prohibiting military personnel and staff from key state-owned companies from parking their Tesla cars on facilities or bringing them to work. The issue stemmed from the myriad cameras packed into the EVs that officials seemingly thought could be used to record activities at a base or monitor troop movements. Tesla's new Model 3 and Model Y cars also come equipped with a cabin camera above the rear-view mirror that can capture short video clips in the event of a crash or collision. 

Though Tesla makes it clear on its website that these systems are turned off by default, it has again been forced to play down Chinese surveillance fears to stave off a national incident. Tesla chief Elon Musk previously said it would "get shut down" if it used cars for spying in China or any other country.

Foreign companies have come under fire of late in China for calling out the government's alleged use of Uighur Muslims for forced labor. The broader US-China trade war has also stirred anxieties of possible Chinese retaliation in the wake of the Trump administration's crippling sanctions on Huawei. Adding to the pressure Tesla faces, China is the company's largest market behind its native US, with sales in the country more than doubling to $6.7 billion last year. 

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla tells China car cameras not activated outside North America

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Cameras in Tesla cars are not activated outside of North America, the U.S. automaker said on its Chinese social media page on Wednesday, seeking to assuage security concerns in the world's biggest car market. Tesla faces scrutiny in China where the military in March banned Tesla cars from entering its complexes, citing security concerns over cameras in its vehicles, sources told Reuters.

  • Tesla tries to calm China camera spying fears

    Tesla took to Chinese social media on Wednesday (April 7) in a bid to calm security concerns.The automaker said on Weibo that cameras in its vehicles are not activated outside of North America, adding "even in the United States, car owners can freely choose whether to turn on its use.''Tesla faces scrutiny in China, where Reuters sources say its cars are banned from entering military complexes over concerns cameras on the vehicles could be used for spying. But the electric car pioneer says its systems offer world-leading security and privacy protection.At a virtual forum in Beijing in March, which was held not long after reports of the ban, Tesla founder Elon Musk emphasised the company's business motivations for protecting user privacy.He said "there's a very strong incentive for us to be very confidential with any information. If Tesla used cars to spy in China or anywhere, we will get shut down."China is a key market for electric vehicles. Tesla sold 30% of its global total there last year.

  • Ring brings its radar-scanning tech to a floodlight camera

    The new floodlight camera lets you see a breadcrumb trail of someone's path to your door.

  • Pizzeria owner in fur hat and buffalo horns becomes symbol of protests against Italy's endless lockdown

    An Italian businessman who dressed up in buffalo horns and face paint similar to that worn by the Trump supporter who stormed the US Capitol has become a symbol of protests against Italy’s lockdown restrictions. His face painted with the red, green and white of the Italian flag and wearing a fur hat with buffalo horns, Ermes Ferrari, 51, took part in a demonstration outside parliament in Rome in which protesters called for an immediate end to Italy’s grinding Covid-19 lockdown. “If it means being listened to, I would have dressed up as a zebra,” he told Corriere della Sera newspaper on Wednesday. “We can no longer go on like this, I just want to work.” The protesters, many of them restaurant owners and small business owners, said they have been financially ruined by Italy’s on-again, off-again lockdowns.

  • European privacy group claims Android's ad-tracking code is illegal

    A privacy campaigner has filed a complaint in France claiming that Google's Android Advertising Identifier violates EU law.

  • Investors Remain Cautious About Atlassian Stock

    Atlassian (TEAM) stock is yet another large-cap tech name that benefited greatly from 2020’s pandemic-led tailwinds. The sudden shift to a largely remote office work environment meant a big boost in demand for the company’s workflow management software together with a surge in its stock price. However, as focus now shifts towards the post-Covid recovery, investors are becoming less excited about buying TEAM stock. Remote work trends continue to bode well for Atlassian, however, that doesn’t mean the stock will continue to perform well. As growth slows, a further reassessment of its valuation may be expected. Despite a recent pullback from $262.40 per share down to around $200 per share, its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple remains too high and as valuation concerns rise, investors could continue to bail out of TEAM stock sending it even lower. More Declines Ahead For Atlassian Stock As things begin to normalize post-pandemic, demand for the company’s JIRA, Confluence, and Trello collaboration platforms isn’t evaporating anytime soon. Over the past few years, trends had already been moving in Atlassian’s direction with office life becoming increasingly remote. The forced work-from-home development due to the outbreak merely sped up the transformation. That’s good news for the company’s underlying business, but it may not result in another boost for the TEAM stock price. Much of this upside is already captured at current valuations. As a result, the risk of further contraction remains high and as growth starts to slow, and investors reassess tech valuations, further declines for TEAM may be expected. Even if valuation comes down to more reasonable levels, we could see another sell-off well into the double-digits. Possible 37% Downside Risk From Current Prices Admittedly, much of the downside risk with TEAM stock depends on the future price movements of tech stocks. However, assuming the sector can sustain its current frothy premium, with Atlassian currently sporting a forward P/E ratio of 153x, its current valuation still has plenty of room to fall. For the current fiscal year ending June 2021, sales are expected to grow at around 30%. Yet, for FY22, ending June 2022, sales are only expected to climb 17%. Earnings between this fiscal year and the next are only projected to climb around 14% and slowing growth could mean further revaluation. Even a modest adjustment could result in big losses for those buying TEAM stock today. Assuming valuation falls to 100x forward earnings based on its estimated earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 in the coming year, that would imply a stock price of $139 per share. In other words, around 37% downside from today’s prices. What Analysts Are Saying About TEAM Stock According to TipRanks, TEAM stock comes in as a Strong Buy based on 12 Buys and 4 Holds. The average analyst price target of $270.85 per share implies around 22% upside potential from current prices. Analyst price targets range from a low of $235 per share to a high of $350 per share. (See Atlassian stock analysis on TipRanks) Bottom Line: Risk Vastly Exceeds Potential Gains Trends continue to move in Atlassian’s favor. Social distancing may be on its way out, but an increasingly remote office work environment is anticipated. While that’s good news for Atlassian’s portfolio of collaboration software platforms, it’s hardly a guarantee that further upside remains for its stock price. Current valuations more than reflect its still-solid prospects, but a possible contraction in its forward multiple could result in heavy losses. As investors weigh high downside risk against the minimal potential for gains, lower prices may be expected for TEAM stock going forward. Disclosure: Thomas Niel held no position in any of the stocks mentioned in this article at the time of publication. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • The new season of 'Star Trek: Discovery' debuts later this year

    'Star Trek: Discovery' season four will debut later this year on Paramount+.

  • The best wireless headphones you can buy right now

    Here's a list of the best wireless headphones you can buy right now, as reviewed by Engadget editors.

  • Teenage prodigy Gauff plotting own path to glory

    Gauff has been in the spotlight ever since her astounding run as a 15-year-old at Wimbledon in 2019, where she knocked out her idol and five-time champion Venus Williams after becoming the youngest player in the professional era to survive the qualifying draw. Expectations for the now 17-year-old Gauff have remained high, and she is constantly trying to live up to them. Part of that entails focusing on her tennis more and social media less, she told reporters at the WTA 500 event in Charleston.

  • Facebook banned an Albanian troll farm supporting exiled Iranian militants

    Facebook took down more than 1,000 fake accounts in March, including a few hundred that were tied to a troll farm in Albania.

  • BioWare details the gameplay changes coming to 'Mass Effect: Legendary Edition'

    BioWare says combat in the original Mass Effect should feel snappier. Driving in the Mako is also smoother.

  • Pfizer says FDA review time for dermatitis drug candidate has been extended

    Shares of Pfizer Inc. were up 0.1% after the drug maker said regulators in the U.S. extended the priority review time for three months for two therapies: abrocitinib, a new treatment candidate for severe atopic dermatitis, and Xeljanz, an already approved drug aiming for a new indication for active ankylosing spondylitis. Pfizer's stock is down 2.0% since the start of the year, while the S&P 500 has gained 8.5%.

  • Google AI scientist Bengio resigns after colleagues' firings: email

    Google research manager Samy Bengio said on Tuesday he was resigning, according to an internal email seen by Reuters, in a blow to the Alphabet Inc unit after the firings of his colleagues who questioned paper review and diversity practices. Though at least two Google engineers had earlier resigned to protest the dismissal of artificial intelligence (AI) researcher Timnit Gebru, Bengio is the highest-profile employee yet to depart. Google confirmed Bengio's resignation and his email.

  • Florida evacuations order lifted as danger from leaky wastewater reservoir fades

    Evacuation orders were lifted on Tuesday for hundreds of residents near Tampa Bay in Florida as crews relieved pressure on the containment wall surrounding a leaky wastewater reservoir, reducing the threat of a toxic flash flood. Residents and local businesses were permitted to return after data from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers showed a diminished risk of a catastrophic collapse at the site of the former Piney Point phosphate plant. The Army Corps and local public safety crews have worked around the clock for days pumping hundreds of millions of gallons of water out of the reservoir to ease pressure on its weakened containment wall.

  • Biden State Department Makes Iran’s Body Count Disappear in Time for Talks

    In his first address to the State Department in early February, President Biden ambitiously described the need for U.S. leadership to counter what he termed, “this new moment of advancing authoritarianism” around the world. Most political scientists agree that authoritarian states are primarily concerned with the quelling of domestic opposition and attempts to short-circuit the political process within a state, especially using harsh means, to maintain the status quo. By that standard, Iran’s theocracy is certainly authoritarian. From the time Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and his Islamist backers seized power in Iran in 1979, the regime has existed through maintaining a reign of terror over its citizens. And yet, even while decrying “advancing authoritarianism,” the Biden administration engages in a diplomatic tango with the mullahs who lead the Islamic Republic. Tomorrow, the United States and Iran will resume talks in Vienna, in what diplomats described as, “the most extensive effort to shore up the accord since President Biden took office in January.” Clearly, for this administration, the definition of “authoritarian” is flexible; it seems to disappear when it is ideologically convenient. Unfortunately for its citizens, Iran’s record of actual authoritarian behavior has existed for more than four decades without disappearing. Iran’s human-rights violations include: routine, arbitrary, or unlawful killings and arrests; torture and other cruel, inhumane, or degrading treatment or punishment; forced confessions often gained through torture; airing of forced confessions on national media; unfair trials with no semblance of due process; sexual abuse; disappearing of individuals; repression of civil liberties, including press freedom, Internet freedom, academic freedom, and freedom of peaceful assembly; and discrimination against women, girls, the LGBT community, and ethnic and religious minorities. In the aftermath of street protests beginning with the 2009 “Green Movement,” the regime reorganized its intelligence apparatus to create a vast system of surveillance and repression to quash internal dissent. Even so, millions of Iranians since then have poured into the streets calling for an end to the religious fundamentalist government. The regime responded by shooting demonstrators with live ammunition. As chronicled by the State Department in its annual human-rights report under President Trump, this brutal use of force left more than 1,500 people dead, 7,000 wounded, and 12,000 detained in Iranian prisons. Last month, though, the new Biden State Department made a key paragraph from that Iran report disappear, covering up the number of Iranian citizens killed by the regime — from 1,500 down to 304. The new, smaller figure comes from Amnesty International, which itself has admitted that the assessment of casualties in incomplete. The larger figure — which is obviously more likely — came from Iranian regime figures themselves, who admitted that police had slaughtered 1,500 protesters. For once, a Democratic administration isn’t trusting Iranian officials. In removing the text, the State Department believes it can defang outrage against its coming diplomatic overtures to Tehran by minimizing the mullah’s brutal body count. Like the Obama administration — in which many of these same government officials once served — cutting a nuclear deal with the mullahs in Tehran is a lot harder the more the American people know about the crimes of the Islamic Republic. If the Biden administration really gets into the business of whitewashing Iranian body counts, it has its work cut out for it. Just last month in its Balochistan province, Iran again used lethal force on protestors, leaving at least twelve people dead. Even as these atrocities are now minimized and disappeared in Washington, Iran’s persistent protest movements have illustrated the citizen’s rejection of the regime — a fact that should give pause to the Biden administration as they pursue a new deal with Iran’s mullahs. The Biden foreign-policy team has inherited an Iran that is weak. The Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign left the Iranian economy in tatters, with an almost worthless currency. And the Iranian people’s willingness to confront the regime over its political and social repression, along with the government’s failed COVID response, has left the regime vulnerable. President Biden has leverage — if he wants to use it. Any contemplation of sanctions relief or negotiation of new deals with Iran must be contingent upon the regime bringing its heinous human-rights violations to a halt and dismantling its invasive surveillance system. In order to fulfill his own mandate to confront “authoritarianism,” Biden must hold the regime accountable for its gross human-rights violations committed against the citizens of Iran.

  • 2022 Buick Envision Plus three-row crossover is like an Envision, plus

    Buick exited the sedan segment when it axed the Regal, but it's going all-in on crossovers and SUVs. It's mechanically related to the crossover it shares its nameplate with, but it appears to receive a specific design with a new-look front bumper and a more upright grille. It also wears a boxier silhouette that allowed Buick to add a third row of seats.

  • YouTube says it's doing better at removing videos that go against its policies

    Short for Violative View Rate, the stat details the percentage of views on YouTube that come from content that violates the company's community guidelines.

  • Japan extends its own North Korean sanctions another 2 years

    Japan extended its own sanctions against North Korea for another two years as Pyongyang continues to develop its nuclear weapons without any progress in resolving the abductions of Japanese nationals. Japan bans all trade between the countries and prohibits North Korean-registered ships from entering its ports, except for humanitarian purposes. Japan also abides by U.N. sanctions against North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

  • UCI condemns online racist abuse of Frenchman Bouhanni

    Team Arkea-Samsic's Bouhanni is facing disciplinary action from the UCI for shoving Groupama–FDJ's Jake Stewart into the barriers in the sprint finish at the race. The 30-year-old said that he had been subject to racial attacks on social media afterwards and posted screenshots of some of the messages he received.

  • IMF 'very much in support' of global minimum corporate tax: Gita Gopinath

    The International Monetary Fund says it backs U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's proposal for a global minimum corporate tax.